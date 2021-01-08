A Guy Whose Tweets Endangered Ken Jennings's 'Jeopardy!' Career, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's main characters include a man offended by a tampon, a hot dog enthusiast, a guy who didn't pay attention in 6th grade health class, a bean-obsessed father, a US Senator getting more blame for the Capitol riot than Trump and a Vox writer who doesn't wash his dishes.

Friday

Adam Garrie

The character: Adam Garrie, a Libertarian radio host.

The plot: After Her Majesty's Treasury, the government department for financial and economic policy in the United Kingdom, announced that menstrual products would no longer incur value-added tax (VAT), HM Treasury's official Twitter account tweeted a photo of a tampon with the caption, "Tampon Tax Abolished." Garrie responded by asking, "[I]s this obscene image really necessary?"

Good policy but is this obscene image really necessary? https://t.co/LMqTABtESd — Adam Garrie (@adamgarriereal) January 1, 2021

The repercussion: Garrie's tweet went viral and was given a thorough walloping by many on the internet who thought he was being puritanical for being up in arms over a drawing. Garrie was was soon dubbed the "tampon guy."

It's a drawing of cotton wool and thread you absolute melt. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) January 2, 2021

There you go @adamgarriereal I fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/LZjWRNMgSH — Jenny (@jennyOerlich) January 2, 2021

Nah your the tampon guy now — G-Bone (@geebone24) January 3, 2021

Some men took to apologizing for Garrie on behalf of men everywhere.

Been reading the tampon guy tweets and now for some reason I feel like I have to apologize to women everywhere.



Sorry, ladies. I'll just say this outright, in behalf of men everywhere: we have no idea what we're doing. — kleptolia (@kleptolia) January 3, 2021

Honorable Mention

@KLobstar

The character: @KLobstar, a chaotic legend and anonymous Twitter user with a lust for life.

The plot: On New Years Day, @KLobstar announced they were going to leave a hot dog inside an air fryer for two hours. A wild journey ensued.

gonna air fry a hotdog for 120 minutes and see what happens — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2021

20 minutes had elapsed, 100 minutes remain pic.twitter.com/G7pR1JumAm — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2021

60 minutes has elapsed, 60 minutes remain. I have been advised by fellow scientists to allow the hotdog and the air fryer to cool off before continuing.



The air is thick with hotdog flavor. pic.twitter.com/Cxcv9e7xxD — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2021

as we pass 90 minutes I think about the mistakes I've made, specifically not doing this outside, where it almost surely would not smell as though someone had placed a pig into a heated car for 8-10 weeks pic.twitter.com/USHOk9of4W — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2021

120 minutes at 300°, and this hotdog has become completely mummified, and smells like fire pic.twitter.com/TCVZ36tn3w — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 1, 2021

18 hours of rehydrating and somehow it looks worse pic.twitter.com/1fldjc1t4W — 𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚔 𝚕𝚘𝚋𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 (@KLobstar) January 2, 2021

The repercussion: With a quarter million likes and thousands of retweets for his epic thread, @KLobstar became the a rare main character that everyone was rooting for.

Saturday

Sidwell

The character: Sidwell, self-described influencer, probably not an OB-GYN.

The plot: Sidwell tweeted that changes in a woman's menstrual cycle are an indication of her promiscuity.

if her menstrual cycle changes, its because she slept with someone else..🤷🏽‍♂️ — 𝕊 𝕀 𝔻 𝕎 𝔼 𝕃 𝕃🧚🏽‍♂️ (@MalumSid) January 2, 2021

The repercussion: Sidwell's tweet was not particularly well-received on the platform, especially by women, who thought maybe he should sit this one out.

I don't think cishet men deserve rights anymore https://t.co/aH8dlZD69S — sai (@Saisailu97) January 5, 2021

I cannot believe I'm reading this. This is why sex education is so important.



How on earth did you come up with this explanation smh https://t.co/G2kLzipBjp — Shivani Binwani (@shivanibinwani) January 5, 2021

At least one scientist weighed in on Sidwell's assertion, giving actual reasons for changes in a woman's menstrual cycle.

Hi, a scientist here



Things that change a menstrual cycle:

*Stress

*A fluctuation of hormones

*A change in diet

*Medication

*Birth Control

*Anti-depressants

*Menopause

*PCOS

*Pregnancy

*Thyroid issues



Things that does NOT change a menstrual cycle:

*Having sex with someone else — Science Kitten (@kitty_science) January 4, 2021

Sunday

John Roderick, aka Bean Dad

The character: John Roderick, lead singer of the band The Long Winters and co-host of the podcast "Omnibus" with Ken Jennings.

The plot: In a 23-tweet thread, Roderick shared a story about how he had prevented his 9-year-old daughter from eating until she learned how to open a can of beans with an unfamiliar tool which she had never used.

The thread began: "So, yesterday my daughter (9) was hungry and I was doing a jigsaw puzzle so I said over my shoulder 'make some baked beans.' She said, 'How?' like all kids do when they want YOU to do it, so I said, 'Open a can and put it in pot.' She brought me the can and said 'Open it how?'"

just in case anyone is wondering what this whole "bean dad" this is about, here's the context (i screenshotted it before the acc/tweets were deleted) pic.twitter.com/8kiAFYheCb — Tsusifec (@Tsusifec) January 4, 2021

Matt Awad helpfully plugged the pertinent quotes from the thread into a text-to-speech generator.

A dramatic reading of the Bean Dad thread pic.twitter.com/L4hNGO0iPL — Matt Awad (@MattJAwad) January 3, 2021

Subsequently and somewhat separately, Twitter users unearthed offensive tweets that Roderick had made in previous years.

Okay I've just been sent some of the greatest hits of Bean Dad and I'm thinking, parenting aside – maybe he's not that good of a dude? Just throwing that out there. pic.twitter.com/umvvBqvWoc — Heath Miller (@veryheathmiller) January 3, 2021

The repercussion: Roderick's thread became a national scandal, with his anecdote roundly mocked and ratioed to oblivion. It also instantly earned him the moniker Bean Dad.

The thread also launched a thousand Twitter jokes.

From the book of bean dad pic.twitter.com/f0eJy0ZTf1 — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) January 3, 2021

Can opener dad: sweetie how do you delete a tweet.



9 year old: study the app, dad. look at it closely. consider the UI. — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) January 3, 2021

PROMETHEUS: Lo, this is fire, which I bring to you at great personal risk



GREEKS: Show us how it works



PROMETHEUS (DAD VOICE): well, that wouldn't teach you much would it — Old Hoss Radbourn(e) (@OldHossRadbourn) January 3, 2021

Ken Jennings rushed to his co-host's defense, joking that Roderick was going to have his own dictionary entry.

Extremely jealous and annoyed that my podcast co-host is going to be a dictionary entry and I never will. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 3, 2021

When questioned about Roderick's other problematic tweets, Jennings replied, "If we're word-searching through old tweets now, it's pretty easy to find what he actually thinks about anti-Semitism. On our show he's always the pro-Israel one!"

Soon, Jennings, who heretofore was considered the frontrunner to replace Alex Trebek on "Jeopardy!", found himself fully embroiled in the controversy, with headlines like "Ken Jennings may have botched his chance at hosting 'Jeopardy!'" making the rounds.

Amid the furor, the weekly comedy advice podcast "My Brother, My Brother and Me" announced that it would be replacing its theme song, which was performed by Roderick's band.

For reasons we're sure you're all aware of, we're getting started finding new music for MBMBaM. You'll probably hear a filler theme song on this week's episode. We're not sure what'll come after that, honestly, but we hope you'll stick around to find out. — MBMBaM (@MBMBaM) January 3, 2021

The dominos continued to fall from there.

The craziest thing about all this was that Bean Dad wasn't even a bit from MBMBAM pic.twitter.com/4syu6QzEt6 — Marielle Cabe (@MarielleCabe) January 4, 2021

Roderick deactivated his Twitter account and wrote a lengthy letter of apology.

"I had to reflect on what I'd done and the hurt I'd caused, and my mind was clouded by an unprecedented flow of new information," he wrote. "I want to acknowledge and make amends for the injuries I caused. I have many things to atone for. My parenting story's insensitivity and the legacy of hurtful language in my past are both profound failures. I want to confront them directly," he wrote.

"I am deeply sorry for having precipitated more hurt in the world, for having prolonged or exacerbated it by fighting back and being flippant when confronted, and for taking my Twitter feed offline yesterday instead of facing the music."

@maplecocaine, the "one main character" trope namer, suggested that despite all of Roderick's efforts, he'd always be known as Bean Dad.

Bean dad: this will all blow over, i'm just gonna lay low



NY Times 2043: Bean Dad died peacefully today in his home — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 4, 2021

Wednesday

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)

The character: Josh Hawley, Republican senator from Missouri.

The plot: On Wednesday, Hawley, who was the first Republican senator last week to announce he would object during the Electoral College vote count during the joint session of Congress, raised a fist when walking by the pro-Trump rioters who would later breach the Capitol building.

From our Francis Chung, Sen. Josh Hawley greeting protesters in the east side of the Capitol before riots began. pic.twitter.com/I8DjBCDuoP — Manuel Quinones (@ManuelQ) January 6, 2021

As the mob stormed the Capitol building, Hawley sent out a fundraising email saying he was "leading the charge" for election integrity.

so @HawleyMO is still sending out fundraising messages about "election integrity". still. pic.twitter.com/asJbjOfVyJ — sean soendker nicholson (@ssnich) January 6, 2021

After Congress reconvened Wednesday evening, Hawley continued to object to the election results.

The repercussion: Hawley's actions were roundly criticized, with his book publisher announcing they were canceling his upcoming book after "his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom."

Hawley's home state's newspapers called for his resignation.

Josh Hawley's home state newspapers. pic.twitter.com/Ls59QGn8Ve — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) January 8, 2021

The Kansas City Star editorial board held Hawley partly responsible for Wednesday's events and called for his removal. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch also called on him to resign.

Erin McPike compiled additional reactions to Hawley's behavior.

Hawley problems:

-Publisher rescinded book deal

-Top donor calling for censure

-Home state papers KC Star/STL Post-Dispatch calling for resignation

-Mizzou law students calling for resignation

-Danforth calls his support of him "biggest mistake" of his life

-Colleagues distancing — Erin McPike (@ErinMcPike) January 8, 2021

Stephen Colbert also called out Hawley's actions on his show, saying he had "blood on his hands."

Dishonorable Mention

Matthew Yglesias

The character: Matthew Yglesias, a former Vox political writer.

The plot: Yglesias argued that the $2,000 stimulus checks were political theater, joking (?) that there was plenty of time to print them as large novelty checks with a large Joe Biden signature.

For various reasons it's probably better for the $2,000 to arrive in April when more stuff will be open rather than January, which would mean plenty of time to print them all up as giant novelty checks with huge Joe Biden signatures on them. — Matthew Yglesias 🍦 (@mattyglesias) January 6, 2021

The repercussion: Yglesias's galaxy brain take was put on blast by numerous people, perhaps most notably Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

They are Survival Checks, not political props.



We have to do everything we can to have a bill to Biden's desk the day he is sworn in, the people have waited long enough. https://t.co/HOavUICXQB — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021

But the coup de grâce of dunks came from his former colleague Sarah Kogod, who revealed that Yglesias had once refused to wash his dishes in the kitchen sink shared by his colleagues, arguing that it was more economical to have the office assistant do it.

👇👇 Once justified his refusal to wash his own dishes in the shared work kitchen by explaining that his salary vs. the office assistant's hourly pay meant that it was more economical for our company to have her to wash his dishes than for him to do it. So… https://t.co/QHlMEPFq7M — Sarah Kogod (@SarahKogod) January 6, 2021

Read our previous edition of One Main Character, which included an op-ed writer who doesn't think Dr. Jill Biden should use her academic title, a very thirsty Tyler Perry and more.

Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected].