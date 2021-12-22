Omicron Is Surging And People Are Tweeting Through It. Here Are Some Good Tweets To Lift Your Spirits

COVID-19 cases are surging as the Omicron variant spreads across the world, and it feels a lot like the early days of the pandemic. The bad news: vaccines won't prevent infection from Omicron, traveling by airplane right now means you're twice as likely to catch COVID-19 than you were before and hospitals are once again overwhelmed with COVID patients.

But there's good news, too: the vaccine will prevent you from contracting a severe case of COVID and getting a booster will protect you even better, some data has suggested that contracting Omicron carries 80 percent lower risk of hospitalization compared to other strains of COVID and scientists may have found an effective new treatment.

You may feel powerless stuck in this pandemic hell, but there is one thing you can do: hop online to commiserate with everyone else going through it, too. We gathered some tweets about Omicron and the pandemic that made us laugh through the pain, and hopefully they'll cheer you up, too.

Viruses Exes

🤝

"I'm back and I've changed" — Daley Haggar (@d_haggar) December 18, 2021

I'm just gonna say it – Santa Claus visiting every house in the world in the middle of the Omicron variant? Is extremely irresponsible. — God (@thegoodgodabove) December 22, 2021

trying to make it to Xmas without getting omicron: pic.twitter.com/ovOvAnLeHh — alex (@alex_abads) December 18, 2021

Not getting covid 10 days before Christmas is our nation's Squid Game — Bing Bong Merrily On High (@TheRstott) December 16, 2021

trying to make it to Christmas without getting omicron: pic.twitter.com/NoQSFfMmLz — Tomek (@TomekMoss) December 19, 2021

My festive plans: Omicron: pic.twitter.com/vBS5euffxP — J.R.R. Jokin' around the Christmas Tree 🎄 (@joshcarlosjosh) December 14, 2021

My festive plans: Omicron: pic.twitter.com/Pp0zwBYtQF — In Excelsis Deco 🎄 (@Tweet_Dec) December 14, 2021

If covid had hit in 2007, there would be 1000 tweets a day saying "Covid has to isolate after being exposed to Chuck Norris." — deep Brooklyn born ✡️🇵🇸🤦🏽‍♂️ (@EvelKneidel) December 20, 2021

watching a woman calmly check her covid status (positive) on her laptop at balthazar with a dirty martini at 11am in the morning — Will Manidis (@WillManidis) December 21, 2021

i'm not worried about omicron because i got $1400 a year ago — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) December 19, 2021

My grandma saying that she's coming over for Christmas even if someone has omicron and she dies from it pic.twitter.com/PwOlW8SzaR — 𝐍𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬🔮 (@Nemesis8k) December 22, 2021

And here's a little local content for New Yorkers waiting for test results:

New Yorkers today pic.twitter.com/kpQrTLjD0d — Madison Malone Kircher (Taylor's Version) (@4evrmalone) December 18, 2021

LabQ trying to process all of NYC's COVID tests pic.twitter.com/MyzszZUA4F — sam mazany (@smazany) December 20, 2021

All the hottest girls are compulsively refreshing their LabQ portals to see their COVID test results. — Not Sheila (@shelaaagh) December 18, 2021

Stay safe out there, folks.