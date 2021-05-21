The Man Who Asked His Followers If Continuously Waking His Wife Up With Alarms Was Unfair, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

WAKE ME UP BEFORE YOU YOLO

This week's characters include a state-run social media account with ill-advised use of emojis, a movie reviewer with an anti-Shrek take that nobody asked for, a US Senate candidate who appointed himself the fashion police, a conservative publication with a "BREAKING EXCLUSIVE" on AOC's parking and a man's terrible tweets about continuously waking up his wife.

Monday

Israel's Twitter Account

The character: Israel's social media account.

The plot: On Monday, on the heels of airstrikes in Gaza which killed upwards of 200 people, Israel's official Twitter account tweeted out 12 tweets containing 3,168 rocket emojis.

🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 17, 2021

Just to give you all some perspective, these👆are the total amount of rockets shot at Israeli civilians. Each one of these rockets is meant to kill. #IsraelUnderAttack — Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 17, 2021



"Just to give you all some perspective, these are the total amount of rockets shot at Israeli civilians," the account explained. "Each one of these rockets is meant to kill. #IsraelUnderAttack."

The repercussion: Israel's tweetstorm of rocket emojis was panned as being in extremely poor taste, with netizens saying regardless of your stance on the conflict, the thread was terrible from a public relations standpoint.

Israel has lost the diplomatic front in this war. It is now left to emojis. Really, this is pathetic. https://t.co/hUMUgc996Q — Louis Fishman لوي فيشمان לואי פישמן (@Istanbultelaviv) May 17, 2021

A country going through a humanitarian crisis does not do shit like this. https://t.co/gCYgiQEylq — ALI (@syedalihaider_) May 17, 2021

this is so beyond vile i'm still wrapping my head around the thought process that went into this from a publicity standpoint https://t.co/n8Sn1LXqYI — nina | חנינה (@fireheartfemme) May 17, 2021

Others countered Israel's rocket emojis with people emojis.

Here are the people you've killed so far, including 61 children.

👧🏽🧒🏽👶🏽👧🏽🧒🏽👶🏽👧🏽🧒🏽👶🏽👧🏽🧒🏽👶🏽👧🏽🧒🏽👶🏽👧🏽🧒🏽👶🏽👧🏽🧒🏽👶🏽👧🏽🧒🏽👶🏽👧🏽🧒🏽👶🏽👧🏽🧒🏽👶🏽👧🏽🧒🏽👶🏽👧🏽🧒🏽👶🏽👧🏽🧒🏽👶🏽👧🏽🧒🏽👶🏽👧🏽🧒🏽👶🏽👧🏽🧒🏽👶🏽👧🏽🧒🏽👶🏽👧🏽🧒🏽👶🏽👧🏽🧒🏽👶🏽👧🏽🧒🏽👶🏽👧🏽🧔🏽👩🏽🧔🏽👩🏽🧔🏽👩🏽🧔🏽👩🏽🧔🏽👩🏽🧔🏽👩🏽🧔🏽👩🏽🧔🏽👩🏽🧔🏽👩🏽🧔🏽👩🏽🧔🏽👩🏽🧔🏽👩🏽🧔🏽👩🏽🧔🏽👩🏽🧔🏽👩🏽🧔🏽👩🏽🧔🏽👩🏽🧔🏽👩🏽🧔🏽👩🏽🧔🏽👩🏽🧔🏽👩🏽🧔🏽👩🏽🧔🏽👩🏽 https://t.co/fYZIvvv1LN — Assal Rad (@AssalRad) May 18, 2021

🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒🧒i did one with the number of kids you've killed — Creighton M 🆓🇵🇸 (@CreightonOTE) May 17, 2021

Tuesday

Scott Tobias

The character: Scott Tobias, movie reviewer for The Guardian, esteemed British newspaper with unfortunate movie takes.

The plot: On Tuesday, The Guardian celebrated the 20th anniversary of "Shrek" by posting a scathing retrospective review by Tobias, who called the movie "unfunny and overrated."

"Shrek is a terrible movie," Tobias wrote. "It's not funny. It looks awful. It would influence many unfunny, awful-looking computer-animated comedies that copied its formula of glib self-reference and sickly sweet sentimentality."

Shrek at 20: an unfunny and overrated low for blockbuster animation https://t.co/VgqMqEXbu8 — The Guardian (@guardian) May 18, 2021

The repercussion: Fans of the green CGI ogre blasted The Guardian's decision to publish Tobias's hit piece, with some suggesting Shrek villain Lord Farquaad was the actual person behind the negative review.

"an unfunny and overrated low for blockbuster animation" https://t.co/8gZEtqIA9x pic.twitter.com/sW1FjGjeLW — Swag Department (₭£￥₲£₦₦) (@PoundsTrash) May 18, 2021

This smells like Lord Farquaad's doing 🤔 https://t.co/xkM7x2HoAQ — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) May 18, 2021

My favourite thing about that Guardian review of Shrek is that he launches straight in to the concept of plumbing being unrealistic – in a story where a talking donkey has children with a eyeshadow wearing dragon. — Elle Rudd 🌻 (@ElleRudd_) May 18, 2021

Shrek won't see your article about how you don't like his 20 year old film but your friends who live in a swamp and don't like people will x — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 18, 2021

You've insulted Shrek. OK so how did your life change? Did you get the guy? Did you get the job? Is your house any bigger? — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) May 18, 2021

How dare you insult Shrek, a cinematic masterpiece?????? Tasteless pic.twitter.com/WV7ghOL5Qo — bi-derman (@IR0NSPIDEY) May 18, 2021

But the coup de grâce of responses came from the band that helped put the movie on the map.

Said NOBODY EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! lol https://t.co/vDXqika1Ob — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) May 18, 2021

You know you f*cked up, when a major studio, and the band that made songs for the film ratios you!!! XD https://t.co/IuyW7xGQUH pic.twitter.com/gagPsgZehk — UntitledJunk: I'M HYPED FOR F9: The Fast Saga!!! (@UJStrikesBack) May 18, 2021

Tobias defended himself from the pro-Shrek mob, saying he didn't seek out hateclicks, he just was being honest.

I think this exchange makes things clear, but if it doesn't: The Guardian simply wanted an essay from me on SHREK. There was no calculation on their part to get hateclicks. And no calculation on mine, other than to be honest about a film I happen not to like. — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) May 19, 2021

Dishonorable Mention

JD Vance

The character: J.D. Vance, author of "Hillbilly Elegy," prospective frontrunner for Ohio's United States Senate seat.

The plot: On Tuesday, Vance tweeted that he saw a group of women rowers on the Potomac entirely masked. "Just totally insane," he quipped.

I'm in DC today and just saw a group of girls on the Potomac rowing—outside in the sunshine—all of them with masks on. Just totally insane. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) May 18, 2021

The repercussion: Vance was ratioed to the nth degree for criticizing the rowers, with people calling out the pundit for his "creepy" concern-trolling.

A group of girls witnessed a creepy, sweaty, wheezing jackass peeping on them while they were just trying to row in goddam peace. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) May 18, 2021

[Girls immediately start rowing faster] pic.twitter.com/lTCGOtw5c3 — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) May 18, 2021

Honestly I'm way more disturbed by the dude staring at the girls in the boat and tweeting about what they're wearing https://t.co/sMOQ9xP0ol — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) May 18, 2021

oh that sounds terrible. but did you die though? https://t.co/iwonwBqi7f — ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) May 18, 2021

If those girls were unvaccinated and exerting themselves close together – or if they were simply following the rules of their team – they're being better citizens than you.

Good to see you'll be running by taking the brave, bold positions.

You are who we suspected you were. https://t.co/05YbDsaGuk — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 18, 2021

Vance hit back at the criticism after being buried in an avalanche of snarky quote tweets, saying he never called the girls "insane."

This is literal fake news. I didn't call the girls insane. I'm sure they were doing what they were told. I think our society is insane for expecting children to wear masks outside while exercising. https://t.co/ITOt7IbQSm — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) May 18, 2021

Wednesday

Brent Scher

The character: Brent Scher, executive editor of the conservative news outlet Washington Free Beacon.

The plot: On Wednesday, Scher tweeted a story about Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "illegally" parking her Tesla outside her apartment building, adding "BREAKING EXCLUSIVE" for emphasis.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Multiple sources confirm AOC owns a Tesla, parked it illegally in front of the Whole Foods connected to her luxury apartment buildinghttps://t.co/39RmcnZMHG pic.twitter.com/iAgI0oKCW6 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 19, 2021

The repercussion: Scher's so-called bombshell report about AOC's alleged bad parking was widely ridiculed on Twitter, with people mocking the Free Beacon for making a mountain out of a molehill.

AOC's ability to get ineffectually angry guys to beclown themselves remains impressive. pic.twitter.com/li8moVm6Je — NoLongerPurelyCivilHat (@Popehat) May 19, 2021

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: @AOC owns a cool car and lives well within her means. https://t.co/8UtO4vdwUT — ⚰️ Dan (@coffin_dan) May 19, 2021

What did you expect her to drive, a Chevy Silverado HD with truck nuts? — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) May 19, 2021

So…she makes a congressperson's salary, chooses to spend it on an environmentally sustainable vehicle that is fully consistent with her political views, & parked it…in front of her home? https://t.co/cJi9LdLGnS — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) May 20, 2021

Up next: Free Beacon questions how fancy of shoes AOC wears and nice of dresses she buys. https://t.co/qxN7bD4Cpm — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 19, 2021

breaking: person who makes $174k per year drives a $40k car https://t.co/DUjgjp0LjB — skáld (@HoratioSkald) May 20, 2021

Get a life you fucking nerd. 😂 https://t.co/8W4tOPyeui — Dary (@DaryRezvani) May 19, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez ignored the story, with her attention focused squarely on the situation in the Middle East.

Thursday

Johnny Fallon AKA Alarm Guy

The character: Johnny Fallon, Irish strategy director, unconventional sleeper/wife torturer.

The plot: On Thursday, Fallon asked his followers on Twitter if it was unfair for him to force his wife to endure a marathon of alarms as part of his daily morning routine.

Settle a debate. I'm a good sleeper who enjoys going back to sleep. Mrs F is an insomniac. I like to set my alarm to go off every hour from 2am to 5am then every 15 mins til I get up at 6. Mrs F says this is unfair?? 🤷‍♂️ — Johnny Fallon (@jonnyfallon) May 20, 2021

The repercussion: Fallon's query drew widespread outrage from Twitter, with people describing his actions towards his wife as "psychotic" and tantamount to torture, and some only half-joking that his behavior is a violation of the Geneva Convention.

this might actually be the most psychotic non-criminal behavior I've ever heard of https://t.co/PpRUMHScZ2 — pierre menard (@PierreMenard) May 21, 2021

casually admitting to treating my wife like a Guantanamo Bay detainee. https://t.co/DXHBXHRo31 — Dahlia Love (@DahliaLovexx) May 21, 2021

Babe are you feeling alright? You haven't violated the Geneva convention today https://t.co/IHsKupyHLo — honest jabe (@jaynooch) May 21, 2021

There is no way in the fucking world this guy does not fully understand he's torturing his wife https://t.co/JDQSGIzCS2 — jd vance's "holler aunt" (@markpopham) May 21, 2021

I woke up this morning and didn't expect to see an actual psychopath in the wild. Incredible https://t.co/T9diuDoIhE — Maki Scare-O – Spooky Amazon FGC Ambassador (@sciencecomic) May 21, 2021

This is weird American Psycho shit even if she didn't have insomnia https://t.co/PlApOmisrS — Jess Goodwin (@thejessgoodwin) May 21, 2021

Fallon took the drubbing he endured by the internet in stride, saying he might have to sleep in the spare room as a result of becoming a trending topic.

In other news Mrs F says 'what have you done now?' Glad to report she is happy though and says she told me that liking waking up was weird and that banning the alarms was always reasonable 🤣 though she is unsure that she likes 'trending' so I may have to sleep in spare room 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YZb9G3ewWA — Johnny Fallon (@jonnyfallon) May 21, 2021

