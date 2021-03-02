👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch
SUMMER LOVING

· Updated:

Not only are certain birth months more common than others, but there seems to be a link between both peak birth months and seasons and peak birth months and latitude.

After scouring through the data on live births by month of birth between 2000 and 2015 provided by the United Nations, the folks at Visme put together this data visualization that shows the most common birth months around the world.

According to the data visualization, the summer months of July, August and September are the most common birth months in higher latitude countries in the northern hemisphere. As the latitude decreases in subtropical and tropical countries, the peak birth months shift later in the year to October, November and December.

And for countries in the southern hemisphere, the peak birth months are clustered around March, April and May.

Is there a reason behind the popularity of certain birth months over others? If we were to assume a 40-week gestation period to determine the most common months of conception, October to December would top the list for countries in the northern hemisphere.

While it's hard to pin down specific reasons for these trends, research has shown that there is typically an increase in sexual activity around Christmastime. And a human reproduction study published in The Journal of Reproductive Rhythms has argued that the best time to conceive is when the temperature is between 50 and 70°F, typically fall weather temperatures in the US.


[Read more at Visme]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

J.K. ROWLING AIN'T GONNA LIKE THIS

16 diggs bloomberg.com

The next Harry Potter video game will allow players to customize their character's voice, body type and gender placement for the school dormitories, taking a stride toward inclusivity after several recent controversies stemming from comments by series creator J.K. Rowling that were seen as transphobic.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample