The Guy With The Thanksgiving Side Dish That Grossed Out The Entire Internet And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
This week's characters include a guy who promised his disgusting Thanksgiving side dish wasn't disgusting, a Canadian sports writer who forgot to close an incriminating tab, a political writer who maybe shouldn't be sticking up for Chris Cuomo and an ex-ESPN anchor who actually made Dave Portnoy seem sympathetic.
Thursday
Dillard Barnhart, AKA Pepto Bismol Guy
The character: Dillard Barnhart, sportswriter, student at Oklahoma State University, Pepto Bismol fan.
The plot: On Thursday, Barnhart shared a photo of his Thanksgiving dinner, which included sides of macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes and an unrecognizable dollop of pink goop.
"I promise the pink stuff is not disgusting," Barnhart wrote in the tweet.
The repercussion: Barnhart's photo traveled around Twitter like wildfire as his flamingo-colored Thanksgiving side dish made people do a spit-take.
After the thorough drubbing from the internet, Barnhart explained that the mysterious pink goo was "a dessert that has pineapples and cherry jello."
Barnhart later embraced his newfound internet notoriety by adding "Pepto Bismol Guy" to his Twitter bio.
Sunday
Damien Cox
The character: Damien Cox, Canadian sports columnist, Toronto Maple Leafs fan and, uh, infamous internet surfer.
The plot: On Sunday, Cox attempted to promote his upcoming book, "A League of Our Own: Celebrating the Canadian Hockey Division" on Twitter by posting a screenshot of it on Canadian bookseller Indigo's website. Unfortunately, in doing so, he inadvertently revealed a salacious tab in his web browser.
The repercussion: Cox inadvertently broadcasting his internet browsing habits to his 60k followers did not go unnoticed as Canadian Sports Twitter had a field day.
Cox later reposted the tweet as if nothing out of the ordinary had happened.
But the internet never forgets.
Tuesday
Matthew Yglesias
The character: Matthew Yglesias, former Vox political writer, current Substacker, hypothetical corrupt brother.
The plot: Following this week's revelations that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had meddled in his brother's — the former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's — response to allegations of sexual misconduct in a ethically questionable way, Yglesias decided to weigh in on the news by tweeting, "If my brother ever gets embroiled in scandal, I'm gonna do some unethical sh*t to help him out."
The repercussion: Yglesias later deleted his hot take, but not before facing the wrath of the internet.
After getting mercilessly dunked on, Yglesias attempted to clean up his earlier tweet.
Wednesday
Keith Olbermann
The character: Keith Olbermann, ex-SportsCenter host, star of Hootie and the Blowfish's "Only Want To Be With You" music video, rare person who makes Dave Portnoy seem sympathetic.
The plot: On Wednesday, Keith Olbermann quote-tweeted a Barstool Sports story memorializing a student who sacrificed his life during the Oxford High School shooting in Michigan, saying that the "kid died to stop a school shooter whose mother echoed the Trumpist Fascism of Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports."
The repercussion: Olbermann's tweet politicizing a tragedy by attacking Portnoy and Barstool Sports blew up in his face as his tweet got ratioed into oblivion and he quickly became a trending topic.
Realizing he was trending for all the wrong reasons, Olbermann later attempted to rationalize his original controversial tweet by including an excerpt from a Daily Beast story where the mother had espoused support for Trump.
