Woman Gives Hilariously Wrong Answer To The Question 'What Is The Most Populated Continent In The World?'
The answer to the question is "Asia." The answer she gave was very left-field.
[Via TikTok]
Dave Grohl and his bandmates are called upon whenever rock music with joy and gravitas is required. Now they're releasing an album with a twist.
The new HBO Max documentary "There Is No 'I' In Threesome," premiering at Sundance, follows a couple who documented their open relationship on iPhones. And things got messy.
Usually for this session, the two people are supposed to play "Truth or Drink," but this two people went all in on the truthfulness.
Americans want daily life to return to normal. See how many doses of vaccine need to be administered per day to get there.
Google Stadia, the late 2019 streaming platform that promised to revolutionize gaming, is altering course and getting out of the game-making business, leaving 150 developers uncertain of the future of their jobs.
A new trailer for Disney+'s "WandaVision" series gives us a further glimpse into the unsettling reality of Westview, the suburb Wanda and Vision are currently living in.
For Luke Scarmazzo, who is serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison for operating a medical cannabis dispensary in California, the inauguration confirmed that he would not be granted his freedom, despite him being told that he would be pardoned just a day prior.
Show everyone you're part of the GameStonk revolution. Tri-blend construction (50% polyester/25% combed ring-spun cotton/25% rayon). Comfortable and durable. Contemporary fit. Lightweight.
The YouTube channel Kara and Nate set out to find out just how much of a difference $100,000 would make in terms of a Sprinter van.
Right now, TurboTax Deluxe with both federal and state capabilities is 33 percent off at Amazon.
Factors like climate change and the destruction of urban foliage are causing cities like Phoenix to overheat.
Jordan Belfort, the stockbroker who inspired the movie "The Wolf of Wall Street," commented on the GameStop short squeeze: "It's amazing that the average person can now actually get a fair shake against the hedge funds."
The site in Bordentown once harbored Joseph Bonaparte, a former king. A new partnership has ensured that its history won't be forgotten.
Welcome to the wild world of street parking.
The largest international study of the physiology of death to date shows that death is "more of a continuum than the flipping of a switch."
The cost of renewable energy, and solar in particular, has plummeted in the last decade. So why has there not been a green revolution?
TikToker Dad Dancer has a series of videos that's meant to to irk people with how unsatisfying they are. We're here to say he succeeded.
The story is the same, from the day-care panics to QAnon: it's not about the kids. It's about fears of social change.
I started experimenting with sleep tracking in hopes of recovering better for my weightlifting sessions. I've used the Oura ring and Whoop band, but today I'll talk mainly about Oura — my favorite of the two — and about what metrics I found useful.
"Ask yourself: would your time spent staring at Robinhood be better spent somewhere else? That's the real capital destruction taken place here."
A cat named Miss Pussy! A racist parrot! Benjamin Harrison's possums, which he later ate!
A helpful breakdown of Aleksander Bolshunov's clash with Joni Mäki during a World Cup relay.
We know it's terrible for society. But it's also a terribly run company.
A Buenos Aires hacker haven produced some of Argentina's most valuable crypto companies. Then it suddenly disappeared.
This could have ended very badly. But fortunately, the parachuter was able to avert disaster.
The new doc "Misha and the Wolves," premiering at Sundance, examines the case of Misha Defonseca, a woman whose bestselling Holocaust memoir turned out to be bogus. [Spoilers]
Can we do more as individuals to help slow the spread of coronavirus? We ask the experts
According to Wirecutter, this door lock is "extremely pick-resistant." That is sadly not the case.
What and how much we eat isn't the only important thing when it comes to healthy nutrition. Timing seems to matter, too.
Don't try to change someone else's mind. Instead, help them find their own motivation to change.
After Redditors drove the stock for GameStop into the stratosphere, there was a lot of upset Wall Street folks on CNBC.
On the sordid, life-affirming business of being a member of r/WallStreetBets.
"They're manipulating people's behavior," the Apple CEO tells GQ in a frank conversation about his hope that Apple's new privacy initiatives will help solve some of the internet's scariest problems.
Telmo designed and built this rotating micro cabin which has the ability to rotate 360-degrees, giving you a dynamic way to interact with space.
Tesla posted its first full year of net income in 2020 — but not because of sales to its customers.
Despite primarily sticking to the PC platform though, Musk has now revealed the one gaming franchise that he's willing to break ranks to play on consoles.
Humans shouldn't be the only ones enjoying the pleasure of sledding.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Manson's representatives, who were not immediately available for comment, have "categorically denied" similar accusations in the past.
Eitan Bernath makes a ton of food content on YouTube and TikTok. A fan challenged him to deep-fry water and he kind of pulled it off.
One of the most important surveillance centers on US soil is a big, windowless box in lower Manhattan.
Part of the game's ubiquity is down to the fact you really couldn't get near an arcade in those days and not hear The Offspring's Dexter Holland belting out the chorus to "All I Want."
Chanel the dog and Cytopia the horse are two unlikely friends.
In a pandemic still rife with uncertainty, NFL players who spent their seasons sitting out have experienced grief, joy and confusion — but not regret.
"When I say 'experts' in air quotes, it sounds like I'm saying I don't really trust the experts," Governor Andrew Cuomo said of pandemic policies. "Because I don't."
YouTuber The Action Lab has previously painted painted rooms with the darkest and brightest paint. Now he's back with a room built only using mirrors.