A Local News Anchor Reveals How A 'Normal Teen's Bedroom' Could Be A Sign Of Drug Use, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include a guy who said gay people ruined male friendships, a Harvard research fellow who wants her fellow female academics to cover up, a lifelong New Yorker who wrote about how he was surprised the Midwest was not like New York and a local news station trying to narc on a "normal teen's bedroom."

Sunday

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry

The character: Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry, fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, guy looking for a friend.

The plot: On Sunday, Gobry cried foul over a New Yorker article that explained how the Sacred Band of Thebes, a group of soldiers of the Theban army in Ancient Greece, were buried together with their hands linked.

"On top of being a stupid lie, the retconning of ancient male friendship as homosexuality has damaging implications today," Gobry said.

Despite Gobry's claims, The New Yorker's account about the elite army's homosexuality has been largely accepted by historians.

On top of being a stupid lie, the retconning of ancient male friendship as homosexuality has damaging implications today. https://t.co/gkqN8uNdQP — PEG (@pegobry) June 20, 2021

Gobry went on to claim that "the normalization of homosexuality… killed intimate male friendships."

Seems harder and harder to deny that the normalization of homosexuality has killed intimate male friendships. — PEG (@pegobry) June 20, 2021

The repercussion: The online fallout over Gobry's tweet that gay people were hurting male friendships was swift, with numerous netizens pointing out the inanity of citing homosexuality as a threat to platonic male friendship rather than calling out toxic masculinity for implying that any kind of affection between men is gay. People also noted that he seemed to be erroneously blaming the LGBT community for his lack of social skills.

You when no-one wants to be your friend pic.twitter.com/i0YMR3IS5d — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) June 20, 2021

I don't know dude, I don't think "I can't have close male friends because we might turn gay for eachother" is a thing guys secure in their sexuality worry about. Like, ever. — Rando Tex Cobb (@horneysexdude69) June 20, 2021

i don't know dude i have a lot of intimate male friendships that aren't sexual. maybe you're an annoying loser with little to no grip on reality and people don't fuck with you as a result of that?? worth exploring. https://t.co/lcr0RPP6Rp — 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗯 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗻 (@calebsaysthings) June 21, 2021

if you are afraid to have close guy friends because you're worried people will think you're gay, that would be homophobia, quite literally the opposite of the "normalization of homosexuality" https://t.co/wzg2qwpnYL — Emma Berquist (@eeberquist) June 20, 2021

Yeah, so true. Because back when homosexuality was literally criminalized and widely ostracized in the U.S., straight men could famously hold hands and cry on each other's shoulders without being accused of being gay. You're absolutely right. What a salient observation. https://t.co/tBSv8T9Oit — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 21, 2021

Monday

Charleen Danielle Adams

The character: Charleen Danielle Adams, a research fellow at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, fashion maven.

The plot: On Monday, Adams tweeted that it's "not a bad idea for female academics to be modest" in their dress.

She added that "female academics who dress provocatively and then cry foul when men hit on them are hypocrites." She also tweeted, though later deleted: "If you show your cleavage in a talk and complain you aren't taken seriously, that's on you."

Female academics who dress provocatively and then cry foul when men hit on them are hypocrites. — 🦤Charleen Danielle Adams (@_cdadams_) June 21, 2021

The repercussion: Adams's hot take on female academic modesty got buried under an avalanche of quote tweets, with numerous academics, scientists and other media people asserting that how a person dresses does not excuse sexual harassment. "This is an exceptionally bad take," observed Dr. Angela Rasmussen.

This is an exceptionally bad take and speaking as someone who regularly tries and fails to control my cleavage in workwear lest some dude doesn't take me "seriously": how a person dresses does not excuse sexual harassment, whether some rando thinks it's "provocative" or not. pic.twitter.com/sqhyrc88PH — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) June 21, 2021

I'm fascinated by the widely-used phrase "dress provocatively." How does wearing clothes "provoke" men to hit on you, unless one is, say, wearing a t-shirt that says "please hit on me"? https://t.co/cUyxAO0w3P — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) June 22, 2021

Some folks joked about the provocative fashion choices of male academics.

Male academics who wear football jerseys and then cry foul when women tackle them are hypocrites. https://t.co/hnX8VjMf57 — Chloe Not Afraid Of Pronouns Handler (@chloehandler) June 23, 2021

Look, I'm going to get some flack for this, but I don't care: this applies to male academics also. Don't wear that natty tweed jacket if you don't want the attention! https://t.co/Oko4biGp6A — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) June 24, 2021

Other women in academia and STEM posted selfies of themselves to mock Adams's gatekeeping.

Oh lord... gatekeeping science again. And why am I not surprised this backwards thinking followed a BYU honor code tweet?🙄

Well, this ex-mormon scientist with boobs and a degree and a career and a sexy brain and no fucks left to give will burn your stereotypes to the ground. https://t.co/1lJtg15WFG pic.twitter.com/xsOsnTJBlB — 🦥Melissa, Queen of the Sloths🦥 (@slothgirlmel) June 22, 2021

Good Evening, "@_cdadams_ (Charleen Adams)" was a 24 month sociological study conducted by Harvard University. We are now complete with our study. Thank you for your time. — bird brain (@abshaww) June 22, 2021

Wednesday

Business Insider's Frank Olito

The character: Frank Olito, a senior reporter at Business Insider, Henry Blodget's financial site for news and photo-based listicles.

The plot: On Wednesday, Olito published a story entitled "I'm a New Yorker who visited the Midwest for the first time. Here are 15 things that surprised me," in which he describes traveling to Chicago and Detroit and quips that he found the cities "quieter, slower, and more friendly."

The repercussion: Olito's article went viral, but not in the way he had intended. Scores of journalists dunked on the piece, characterizing his listicle as insipid and chock-full of banal observations, such as his note that Midwestern cities have a "greater emphasis on nature than in New York City."

I'm sorry this is funniest image that I have ever seenhttps://t.co/tMDsHItVN7 pic.twitter.com/AdMQcaAIey — gene (@whogene) June 24, 2021

A lifelong New Yorker ventures into the Midwest and finds my people uncomfortably friendly. Cheers. https://t.co/RdcdcGoUTw — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) June 24, 2021

i get that this is totally assigned, written, and published for the sole purpose of outrage clicks from midwesterners but i really feel like i just got a lobotomy reading it. almost like reading an alien attempting to mimic prose. unsettling https://t.co/JedjszwA7i — josh terry (@JoshhTerry) June 23, 2021

New Yorker discovers that different places are different.https://t.co/XNtClFGurn — Mister Jay Em (@MisterJayEm) June 23, 2021

Solid entry in the "East Coast Writer Treats The Midwest Like It's Mars" genre. https://t.co/uexs8ZeIQf — Steven Hyden (@Steven_Hyden) June 24, 2021

Feels like an editor forgot to hit publish on this post in like 2013 and it just went out. Turning a vacation into content with earnest observations and generalizations that will inevitably make people mad while doing numbers. A vintage BI post. https://t.co/UmsmZXJaQh — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) June 23, 2021

Despite the blowback from media Twitter, Olito's post did gangbuster numbers, becoming one of the site's top stories on Wednesday. And Insider's top brass told its staff in a memo to ignore the haters and keep churning out similar listicles.

. @nichcarlson tells Insider staff to ignore the critics and publish more pieces like yesterday's Midwest slideshow pic.twitter.com/zYeIEVbglp — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) June 24, 2021

Thursday

Paige Hulsey

The character: Paige Hulsey, anchor/reporter at CBS affiliate KMOV in St. Louis.

The plot: On Thursday morning, Hulsey promoted an upcoming story about teen drug abuse with a photograph of a "normal teen's bedroom," teasing that it could be used to identify signs of drug use.

Looks like a normal teen's bedroom, right? Think again. Coming up on @KMOV, we'll show you what parents should be looking for so they can identify signs of drug use. I was shocked at what I found in this room!!! #stl #n4tm pic.twitter.com/Df2yegDPUq — Paige Hulsey (@paigehulsey) June 24, 2021

The repercussion: Hulsey's tweet was widely mocked across the internet and became a top trending topic, with numerous people incredulous over the puzzling accessories littered throughout this so-called "normal teen's bedroom," including a "Mile 420" sign and a book by Lauren Conrad.

yes i'd be very concerned if my teen lived in what is obviously a commercial office space hastily decorated to look like a 45-year-old's idea of a teenager's bedroom with subversive elements like tie-dye and Catch-22 — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) June 24, 2021

I dont think a bong, some bud, and a crunchy sock is all that shocking. I'm more shocked that a teen has dual nightstands…… https://t.co/ILgZmSTWDS — CHRIS KLEMENS (@ChrisKlemens) June 24, 2021

The adults putting this room together: "Tie-dye wall covering, check. Mile 420 sign, check." https://t.co/Wxmof8gFvR pic.twitter.com/Ij59EVHZk6 — Eric Trent (@RealEricTrent) June 24, 2021

A lot of people are talking about the "Mile 420" sign, but if your teen has an 84-inch light stand with an Astra LED-panel studio lamp pointed directly at the bed, that's probably a bigger cause for concern. https://t.co/60lv2cPXFf — Jude Atwood (@JudeAtwood) June 24, 2021

Does your teen have a tie-dye tapestry and keeps stealing mile 420 road signs? Then they most certainly are addicted to injecting SUPER MARIHUANA and need to be terminated immediately! https://t.co/TjXAqKfiY4 — MalwareTech (@MalwareTechBlog) June 24, 2021

this is a fake room set up to look like a teenagers room and it has the most Hello Fellow Kids energy i've ever seen https://t.co/vEHUpz6xnI — rachel syme (@rachsyme) June 24, 2021

Others felt the story made a false equivalence between marijuana and hard drugs.

This framing is so troubling:

-The War on Drugs has ruined lives. DEA tactics should be approached with skepticism

-False equivalence between vaping/weed use ("Mile 420") & more dangerous drugs

-Perpetuates unrealistic stereotypes about drug use

-No public health experts quoted https://t.co/kpqjO6xheV — Lauren Caruba (@LaurenCaruba) June 24, 2021

Hulsey later explained that the "normal kid's bedroom" was set up by the nonprofit group Addiction Is Real (not by the station) and fiercely defended her report, saying she had attempted to expose "historic overdose rates" among teens.

It was completely staged – which was the point and we explained in our live report (thanks for watching). How is talking about historic overdose rates and problems with fentanyl pushing propaganda? — Paige Hulsey (@paigehulsey) June 24, 2021

I thought #MAGA, gun laws, abortion, #covid vaccines, and climate change were some of the most controversial things to tweet about. Boy was I wrong! Stay away from talking about tampons as hiding places for counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl. — Paige Hulsey (@paigehulsey) June 24, 2021

