WASH OUR MOUTHS OF THIS
We're used to using mouthwash after we brush our teeth, but apparently some dentists recommend otherwise.

When it comes to this matter, however, there doesn't seem to be a clear-cut right or wrong answer. The National Health Service in the UK recommends using mouthwash at a different time than when you brush your teeth, while the American Dental Association suggests using it as directed by prescriptions. And, really, the most important thing to know if that you should brush your teeth and not rely on mouthwash as a sole option to maintain oral health.

