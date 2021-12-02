The Guy With The Thanksgiving Side Dish That Grossed Out The Entire Internet And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day, somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a guy who promised his disgusting Thanksgiving side dish wasn't disgusting, a Canadian sports writer who forgot to close an incriminating tab, a political writer who maybe shouldn't be sticking up for Chris Cuomo and an ex-ESPN anchor who actually made Dave Portnoy seem sympathetic.

Thursday

Dillard Barnhart, AKA Pepto Bismol Guy

The character: Dillard Barnhart, sportswriter, student at Oklahoma State University, Pepto Bismol fan.

The plot: On Thursday, Barnhart shared a photo of his Thanksgiving dinner, which included sides of macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes and an unrecognizable dollop of pink goop.

"I promise the pink stuff is not disgusting," Barnhart wrote in the tweet.

Round 1.



I promise the pink stuff is not disgusting. pic.twitter.com/bkmdEOCIip — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) November 25, 2021

The repercussion: Barnhart's photo traveled around Twitter like wildfire as his flamingo-colored Thanksgiving side dish made people do a spit-take.

I've never seen Pepto Bismol as a side before https://t.co/GZsZlzXaNx — Kofie (@Kofie) November 25, 2021

BOY CHOWING DOWN ON THAT PEPTO BISMOL pic.twitter.com/RVqkWahVJI — xavier (@PacWasHere) November 25, 2021

this looks like fisher price play food https://t.co/trNIrFZsg1 — queen quen (@quenblackwell) November 25, 2021

That pile of curdled Pepto Bismol is making me uncomfortable https://t.co/WCCdIKNFog — 🧚🏽𝒶𝓈𝒽𝒾𝒶⁷ 𝓂𝒾𝓈𝓈𝑒𝓈 𝐁𝐓𝐒 (@Se0kedInLuv) November 25, 2021

Tubby custard is our favorite side on thanksgiving too!https://t.co/P8uh5gkntA — Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) November 26, 2021

bro got turkey with a side of majin buu https://t.co/tr1ftprmre — Frank "Salad" Heffley 🥗 (@SaladSaiyan) November 25, 2021

After the thorough drubbing from the internet, Barnhart explained that the mysterious pink goo was "a dessert that has pineapples and cherry jello."

It's a dessert that has pineapples and cherry jello — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) November 25, 2021

Barnhart later embraced his newfound internet notoriety by adding "Pepto Bismol Guy" to his Twitter bio.

Sunday

Damien Cox

The character: Damien Cox, Canadian sports columnist, Toronto Maple Leafs fan and, uh, infamous internet surfer.

The plot: On Sunday, Cox attempted to promote his upcoming book, "A League of Our Own: Celebrating the Canadian Hockey Division" on Twitter by posting a screenshot of it on Canadian bookseller Indigo's website. Unfortunately, in doing so, he inadvertently revealed a salacious tab in his web browser.

The repercussion: Cox inadvertently broadcasting his internet browsing habits to his 60k followers did not go unnoticed as Canadian Sports Twitter had a field day.

Omg Damien Cox has done it again pic.twitter.com/UXwbi9x0Wu — andrew (@CujosGhost) November 28, 2021

i didn't think there could be something funnier than damien cox spending all of father's day picking an imaginary fight about the lady byng but "live private sex" at 8:37am on a sunday wins https://t.co/8uWX04B76F — Sam (@samanthacp_) November 28, 2021

the damien cox stuff is simply hilarious i love when bad stuff happens to bad people lol — maha (@mahaaaay) November 28, 2021

Cox later reposted the tweet as if nothing out of the ordinary had happened.

It's about an all-Canadian division, which we'll never see again. There's 2 chapters on each of the 7 Canadian teams. So if you're interested in the Sens, Jets, Habs, Leafs, Flames, Canucks or Oilers, there's something for you. Somebody you love will love it for Xmas. Promise. pic.twitter.com/LWgb4c2wD7 — Damien Cox (@DamoSpin) November 28, 2021

But the internet never forgets.

Woah Woah Woah! What happened to the other tab, Cox? pic.twitter.com/3nh4icM0Yl — Genova (@Genova_12) November 28, 2021

Tuesday

Matthew Yglesias

The character: Matthew Yglesias, former Vox political writer, current Substacker, hypothetical corrupt brother.

The plot: Following this week's revelations that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had meddled in his brother's — the former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's — response to allegations of sexual misconduct in a ethically questionable way, Yglesias decided to weigh in on the news by tweeting, "If my brother ever gets embroiled in scandal, I'm gonna do some unethical sh*t to help him out."

The repercussion: Yglesias later deleted his hot take, but not before facing the wrath of the internet.

Why not be explicit?



"If my brother ever gets accused of sexual harassment or assault, I'm gonna do some unethical shit to help him out." pic.twitter.com/v4rHdNqzL9 — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) December 1, 2021

If my brother was sexually harassing people he worked with I would certainly not do anything unethical to try and bail him out. Sorry bro. — Kyle Minton (@JuniorMinton) December 1, 2021

my sister, mother, father, brother-in-law, grandparents, etc etc etc: https://t.co/eC3hYLcOeX — Daniel M. Lavery (@daniel_m_lavery) December 1, 2021

If my brother ever gets embroiled in scandal, I'm gonna do some unethical shit to help him out. pic.twitter.com/CPcxydU2Yu — varsha (taylor's version) (@varsha_venkat_) December 1, 2021

Men bragging about how they'd do unethical shit to cover up sexual harassment is literally the least surprising development.



We know, my dudes. We know. — 🎅🏿Imani Gandy Cane🎅🏿 (@AngryBlackLady) December 1, 2021

After getting mercilessly dunked on, Yglesias attempted to clean up his earlier tweet.

*ahem* it is wrong, morally speaking, to assist even close family members in covering up illegal conduct and it is appropriate for those who have been caught doing so to be fired and otherwise punished https://t.co/oVzlyBUfdK — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) December 1, 2021

Wednesday

Keith Olbermann

The character: Keith Olbermann, ex-SportsCenter host, star of Hootie and the Blowfish's "Only Want To Be With You" music video, rare person who makes Dave Portnoy seem sympathetic.

The plot: On Wednesday, Keith Olbermann quote-tweeted a Barstool Sports story memorializing a student who sacrificed his life during the Oxford High School shooting in Michigan, saying that the "kid died to stop a school shooter whose mother echoed the Trumpist Fascism of Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports."

This kid died to stop a school shooter whose mother echoed the Trumpist Fascism of @stoolpresidente and @barstoolsports https://t.co/XQ6JF8dsS9 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 2, 2021

The repercussion: Olbermann's tweet politicizing a tragedy by attacking Portnoy and Barstool Sports blew up in his face as his tweet got ratioed into oblivion and he quickly became a trending topic.

Dude wtf is wrong with you? https://t.co/x86nscPoX8 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 2, 2021

Everything wrong with what Twitter has become in one Tweet. You can't even pay tribute to a brave kid who sacrificed his life to save others without it being used to serve some sort of grudge. Horrible https://t.co/3Q87gIa61D — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) December 2, 2021

5 years ago when the kid was 10, the kid's mom wrote something supportive of Trump, therefore all people who supported him are at fault for the shooting. But nobody point to any posts from the #Waukesha attacker because that's not even at all relevant to anything https://t.co/zWXBxGVstQ — Sean Fitzgerald (Actual Justice Warrior) (@IamSean90) December 2, 2021

It's not easy being this shitty... but Keith makes it look effortless https://t.co/oKKam8dyLp — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) December 2, 2021

I don't think he died for you to make a false and gross political point, Keith.



Maybe switch to decaf and stick to pretending you care about dogs? https://t.co/sAK8tIa9u2 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) December 2, 2021

Realizing he was trending for all the wrong reasons, Olbermann later attempted to rationalize his original controversial tweet by including an excerpt from a Daily Beast story where the mother had espoused support for Trump.

A quick recap: @barstoolsports and @stoolpresidente sell the same fake-macho Trump pro-death bullshit that the Michigan shooter's parents revel in. For them to exploit the story of the kid who sacrificed himself to stop the shooter is hypocrisy beyond measure #ToHellWithBarstool — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 2, 2021

