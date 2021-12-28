Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships
I'VE MADE A HUGE MISTAKE
Updated:

A viral TikTok video purports to show a projectionist attempting to play the 2018 computer animated adaptation of "The Grinch" through an Amazon Prime Video account. Confused audience members could be heard questioning this seemingly sketchy setup, with one quipping "We're going to be watching this on an old app? Are you kidding me?"

"Apparently our movie theatre runs off fire tv & renting Amazon prime movies," TikToker Rachel Moore wrote in the caption.

@rachel.m00re

Apparently our movie theatre runs off fire tv & renting Amazon prime movies 👀😭 #fyp #movietheater

♬ original sound – Rachel Moore

[Via r/Facepalm]

