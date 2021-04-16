A US Senator Who Thinks President Biden Needs To Rage-Tweet, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

This week's characters include a political science Ph.D candidate who doesn't get Mark Rothko, a United States senator who thinks Joe Biden needs to rage-tweet more, an author who will not accept your four-star review on Goodreads, a governor with the meanest tweet about asylum seekers and a TikTok stunt gone wrong.

Monday

Philip Bunn

The character: Philip Bunn, University of Wisconsin-Madison political science doctoral student, art critic.

The plot: Bunn tweeted several paintings by abstract artist Mark Rothko and asked, "Someone explain to me why Mark Rothko paintings are good. Please help me. These things are definitionally childish, what am I missing???"

Someone explain to me why Mark Rothko paintings are good. Please help me. These things are definitionally childish, what am I missing??? pic.twitter.com/TSudwO8aTX — Philip Bunn (@PhilipDBunn) April 13, 2021

The repercussion: Bunn was roundly dogpiled by many Rothko fans, who told Bunn to take a look at one of the artist's paintings in real life.

go to a gallery and look at one in real life https://t.co/uJ0gqtVPLJ — adam (@scotchfields) April 14, 2021

[looking at jpegs of Rothkos on my smartphone] What am I missing?? https://t.co/f5qRriTtg1 — Chase Hendrickson 🌦 (@Chase_Hend) April 14, 2021

Now use your idiot philosophy to explain a toothache. Now do you see? — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) April 14, 2021

Bunn took the criticism in stride, saying he was wrong to call Rothko's paintings "childish." Later, he tweeted how astonished he was that people cared so much about his opinion.

This tweet went nuts! it was an off-the-cuff response to watching Netflix's "Made You Look" documentary. I am genuinely seeking to understand why people love it, and I am willing to say calling Rothko's work "childish" was wrong. https://t.co/HnaDFnQ2rS — Philip Bunn (@PhilipDBunn) April 13, 2021

I simply did not realize there were this many people who were aggressive Rothko stans in the entire world — Philip Bunn (@PhilipDBunn) April 14, 2021

Dishonorable Mention

Senator John Cornyn

The character: Texas Senator John Cornyn, known as "Big Bad John" in his campaign ads.

The plot: On Monday, Cornyn tweeted passages from a Politico story about Joe Biden's drastically different communications style from the previous commander-in-chief. "The president is not doing cable news interviews," Cornyn tweeted. "Tweets from his account are limited and, when they come, unimaginably conventional. The public comments are largely scripted. Biden has opted for fewer sit down interviews with mainstream outlets and reporters." He then added, "Invites the question: is he really in charge?"

Invites the question: is he really in charge? — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) April 12, 2021

The repercussion: Netizens roasted Cornyn for criticizing Biden for his lack of tweets and excoriated him for questioning whether he was actually in charge. "You're actually criticizing him for not ranting and taunting people on Twitter???" quipped one incredulous Twitter user.

You're actually criticizing him for not ranting and taunting people on Twitter??? — That's HEDLEY! (@HedleyLamarr23) April 12, 2021

Making meandering calls into Fox and Friends and rage tweeting at all hours is how you demonstrate you're truly running the country, per John Cornyn. https://t.co/1PE8Kyxsnp — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) April 12, 2021

Lord have mercy. You would think you would lauding Biden for this. So you are criticizing him for actually spending time on his actual job? Maybe you could consider doing that. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) April 12, 2021

Senator Cornyn appears to be under the impression that presidents are only "in charge" if they spend their time erratically tweeting about what they see on cable news and calling into TV shows. pic.twitter.com/CK1rz3kx5H — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) April 12, 2021

Tuesday

Lauren Hough

The character: Lauren Hough, author, essayist, Goodreads antagonist.

The plot: On Tuesday, Hough put a Goodreads reviewer on blast for giving her book four stars instead of five. "Glad to see most of the goodreads assholes still giving 4 star reviews to show they're super tough reviewers who need to, like, fall in love, you know? Anyway. No one likes you." She then told two reviewers who had given her 4.5 stars to "Grow up."

Hough later deleted the tweets critical of the reviewers.

The repercussion: Book Twitter retaliated against Hough's outburst, with many observing that Hough's response was a case study in how not to react to a bad review — not that the reviews were bad to begin with.

guys be nice to lauren hough look at this ruthless review she got!! /s (yes, this is in fact the reviewer she called out. are we for real??? this person is nothing but kind!) pic.twitter.com/NnKUREmspg — ًnoa (@syIviasteinetz) April 14, 2021

i was gonna check out leaving isn't the hardest thing by lauren hough until i realized that she screenshotted a *FOUR STAR REVIEW* on goodreads and insulted the reader…who gave her a good review…what lmao — ems 🌸🏳️‍🌈 (@thehopeofitall_) April 13, 2021

Never heard of Lauren Hough but glad to know to avoid her and her books considering I'm one of those asshole nerd reviewers that thinks a 4.5 is a good rating. — Anne-Marie Burgess (@MadGirl1308) April 13, 2021

The incident inspired numerous Goodreads users to flood her profile with one-star reviews.

HOWLING at these Lauren Hough reviews 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AESamgypeE — Kevin Weitzel (@BetweenMyPages) April 13, 2021

Lauren Hough after becoming the main character of the day on book twitter pic.twitter.com/o6B7CedBN1 — sam please punch me stan acct (taylor's version) (@booksfromabiguy) April 13, 2021

Hough's book "Leaving Isn't the Hardest Thing" has a current average score of 1.6 on Goodreads.

Wednesday

Governor Kristi Noem

The character: South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, pol known for opposing a mask mandate in a state with one of the highest per-capita COVID-19 infection rates in the country.

The plot: In response to President Biden's efforts to help migrant children settle in the United States, Noem tweeted that her state would not be taking in "illegal immigrants," telling them to "call me when you're an American."

South Dakota won't be taking any illegal immigrants that the Biden Administration wants to relocate. My message to illegal immigrants… call me when you're an American. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) April 14, 2021

The repercussion: Noem's tweet on immigration was thoroughly ratioed with 12,000 quote-retweets, many of which criticized her cruel, unwelcoming tone, especially given that her state resides on Sioux land.

I'm going to retweet this only to say you do not know how much this comment breaks my heart. You are on our land. It seems like our problem is love and your problem is hate… https://t.co/nDqY9xDy23 — Remi Bald Eagle (@RemiBald) April 14, 2021

Was this tweeted on stolen Native land or nah? https://t.co/9NbmCQmU2G — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) April 15, 2021

Who wants to tell South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem that she's living on land that was stolen from indigenous people by white immigrants? — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) April 14, 2021

Was under the impression you were a Christian. My bad. — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) April 14, 2021

South Dakota, you really have a terrible human at the helm. https://t.co/vFY5m6cVxQ — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 15, 2021

Dishonorable Mention

@PandaoramaLink

The character: Zach Danz, host of Pandaorama, American who can speak Mandarin.

The plot: Danz tweeted a video of himself ordering Chinese take-out food, switching from speaking English to Mandarin in hopes of surprising the host. He inserted "In The Hall of the Mountain King" to dramatize the encounter. However, much to his chagrin, the woman did not have much of a reaction to his being bilingual. "Maybe that's more interesting!" he quipped.

The repercussion: Danz's video went over like a lead balloon, with many people saying his stunt anticipating a big reaction was ill-conceived.

lmao dude's trying to put a spin on literally nothing happening in his video while the Hall of the Mountain King music is still playing pic.twitter.com/lcLQ6DS4Sm — Blake © ™ ® (@NeilNevins) April 15, 2021

I'm just going to leave this herehttps://t.co/ftjbsRlwhQ — Casey Ho (@CaseyHo) April 15, 2021

she was literally talking to this man in english. why would she be impressed that he is also bilingual?? — robobo-bo bo-bobo cop (@robobo_bo_cop) April 15, 2021

trying to show the lady that he knows more than just chicken chow mein. she gave exactly zero fucks and probs only said that thing about him speaking good mandarin bc she knew he was expecting it. it's not her first whiteboy rodeo. — kwisatz hader2nddose&feelsbetter (@3rdcultureblah) April 14, 2021

Danz later deleted his tweet.

