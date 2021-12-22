Omicron Is Surging And People Are Tweeting Through It. Here Are Some Good Tweets To Lift Your Spirits
COVID-19 cases are surging as the Omicron variant spreads across the world, and it feels a lot like the early days of the pandemic. The bad news: vaccines won't prevent infection from Omicron, traveling by airplane right now means you're twice as likely to catch COVID-19 than you were before and hospitals are once again overwhelmed with COVID patients.
But there's good news, too: the vaccine will prevent you from contracting a severe case of COVID and getting a booster will protect you even better, some data has suggested that contracting Omicron carries 80 percent lower risk of hospitalization compared to other strains of COVID and scientists may have found an effective new treatment.
You may feel powerless stuck in this pandemic hell, but there is one thing you can do: hop online to commiserate with everyone else going through it, too. We gathered some tweets about Omicron and the pandemic that made us laugh through the pain, and hopefully they'll cheer you up, too.
And here's a little local content for New Yorkers waiting for test results:
Stay safe out there, folks.