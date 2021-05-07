The Most Popular Electric Cars In The World, Visualized

Consumers around the world are increasingly opting for electric vehicles, and in some places like Norway, EVs have even become the top-seller. But which electric car has won over the most people around the globe?

According to an analysis by Uswitch.com of EV sales in 60 countries, the clear favorite is the Tesla Model 3, the best-selling model in 20 countries. "This may be due to the fact that it is the most affordable Tesla available on the market," Sarah Broomfield, energy expert at Uswitch.com, said in a statement. "It is also good to see other manufacturers such as Renault and Nissan gain success in the EV market in many countries, too."

The second most popular electric car model around the world is the Nissan Leaf, the top-selling EV in nine countries.



