This Omaha Condominium Is Every Hard Rock Café Fan's Dream Home

A rock and roll enthusiast's condominium, for sale in Omaha, Nebraska, has captured the attention of the internet. Wide-eyed netizens have variously described it as "12-year-old-me's dream apartment," "if Johnny Rockets was targeted at adults" and "the most divorced house I've ever seen."

Listed for $1.5 million, the property at 1101 Jackson St., #507, certainly seems like the place where Jack Black's character from "School of Rock" would live if he won the lottery.

i'm recently super obsessed with "Rock" as a decor style https://t.co/cdLy0CNA8B — jack wagner (@jackdwagner) March 2, 2021

"As you experience it, the thing that's obvious is all the guitars," owner Curt Brannon said of the 3,193-square-foot space in a video provided to the press. "Being surrounded by guitars, and being surrounded by rock."

"Everybody's into rock and roll, old and young," Brannon said. "It's what we do in America."

Brannon, who runs a fixture and cabinet company, said he's been to 300 concerts in his life, and he said he wanted to create a space that celebrated the feeling of being a rock and roll fan, with numerous portraits of rock stars like John Lennon and Mick Jagger surrounding the property.

"Curt designed the condo as a corporate landing pad and entertainment space to highlight what he can in terms of his business," real estate agent Lisa Zimmerman told Digg in an email.

The kitchen was inspired by early RV design. "I wanted something you'd see in an Airstream or the galley of a jet," Brannon said. The property also includes 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

As for the furnishings, Zimmerman said they "would be included with the sale of the property if the future owner desires."

"Everything down to the linens, kitchenware and a stocked bar are available if someone wants."

Courtesy of Lisa Zimmerman / Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate

Courtesy of Lisa Zimmerman / Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate

Courtesy of Lisa Zimmerman / Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate

Courtesy of Lisa Zimmerman / Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate

Courtesy of Lisa Zimmerman / Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate

Courtesy of Lisa Zimmerman / Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate

Courtesy of Lisa Zimmerman / Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate

Courtesy of Lisa Zimmerman / Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate

Courtesy of Lisa Zimmerman / Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate

Courtesy of Lisa Zimmerman / Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate

Courtesy of Lisa Zimmerman / Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate

Brannon gives a tour of all of the rock art featured in his condo.



[See the the full listing on Zillow]