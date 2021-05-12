Why Do Moms Always Pronounce Store Names Like This?
For some reason, moms always seem to like to add an extra "s" after stores like JCPenney, Krispy Kreme and Barnes & Nobles.
[Via TikTok]
For some reason, moms always seem to like to add an extra "s" after stores like JCPenney, Krispy Kreme and Barnes & Nobles.
[Via TikTok]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Have you ever noticed that some actors work in profanity the way other artists might work in oils or clay? StatsPanda scoured through 3,500 movie scripts and put together this infographic of the actors who swear the most per 1,000 words.
Brent Terhune does a hilarious impression of yokels who are mad at fast-food workers because unemployment insurance is paying them better.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Before Logan Paul goes streaking at a Denny's, he should memorize this script.
I ran away from institutional racism; I cannot watch while my adopted country moves toward it now. (From 2020)
At her allowance rate, it's gonna take a while…
Retired Navy SEAL Clint Emerson offers his tips on what are the best ways to handle an active shooting situation.
More than 100 Republicans, including former governors and lawmakers, are threatening to form a third party if the GOP doesn't split from Trump
Shaun Donovan and Raymond J. McGuire, candidates for mayor of New York, were way, way off when asked to estimate the median home price in the borough.
When we think about cinematic universes these days, we often think about the MCU. But before the MCU, there were cinematic universes such as that created by indie director Kevin Smith.
After Jenner's latest comments to CNN aired Tuesday morning, a representative of the registrar's office reconfirmed to POLITICO that Jenner voted.
The endless rabbit holes of Pegman.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Professional skater Marc-André Séguin realized he had to make a last second decision in the skate park. His actions might have saved this kid's life.
For decades, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal and Ernie Johnson have made watching hoops on Thursday must-see TV. Now there's a new studio show on the network, led by Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, and Adam Lefkoe, and featuring the controversial and crusty takes of O'Neal. The generational divide is often striking and usually very entertaining.
FOX 9's Jennifer McDermed struggles to regain her composure after a technical difficulty causes her to double over in laughter.
With many people continuing to work from home, showering every day or two hasn't seemed as necessary as it did in the past.
Faced with an unprecedented sauce shortage, the beloved chicken chain is limiting customers to one dipping sauce per item.
For some reason, moms always seem to like to add an extra "s" after stores like JCPenney, Krispy Kreme and Barnes & Nobles.
On a hillside ages ago, people inscribed a naked man with a twenty-six-foot-long erect penis. Why did they do it?
The tech industry is a balancing act between two value systems: Cash and humanity.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
He has no regrets and is utterly delighted to show his handiwork.
Open revolt from A-listers led NBC to pull the plug on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's next ceremony. Are the Golden Globes gone forever?
This ambitious crowdfunding campaign has already earned over $1,000,000 on Kickstarter, and it promises to paint and dry your nails in a snap every time.
This fire starter superheats air in under a minute, and makes starting your bonfire or grill quick and painless.
The flashes of warm weather recently reminded us to invest in some summer-ready attire. How many buttons will we leave open? You'll just have to find out.
Amid the announcement that Ellen DeGeneres's long-running talk show is coming to a close, people are remembering her cringeworthy interview with Dakota Johnson that began with discussion of a birthday snub and got worse from there.
And Facebook is left with little recourse.
An unusual fish normally found thousands of feet deep in the ocean washed ashore on a California beach last week.
A trail of clues helped police close in on a dangerous predator. Now, a battle over the future of end-to-end encryption could change the rules of engagement.
On the heels of his new pod "Build With Rob" launching, we sat down with the multi-hyphenate to chat about his method for building successful businesses and his intensely data-driven approach to leading a balanced and optimized life.
The typical reshuffling of the employment market is about to happen at warp speed
Liz Cheney learned the hard way when you question Donald Trump's narrative on the 2020 election results. CNN's Chris Cillizza explains how its becoming hard for Republicans to acknowledge he actually lost.
Grimes had a panic attack and went to the hospital on Monday, two days after taping "Saturday Night Live" with her boyfriend Elon Musk.
For more than 1,400 years, Yamabushi monks have been walking Japan's sacred mountains, believing that this harsh natural environment can bring enlightenment.
Singapore's government put out a COVID-19 vaccine jingle and it's an absolute bop.
Good hydration might help ward off COVID-19 infection. But the science is murky on exactly how and why drinking before an injection might alter your immune reaction.
Underwood also revealed that he had hooked up with men, but not had sex with a man, prior to first appearing on "The Bachelorette" in 2018.
Kiki the gorilla had recently given birth to a baby of her own and had the most gentle, fascinating reaction to a human mother and her baby.
When the once burgeoning coal industry in Ruhrgebiet, Germany, began to decline, many of the workers' apartments were sold off. Oftentimes, new owners only purchased half of the building — miners maintained a lifelong right of residence to their quarters — creating a stark split between the left and right sides of the structure.
Why the most recognized social media marketing professional is bad for the profession of social media.
"The Forever Purge," the final film in the franchise, will be in theaters on July 2.
The source said Gates had been at his $12.5 million mansion at The Vintage Club for three months.
With incidents ranging from hard helicopter landings to difficult parachute jumps to blast exposure in training and combat, I may spend my life living the effects of traumatic brain injury.
We're sincerely surprised at how beautiful and elaborate these Lego flowers ended up. Truly, some of the finest work out of Denmark in years.
If you can't have the real thing, maybe a facsimile would do.
What the newest online buzzword tells us about ageing, the internet, and ageing on the internet.
Consumer prices rose 4.2% from April 2020 to April 2021.