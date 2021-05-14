Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a former Major Leaguer concern-trolling about a college player's home run celebration, a newspaper that couldn't recognize a clearly recognizable actor, an actress who was driven to eat bread during the pandemic, a congressman who thought the Capitol riot was just like a regular tourist visit and a celebrity whose mean tweets came back to haunt them.

Saturday

Jeff Frye

The character: Jeff Frye, former Major League second baseman, career hitter of 16 home runs.

The plot: On Saturday, Frye shared a video of Wayland Baptist University infielder Gregory Ozuna showboating after hitting a home run during the NAIA Sooner Athletic Conference baseball tournament, quipping, "This makes me sad! We haven't taught this generation how to behave on a baseball field. This is what we get."

This makes me sad! We haven't taught this generation how to behave on a baseball field. This is what we get. "Let the kids play" isn't the message we should be sending obviously. #shegone ⁦@notgaetti⁩ ⁦@BobFile⁩ ⁦@twuench⁩ ⁦@RickWrona⁩ ⁦@GDBJr5⁩ pic.twitter.com/qRye9RAcZF — Jeff frye/ #shegone (@O3jfrye) May 9, 2021

The repercussion: Frye's hot take about sportsmanship enraged many on sports Twitter, spurring a debate about emotional displays on the field. Ultimately, many felt Frye's misgivings about Ozuna's behavior were off-base, with some pointing out the context of Ozuna's reaction, Wayland having come back from a eight-run deficit.

This home run deserves context:

In this game, Wayland Baptist was down 8-0… but took a 13-12 lead on this homer by Gregory Ozuna with two outs in the 9th inning, and won.



If anything he didn't celebrate it aggressively enough! https://t.co/YUOUp3xbuN — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) May 9, 2021

It's hard as hell to hit a clutch home run. He should've celebrated more. Baseball is better with more energy, passion, disrespect, and drama. https://t.co/s5quvYOtNA — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) May 10, 2021

Don't want him to celebrate.... Then tell the pitcher not to throw that weak ahh pitch over the plate nomore 😂😂😂🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/i2CE7ovXIh — Perry Riley Jr (@PR56) May 9, 2021

It should be noted that Ozuna was in fact ejected from the game for the bat flip.

Ozuna took the criticism from Frye in stride, saying he was "thankful forever" for the outpouring of support.

Thank you to all the people supporting me and for keeping my head up. My season is done because we got eliminate. God bless you all and I'm thankful forever 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/0d8hqL2uFh — Gregory Ozuna 𓅓 (@KingOzunaV) May 10, 2021

Monday

New York Post

The character: The New York Post, New York City tabloid and clickbait science lab.

The plot: On Monday, the Post published an article saying that Leonardo DiCaprio was "unrecognizable" in new stills released from Martin Scorsese's upcoming movie "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film https://t.co/IZ08MWqbT8 pic.twitter.com/N7TFJyrsSs — New York Post (@nypost) May 10, 2021

The repercussion: The Post's inability to recognize DiCaprio in the image spurred ridicule from much of the internet, who mocked the newspaper's sensationalized headline with meme after meme.

Completely unrecognizable. I can't tell if Leo is the woman on the left or the one who looks exactly like Leonardo DiCaprio. https://t.co/w54gEHgM4q — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) May 10, 2021

You know who that guy looks like? Leonardo DiCaprio! https://t.co/hX2vQFNKU5 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 10, 2021

Me recognizing Leonardo DiCaprio in the photos from the new Scorsese film pic.twitter.com/zONGdrzYij — sam y'all (@samiamrosenberg) May 11, 2021

Kermit the Frog unrecognizable in The Great Muppet Caper https://t.co/wxMG2xJ7B1 pic.twitter.com/HVd5jC93dE — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) May 11, 2021

Dishonorable Mention

Gwyneth Paltrow

The character: Gwyneth Paltrow, Academy Award winner, chief proprietor of "bio frequency healing stickers."

The plot: On Monday, the Guardian published a story about a recent interview Paltrow had given on the SmartLess podcast where she revealed she was "driven to extremes during quarantine," as the Guardian put it. "I was drinking seven nights a week and making pasta and eating bread," Paltrow said. "I went totally off the rails." The newspaper asked its readers to weigh in with their lowest points during the pandemic.

Gwyneth Paltrow broke down and ate bread during quarantine. What was your lowest point? https://t.co/ZoEBq6IsXG — Guardian US (@GuardianUS) May 10, 2021

The repercussion: The Guardian's tweet went viral and Paltrow's off-the-rails experience eating bread was roundly mocked by the internet as being the pinnacle of first-world problems. Many shared their own personal traumas from the pandemic which made the bread thing seem rather petty by comparison.

That Guardian Gwyneth Paltrow story is super relevant because it highlights the different universes, not worlds, the elite live in.



In 2020, for 99% of the planet, breaking down =emotional collapse at loss of loved one, livelihood, home.



For Paltrow it meant eating bread. — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) May 10, 2021

Everybody, please let's have a moment of silence. Things got really bad for Gwyneth Paltrow during quarantine. She broke down and ate bread.



I know, I know ... tragic. — Becky, Baroness of Bunzy (@BeckyBunzy) May 10, 2021

Probably when my sister died but yeah bread is scary. https://t.co/Uion12OqUS — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) May 10, 2021

Losing my income for two years I reckon, and my house and studio and car https://t.co/h3UzTuDS98 — Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (@TEEDinosaurs) May 10, 2021

When it killed my dad. https://t.co/jHTJ91inUY — Ruth H. Hopkins (Red Road Woman) (@Ruth_HHopkins) May 10, 2021

Probably the 3,290,000 global deaths. https://t.co/UvmE0W8iPw — Jason Sparks (@sparksjls) May 10, 2021

being terrified my immunocompromised family member would die https://t.co/vaVcRWjUvL — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) May 10, 2021

Wednesday

Andrew Clyde

The character: Andrew Clyde, Republican congressman from Georgia.

The plot: During a congressional hearing on Wednesday about events of January 6, Clyde downplayed the Capitol insurrection in which five people died, saying, "There was no insurrection and to call it an insurrection, in my opinion, is a bold-faced lie. Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through Statuary Hall showed people in an orderly fashion staying between the stanchions and ropes, taking videos and pictures. You know, if you didn't know the TV footage was a video from January 6, you'd actually think it was a normal tourist visit."

This is Rep. Andrew Clyde (Q-GA) saying the January 6 insurrection looked like "a normal tourist visit" inside the Capitol pic.twitter.com/ZuLc8nPsBj — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) May 12, 2021

The repercussion: Clyde's comments that the storming of the Capitol on January 6 was like "a normal tourist visit" inspired disbelief and scorn from many, with political reporter Jake Sherman calling it "one of the craziest things I've heard uttered in a dozen years covering Congress."

i want to reiterate how crazy it is for Andrew Clyde to say this. bonkers. one of the craziest things i've heard uttered in a dozen years covering Congress. https://t.co/8Xlzwx2uXl — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 13, 2021

Cheddar's J.D. Durkin later juxtaposed Clyde's comments with footage of the violent riot.

Rep. Andrew Clyde's (R-GA) comments today don't hold up well when played side-by-side with insurrection footage, so I made this.



the revisionist history being perpetuated by some Republicans to defend January 6th is disgusting pic.twitter.com/bWdXtU0b4F — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) May 12, 2021

Hard to believe any elected official could be this oblivious to reality. It's this type of blind ignorance that got our party into this mess to start with. https://t.co/YcMvpT4oCt — Geoff Duncan (@GeoffDuncanGA) May 13, 2021

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga, said "if you didn't know the TV footage was from Jan. 6, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit." Pants on Fire! More than 400 people have been charged in the criminal breach of the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/cvqrTXwmiy pic.twitter.com/xcMYkfR5vT — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) May 13, 2021

Journalists subsequently questioned Clyde about his comments, but he refused to apologize for downplaying the severity of the event.

This morning @LACaldwellDC @DaniellaMicaela gave Rep Andrew Clyde a chance to explain his comments yesterday that Jan 6 looked like a "normal tourist visit."



Take a listen—> pic.twitter.com/wf99KjRvzT — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) May 13, 2021

Dishonorable Mention

Chrissy Teigen

The character: Chrissy Teigen, model, author, co-host of "Lip Sync Battle, infamous wine splurger.

The plot: The Daily Beast published an interview with former reality star Courtney Stodden who said Teigen had repeatedly trolled them on Twitter when they were a teenager. After the interview went viral, several of Teigen's old tweets attacking Stodden resurfaced.

The repercussion: The resurfacing of Teigen's tweets taunting Stodden made her a trending topic, with people calling upon the model-turned-Twitter power user to answer for her behavior.

Pretty sure anyone else would have been banned by Twitter for targeted harassment but Chrissy Teigen got away with tormenting a teenager who never hurt a damn soul. pic.twitter.com/60mEohieL3 — dailyL (@dailylaney) May 11, 2021

Good morning. It is high time Chrissy Teigen answer for her crimes. Which include publicly tweeting about wanting a then 16-year-old Courtney Stodden to kill themselves and then PRIVATELY DMing them about wanting them to die.https://t.co/dnXmawDanR — Clarkisha Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) May 11, 2021

Conservatives on Twitter called Teigen hypocritical for chastising Donald Trump's bullying while she herself had acted in a similar fashion.

Chrissy Teigen told a 16 year old child to go kill herself.



But she wants to claim that President Trump was the one with the "mean tweets."



Talk about bald-faced hypocrisy. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) May 14, 2021

Let me get this straight… Chrissy Teigen told a 16-year-old to go kill herself, yet she was triggered by Trump's "mean tweets"? — samanthamarika (@samanthamarika1) May 11, 2021

After the backlash, Teigen took to Twitter to say she was "ashamed and completely embarrassed at (her) behavior."

Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that… — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

"I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize," she added. "I'm so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am."

"I accept her apology and forgive her," Stodden said in an Instagram post, but revealed they had never heard from Teigen or her representatives directly, and remained blocked by her on Twitter.

