Don't Let These Common Movie Tropes Fool You Any Longer
Empty coffee cups, weirdly familiar looking brand of chips, the same 4-chord progression, a tall glass of milk — here's what it all means.
[Via TikTok]
The definitive story of Wikipedia on its 20th anniversary.
An interview with Professor Alicia M Walker, an expert in infidelity.
Comedian Ryan Ken was unsparing in his parody of journalists aiming for so-called "objectivity" in their reporting of the Capitol insurrection.
Comedian Ron G tells a hilarious story about a trip to Bali where his wife interrupted him.
Tesla's unprecedented success in China has helped Musk become the world's richest man. How long can the good times last?
We are entering an ice renaissance.
Plus, lessons from a Norwegian town well north of the Arctic Circle.
In a move that is sure to rock the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sources tell Deadline that Chris Evans is cleaning the dust off his Captain America attire as he expected reprise the role in the MCU in some form.
Simon takes apart a 3D printer to make this wondrous sand plotting machine.
Actor tweets that he is 'sold' on idea of digitally replacing Trump with an older version of Culkin himself.
Bitcoin's recent 25% plunge illustrates why it will never be a true currency.
Congresswoman Cori Bush drew boos after calling Donald Trump the "white supremacist-in-chief."
The "King of Debt" promised to reduce the national debt — then his tax cuts made it surge. Add in the pandemic, and he oversaw the third-biggest deficit increase of any president.
The late night host took aim at the beleaguered president and the Republicans that emboldened him.
The new clinical trial data shows a single shot of the vaccine "gives sustainable antibodies," Dr. Paul Stoffels, J&J chief scientific officer, told CNBC.
"When are people going to be held accountable?" asked NBA guard Thabo Sefolosha. A ProPublica review found New York has paid more than $1 billion in recent years to settle suits against officers, who are rarely punished.
How car-dependant cities are financially doomed from the very beginning.
Siegfried Fischbacher died of pancreatic cancer at his home in Las Vegas.
New observations that give the universe an age come after more than a millennium of humans pondering where it all could have come from. Here's a brief account of how humanity came around to figure out the age of the universe.
Tamer's patience started wearing off around June and by the end of it, it was just vibes.
Andrew Yang, an upstart candidate in the Democratic presidential primaries, announced Wednesday he's running for New York mayor.
Would you have the chutzpah to give a stranger an attractiveness ranking? These people did.
"Empires of the Deep" was supposed to be "Transformers meets Shakespeare." But $100 million and a string of Hollywood directors couldn't save it.
Seriously. It's cheese in a can. And it's great.
Bryce James gives every basketball player a high five.
Ahead of the 10th Foo Fighters album, their frontman recalls the music and scenes that made him — from punk gigs in Chicago to sleeping on floors in Italian squats.
On Wednesday, Donald Trump became the first American president to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. Here's how newspapers covered the historic vote on their front pages.
Some babies like cartoons. This baby has far different tastes.
Frédéric North has been performing aerial stunts for Hollywood's biggest action movies for more than 30 years.
Quibi was the largest backed streaming service you never heard of (or maybe never cared about) in early 2020. Lots of its content was lackluster, but some is actually worth watching.
How the buggiest game miraculously got faces to look good.
Taking a dip in the new business of relaxation.
A few unfortunate factors make some western states more susceptible to strong, damaging storms. Researchers are collecting data to better predict when hail will fall.
This feels like a disaster waiting to happen.
We asked three executives who've spent their careers on the cutting edge of the financial industry what they see coming in 5 to 10 years. Here are their answers.
For the uninitiated, black metal is a subgenre of heavy metal music distinguished by its aggression, over-the-top theatricality, and affinity for the occult, as well as its unfortunate history as a hotbed for white supremacy.
Jerry Nyman was studying bus routes in Florida through Google Maps when he noticed something awry.
Just because you're on a gaming laptop doesn't mean you have to sacrifice smoothness. The 15.6-inch display on this Acer Predator can handle a 144Hz refresh rate for optimal performance.
If procrastination isn't about laziness, then what is it about?
An eagle-eyed viewer of the original 1994 animated theatrical version of "The Lion King" was curious about what happened to Mufasa's body and after some internet research came to an astonishing conclusion.
Barely-there pubic hair has been the norm for decades now, but these guys think the full bush might be on the brink of a triumphant return.
A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 8,000-mile Pacific Ocean crossing from the United States to find a new home in Australia. Now authorities consider the bird a quarantine risk and plan to kill it.
Johnny Unitas's World Championship jacket from Baltimore's 1958 winning season might be worth more than $100K, but the owner has absolutely no intention of letting it go.
With "Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut," the comic effectively erases the stamp of the original director, Bo Burnham, and turns into a less intimate show.
What can archaeologists tell us about how they lived?
A wooden kalimba made from discarded popsicle sticks.