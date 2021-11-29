Cyber Monday Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships
Watch Congresswoman Nancy Mace Go From Praising 'Natural Immunity' On Fox News To Endorsing Vaccines On CNN In Just A Few Hours
*SPONGEBOB VOICE* A FEW MOMENTS LATER
·Updated:

Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace took taking both sides of an issue to new heights on Sunday as she went from dismissing vaccines on Fox News to singing their praises on CNN.

"One of the things that the CDC has not done and no policy at the federal level has done is taken into account what natural immunity does, and that may be what we're seeing in Florida today," the South Carolina representative lamented to Jason Chaffetz on Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures."

"In some studies that I've read, natural immunity gives you 27 times more protection against future COVID than a vaccination." The Washington Post's James Downie observed that while one Israeli study did find this, Mace failed to "mention that other studies have found the opposite."

Just a few hours later, Mace joined CNN and suddenly was singing the praises of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I've been a proponent of vaccinations," Mace said later in an interview with CNN's Kaitlin Collins. "…I have run ads encouraging my district to go and get vaccinated."

[Via Twitter]

Digg Editors
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

