An 'Office' Cast Member With An Uncomfortable Past, A Guy Who Hates Public Parks, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

This week's characters include a former ambassador to the United Nations who enjoyed the long weekend after criticizing Kamala Harris for telling people to enjoy the long weekend, a former morning show host with the Naomi Osaka take nobody asked for, an "Office" star who was the star of a problematic pageant in the 90s, a guy who really hates city parks and a weblogger who took the opportunity during Pride month to come out on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Shout out to Dean Rosolen, a "One Main Character" fan from Down Under, who brought our attention to a main character we missed from last week: Harvey Norman, an Australian retailer that deleted its Twitter account after going on a bizarre block spree and tweeting emojis mocking its critics who called the company out for not paying its workers enough.

Memorial Day Weekend

Nikki Haley

The character: Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor, former United States ambassador to the UN and noted Joan Jett fan.

The plot: On Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted a photo with the caption, "Enjoy the long weekend." Some conservatives felt that Harris wasn't giving enough attention to the troops in her tweet, including Nikki Haley, who tweeted that Harris was "unprofessional and unfit."

Haley later tweeted a photo of herself and her son enjoying the holiday with a tropical backdrop.

Thankful on this Memorial Day for the blessings of family and spending time with my little one. #notsolittleanymore❤️ #MemorialDay2021 pic.twitter.com/KwUbeE7Iae — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 31, 2021

The repercussion: Haley's photo of her family, sans mention of the troops, rubbed many people the wrong way, as it appeared as though she herself was enjoying a long weekend, earning derision for the apparent hypocrisy.

Unfit and not appropriate. You should be mourning fallen soldiers and not enjoying your day.

I mean, isn't that what you tweeted out to @VP? https://t.co/pv03iEOGYQ — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) May 31, 2021

That awkward moment when Kamala Harris spends #MemorialDay honoring fallen troops while @NikkiHaley makes it all about the fun she and her family are having on the long weekend. https://t.co/sffCf1aryK pic.twitter.com/kjcVT4KKcN — Richard Hine (@richardhine) May 31, 2021

Seems like you're enjoying your long weekend. But by your own standards, this tweet makes you unprofessional and unfit. — jen psaki's head tilt before the kill 😎🍦💛🐝 (@CandiceAiston) May 31, 2021

Dishonorable Mention

Piers Morgan

The character: Piers Morgan, perennial main character, jilted Meghan Markle romantic runner-up and Wham! antagonist.

The plot: On the heels of Naomi Osaka announcing she was dropping out of the French Open over the institution's insistence that she attend emotionally taxing press conferences after games, Morgan called the tennis champion an "arrogant spoiled brat" who was using mental health as an excuse for her withdrawal from the tournament in a screed for The Daily Mail .

*NEW COLUMN*

Narcissistic Naomi's cynical exploitation of mental health to silence the media is right from the Meghan & Harry playbook of wanting their press cake and eating it. https://t.co/UUFZ8iXt7l pic.twitter.com/iAj5ivzOBc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 31, 2021

The repercussion: Morgan's opinion piece attacking Osaka earned him jeers from throughout the internet, with many observers pointing out how he stormed off the set of his own show after being mildly criticized.

Piers Morgan walked off his own show's set after 90 seconds of gentle critique but can't understand why Naomi Osaka withdrew from one tennis match after years of media ignited mental health struggles. Smh https://t.co/sfvMYno9Mf — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) June 1, 2021

How does not speaking to the media silence the media? 🤔



Knowing your self worth and protecting your mental health is to be admired. Abuse is not part of the job.



And being empowered not to put up with shit is to be applauded and admired. #NaomiOsaka https://t.co/h52LX7SsQo — Dawn Butler MP✊🏾💙 (@DawnButlerBrent) May 31, 2021

Seems to be an interesting correlation between the women Piers targets but I can't quite put my finger on it 🙃 https://t.co/QUQSuZvKiA — Nicola Keaney (@NicKeaney) May 31, 2021

Have you met her? Do you actually know anything about her? What right to make such massive judgement on a young woman who happens to be very good at tennis but who finds speaking publicly really hard and who has struggled with depression? Who are you or anyone but she or 1/2 https://t.co/9ZEIK4gFau — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) May 31, 2021

How do you manage to make EVERYTHING about Harry and Meghan??? Seek immediate help. https://t.co/8hPfFutmGm — 🥷🏾 #BLM (@YungahJackson) May 31, 2021

Good morning to Naomi Osaka and Meghan Markle only



I hope Piers Morgan has a shit one ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7nqQbHfFNz — Myra (@SussexPrincess) June 1, 2021

After being chewed out for his hot take on Osaka, Morgan attempted to defend himself by tweeting a photograph of himself and Serena Williams.

Yes trolls, I have a real problem with female black tennis stars…. pic.twitter.com/I3AcNGxKhr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 1, 2021

Monday

Ellie Kemper

The character: Ellie Kemper, heretofore beloved comic star of "The Office" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

The plot: On Monday morning, someone tweeted about the Veiled Prophet Ball, an annual debutante ball run by a secret society in St. Louis which, according to BuzzFeed, didn't allow Jewish and Black people to participate until the 1970s.

Every once in a while I remember that the Veiled Prophet Ball exists and that everything True Detective season 1 was about is real pic.twitter.com/BtFh1Y6lmg — 🅱️askerville 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🇻🇦🇸🇦 (@WB_Baskerville) May 31, 2021

As the ball was given greater scrutiny, it was revealed that Kemper was crowned the "Veiled Prophet Queen of Love and Beauty" at a ceremony in 1999.

A fancy event put on by our local KKK, of which Ellie Kemper was once the Queen of Love and Beauty https://t.co/6xgwa788Ck — Thee Hannah (@hannastasia) May 31, 2021

Snopes has noted that there is "no known affiliation between the VPO and the KKK."

The repercussion: The revelation of Kemper's participation in the Veiled Prophet Ball blew up on Twitter, leaving many netizens simultaneously shocked and aghast. The "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star found herself a trending topic for several days, with some people calling her a "KKK queen," despite the fact that there was no connection between the two groups.

So was no one gonna tell me Ellie kemper aka kimmy Schmidt was crowned KKK queen in 1999 pic.twitter.com/QdHJ6wGZGv — charlie (@dianahungerr) May 31, 2021

So…Ellie Kemper was a KKK princess??? And no one knew about it??? — Imani Barbarin, MAGC | Crutches&Spice ♿️ (@Imani_Barbarin) May 31, 2021

Can't wait for the inevitability of Ellie Kemper's fellow co-stars to come out and try to defend her past like the Marvel bois did with Crisp Rat. I'm sorry, there's no way to defend a white woman who won a KKK pageant at 19 and went on to have a career in tv and film. — Rendy Jones (@Rendy_Jones) May 31, 2021

Ellie Kemper's publicist checking their phone at the bbq today pic.twitter.com/3ctQ4PdAgz — Yolanda Winston is a Vaccine Slut (@robinsparklezz) May 31, 2021

When Ellie Kemper sees that she's trending vs when she sees why she's trending: pic.twitter.com/dlN7METKIE — Sailor Mercury Retrograde💧 (@rafalafaaa) May 31, 2021

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey trying to figure out how many weeks they have before they have to start talking about Ellie Kemper on their Office podcast pic.twitter.com/Vo5BpMpyfO — Jess Goodwin (@thejessgoodwin) May 31, 2021

Political commentator Keith Boykin also weighed in on the Veiled Prophet Ball, saying the event was a whites-only affair. "The racial segregation was so normalized that people were just expected to know their place," he tweeted.

I don't know much about Ellie Kemper, but growing up in St. Louis in the 1970s and 1980, I remember The Veiled Prophet Fair very well. I was always told it was only for white people. The racial segregation was so normalized that people were just expected to know their place. pic.twitter.com/3pyhxsG2LX — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 1, 2021

Some felt the internet mob had blown Kemper's participation in the ball way out of proportion. Charlie Warzel said the internet failed to discern the nuance of the situation.

I really hope people read this whole @cwarzel piece on Ellie Kemper, context collapse, internet mobs and the ways social media is breaking down people's ability to communicate and connect https://t.co/fFkeTAv9ie pic.twitter.com/mcrQSArC9H — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 2, 2021

Kemper has yet to address the controversy over her participation at the ball.

Wednesday

Jesse Kline

The character: Jesse Kline, columnist at the National Post based in Toronto, Ontario, park hater.

The plot: On Wednesday, Kline tweeted a link to a column arguing public parks were a "waste of space," calling for them to become "abolished or privatized." He added that they were mostly being "used as a toilet by half a dozen dogs."

In @nationalpost I argue parks are little more than "vast swaths of land smack in the middle of large urban centres that could house hundreds of people, but are instead being used as a toilet by half a dozen dogs." They should be abolished or privatized. https://t.co/zhbH0yR6IM — Jesse Kline (@accessd) June 2, 2021

The repercussion: Kline's tweet calling for the abolishment of parks earned a ratio of historic proportions, as dozens of people dunked on his hot take. "Pretty sure this guy's origin story is that a park killed his parents," quipped Clare Blackwood.

Pretty sure this guy's origin story is that a park killed his parents. https://t.co/vLPmrs37Jy — Clare Blackwood (@clareblackwood) June 3, 2021

Behold! After many decades of scouring the earth, I have finally found it – The Worst Take https://t.co/4k8IwqOnAW — Hannah 🚲 (@theeyecollector) June 2, 2021

Tell me you hate poor people without telling me you hate poor people… 😐 https://t.co/IjkpK42HZY — Suze Morrison (@SuzeMorrison) June 3, 2021

i guess the national post is now running op-eds from the villains of 80s teen movies https://t.co/nrBYUBha7P — Michael DeForge (@michael_deforge) June 2, 2021

Just like Jesse Kline, city parks should remain publicly owned. https://t.co/6NxqVksYiW — Horizon Ottawa (@HorizonOttawa) June 2, 2021

"being used as a toilet by half a dozen dogs." an op ed by a cat https://t.co/7X63VegzO3 — grahamclark (@grahamclark) June 2, 2021

wait til this guy hears about lawns https://t.co/EKHQB9f63w — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) June 2, 2021

the corporate profit model of the modern newsroom incentivizes papers to publish garbage on purpose because we will all click on it, that's the only explanation for shit like this. https://t.co/KJEd01wF2t — molly conger (@socialistdogmom) June 2, 2021

Friday's Dishonorable Mention

Xeni Jardin

The character: Xeni Jardin, tech culture journalist and weblogger notorious for disappearing an ex-friend's archive of posts on Boing Boing, where Jardin was a co-editor.

The plot: Fully lost.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein are/were both gay. This is fact, not conjecture. — Xeni (@xeni) June 4, 2021

The repercussion: No one was here for this extremely arbitrary and perplexing take (during Pride month, no less), and we are all very tired.

with all due respect I have questions



who cares, why does this matter, why are you bringing it up now, and most importantly what the fuck https://t.co/gjXE6LYpuo — A Roman Reigns Guy (@ohmygil) June 4, 2021

we need more queer sex trafficker representation 🏳️‍🌈❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 https://t.co/sU54VT63Ay — afroshqipe (@afroshqipe) June 4, 2021

xeni many people have given you the advice to log off permanently and i really think you should take that advice, it's good — bring on the dancing horses (@inthefade) June 4, 2021

