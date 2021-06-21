Picks Video Long Reads Tech
YOUR WISH IS MY DEMAND
·Updated:

A TikToker talks about what happened when the kid he was taking care of asked for a garden from her parents.

@jake_allegedly

then we went to the flower shop and spent $1000 on flowers that were never watered again 😅 #nanny #nannylife #insanerichpeople #crazyrichasian

♬ Spongebob – Dante9k


[Via TikTok]

