An 'Office' Cast Member With An Uncomfortable Past, A Guy Who Hates Public Parks, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
This week's characters include a former ambassador to the United Nations who enjoyed the long weekend after criticizing Kamala Harris for telling people to enjoy the long weekend, a former morning show host with the Naomi Osaka take nobody asked for, an "Office" star who was the star of a problematic pageant in the 90s, a guy who really hates city parks and a weblogger who took the opportunity during Pride month to come out on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Shout out to Dean Rosolen, a "One Main Character" fan from Down Under, who brought our attention to a main character we missed from last week: Harvey Norman, an Australian retailer that deleted its Twitter account after going on a bizarre block spree and tweeting emojis mocking its critics who called the company out for not paying its workers enough.
Memorial Day Weekend
Nikki Haley
The character: Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor, former United States ambassador to the UN and noted Joan Jett fan.
The plot: On Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted a photo with the caption, "Enjoy the long weekend." Some conservatives felt that Harris wasn't giving enough attention to the troops in her tweet, including Nikki Haley, who tweeted that Harris was "unprofessional and unfit."
Haley later tweeted a photo of herself and her son enjoying the holiday with a tropical backdrop.
The repercussion: Haley's photo of her family, sans mention of the troops, rubbed many people the wrong way, as it appeared as though she herself was enjoying a long weekend, earning derision for the apparent hypocrisy.
Dishonorable Mention
Piers Morgan
The character: Piers Morgan, perennial main character, jilted Meghan Markle romantic runner-up and Wham! antagonist.
The plot: On the heels of Naomi Osaka announcing she was dropping out of the French Open over the institution's insistence that she attend emotionally taxing press conferences after games, Morgan called the tennis champion an "arrogant spoiled brat" who was using mental health as an excuse for her withdrawal from the tournament in a screed for The Daily Mail .
The repercussion: Morgan's opinion piece attacking Osaka earned him jeers from throughout the internet, with many observers pointing out how he stormed off the set of his own show after being mildly criticized.
After being chewed out for his hot take on Osaka, Morgan attempted to defend himself by tweeting a photograph of himself and Serena Williams.
Monday
Ellie Kemper
The character: Ellie Kemper, heretofore beloved comic star of "The Office" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."
The plot: On Monday morning, someone tweeted about the Veiled Prophet Ball, an annual debutante ball run by a secret society in St. Louis which, according to BuzzFeed, didn't allow Jewish and Black people to participate until the 1970s.
As the ball was given greater scrutiny, it was revealed that Kemper was crowned the "Veiled Prophet Queen of Love and Beauty" at a ceremony in 1999.
Snopes has noted that there is "no known affiliation between the VPO and the KKK."
The repercussion: The revelation of Kemper's participation in the Veiled Prophet Ball blew up on Twitter, leaving many netizens simultaneously shocked and aghast. The "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star found herself a trending topic for several days, with some people calling her a "KKK queen," despite the fact that there was no connection between the two groups.
Political commentator Keith Boykin also weighed in on the Veiled Prophet Ball, saying the event was a whites-only affair. "The racial segregation was so normalized that people were just expected to know their place," he tweeted.
Some felt the internet mob had blown Kemper's participation in the ball way out of proportion. Charlie Warzel said the internet failed to discern the nuance of the situation.
Kemper has yet to address the controversy over her participation at the ball.
Wednesday
Jesse Kline
The character: Jesse Kline, columnist at the National Post based in Toronto, Ontario, park hater.
The plot: On Wednesday, Kline tweeted a link to a column arguing public parks were a "waste of space," calling for them to become "abolished or privatized." He added that they were mostly being "used as a toilet by half a dozen dogs."
The repercussion: Kline's tweet calling for the abolishment of parks earned a ratio of historic proportions, as dozens of people dunked on his hot take. "Pretty sure this guy's origin story is that a park killed his parents," quipped Clare Blackwood.
Friday's Dishonorable Mention
Xeni Jardin
The character: Xeni Jardin, tech culture journalist and weblogger notorious for disappearing an ex-friend's archive of posts on Boing Boing, where Jardin was a co-editor.
The plot: Fully lost.
The repercussion: No one was here for this extremely arbitrary and perplexing take (during Pride month, no less), and we are all very tired.
Read the previous edition of our One Main Character column, which includes an insurance company who acknowledged their own tweets were bad, and more.
Did we miss a main character from this week? Please send tips to [email protected].