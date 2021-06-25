A Local News Anchor Reveals How A 'Normal Teen's Bedroom' Could Be A Sign Of Drug Use, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
This week's characters include a guy who said gay people ruined male friendships, a Harvard research fellow who wants her fellow female academics to cover up, a lifelong New Yorker who wrote about how he was surprised the Midwest was not like New York and a local news station trying to narc on a "normal teen's bedroom."
Sunday
Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
The character: Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry, fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, guy looking for a friend.
The plot: On Sunday, Gobry cried foul over a New Yorker article that explained how the Sacred Band of Thebes, a group of soldiers of the Theban army in Ancient Greece, were buried together with their hands linked.
"On top of being a stupid lie, the retconning of ancient male friendship as homosexuality has damaging implications today," Gobry said.
Despite Gobry's claims, The New Yorker's account about the elite army's homosexuality has been largely accepted by historians.
Gobry went on to claim that "the normalization of homosexuality… killed intimate male friendships."
The repercussion: The online fallout over Gobry's tweet that gay people were hurting male friendships was swift, with numerous netizens pointing out the inanity of citing homosexuality as a threat to platonic male friendship rather than calling out toxic masculinity for implying that any kind of affection between men is gay. People also noted that he seemed to be erroneously blaming the LGBT community for his lack of social skills.
Monday
Charleen Danielle Adams
The character: Charleen Danielle Adams, a research fellow at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, fashion maven.
The plot: On Monday, Adams tweeted that it's "not a bad idea for female academics to be modest" in their dress.
She added that "female academics who dress provocatively and then cry foul when men hit on them are hypocrites." She also tweeted, though later deleted: "If you show your cleavage in a talk and complain you aren't taken seriously, that's on you."
The repercussion: Adams's hot take on female academic modesty got buried under an avalanche of quote tweets, with numerous academics, scientists and other media people asserting that how a person dresses does not excuse sexual harassment. "This is an exceptionally bad take," observed Dr. Angela Rasmussen.
Some folks joked about the provocative fashion choices of male academics.
Other women in academia and STEM posted selfies of themselves to mock Adams's gatekeeping.
Wednesday
Business Insider's Frank Olito
The character: Frank Olito, a senior reporter at Business Insider, Henry Blodget's financial site for news and photo-based listicles.
The plot: On Wednesday, Olito published a story entitled "I'm a New Yorker who visited the Midwest for the first time. Here are 15 things that surprised me," in which he describes traveling to Chicago and Detroit and quips that he found the cities "quieter, slower, and more friendly."
The repercussion: Olito's article went viral, but not in the way he had intended. Scores of journalists dunked on the piece, characterizing his listicle as insipid and chock-full of banal observations, such as his note that Midwestern cities have a "greater emphasis on nature than in New York City."
Despite the blowback from media Twitter, Olito's post did gangbuster numbers, becoming one of the site's top stories on Wednesday. And Insider's top brass told its staff in a memo to ignore the haters and keep churning out similar listicles.
Thursday
Paige Hulsey
The character: Paige Hulsey, anchor/reporter at CBS affiliate KMOV in St. Louis.
The plot: On Thursday morning, Hulsey promoted an upcoming story about teen drug abuse with a photograph of a "normal teen's bedroom," teasing that it could be used to identify signs of drug use.
The repercussion: Hulsey's tweet was widely mocked across the internet and became a top trending topic, with numerous people incredulous over the puzzling accessories littered throughout this so-called "normal teen's bedroom," including a "Mile 420" sign and a book by Lauren Conrad.
Others felt the story made a false equivalence between marijuana and hard drugs.
Hulsey later explained that the "normal kid's bedroom" was set up by the nonprofit group Addiction Is Real (not by the station) and fiercely defended her report, saying she had attempted to expose "historic overdose rates" among teens.
