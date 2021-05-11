Two NYC Mayoral Candidates Think The Average Brooklyn Home Costs Around $100K. Here's What $100K Gets You

Prior to its endorsement Monday of Kathryn Garcia for New York City mayor, the New York Times editorial board interviewed eight candidates running in the city's June 22 Democratic mayoral primary. Mara Gay, a member of the editorial board, closed out each endorsement interview with a pop quiz, including several questions about the high cost of owning or renting a home in the city.

After the Times published the interviews in full Monday, several candidates' answers to one particular question lit up Twitter due to the discrepancy between their responses and the correct answer. The question: What is the median sales price for a home right now in Brooklyn?

Only one candidate, Andrew Yang, guessed the correct answer of $900,000. Two others were close, including Scott Stringer, who guessed $1 million, and Kathryn Garcia, who guessed $800,000. Eric Adams and Dianne Morales guessed under by $350,000-400,000, while Maya Wiley overshot by almost a million dollars.

The most shockingly incorrect answers, though, came courtesy of Shaun Donovan and Ray McGuire. Donovan speculated that the median sales price for a home in Brooklyn is "around $100,000," and McGuire said, "It's got to be somewhere in the $80,000 to $90,000 range, if not higher." Much higher, indeed.

Donovan and McGuire's answers set Twitter ablaze Tuesday morning, with critics calling them "oblivious" and comparing their answers to Lucille Bluth's iconic "Arrested Development" line, "It's one banana, Michael. What could it cost, $10?"

.@RayForMayor & @ShaunDonovanNYC both think a home in Brooklyn costs $100K…



How can you fix the city's housing crisis if you're this oblivious? pic.twitter.com/fW9fWeCXbU — Monica Klein (@MonicaCKlein) May 11, 2021

how much could a banana cost? one hundred thousand dollars? https://t.co/vuvAi5lfsa — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) May 11, 2021

For our part, we were curious what $100,000 could actually get you in Brooklyn, so we turned to StreetEasy for answers. Here's what we found.

1. Charming!

2. A real show-stopper!

3. *heart-eyes emoji*

4. Want. Need!

5. A deal if we've ever seen one.

Deals like these won't last. Head over to StreetEasy for more listings under $100,000 in Brooklyn.