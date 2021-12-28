This Movie Theater Allegedly Attempted To Play A Movie Using An Amazon Prime Account, Got Some Instant Karma
A viral TikTok video purports to show a projectionist attempting to play the 2018 computer animated adaptation of "The Grinch" through an Amazon Prime Video account. Confused audience members could be heard questioning this seemingly sketchy setup, with one quipping "We're going to be watching this on an old app? Are you kidding me?"
"Apparently our movie theatre runs off fire tv & renting Amazon prime movies," TikToker Rachel Moore wrote in the caption.