Mom Has The Best Reaction To Her Son Passing The Bar Exam
There are still these moments of joy during these dark times.
There were militia flags and banners of extremist groups, as well as absurd images of dinosaurs and comic book logos that belied the violence that was to unfold.
Inside the dangerous plot to get conspiracy theories into the mainstream.
Gus Johnson envisions God answering people's prayers the way people portray him on social media.
Antonia Crane has been stripping for roughly two decades. When we asked her for her wildest bachelor party stories, Crane, never one to peddle in BS, got more real than we could have ever imagined.
Left to beg their younger relatives — or random strangers — for help, older Americans say the rollout is going even worse than you think.
Sometimes there is something like too much of a good thing.
Lisa Montgomery, 52, was executed by lethal injection at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, and pronounced dead at 1:31 AM Wednesday.
Don't be a young, healthy, single man. That's our first piece of advice.
"I did not think I was going to make it to the end of the day alive," Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed during an emotional Instagram Live.
At 24 she's already conquered the Disney thing — and Marvel. She even won an Emmy for "Euphoria." Next up for Zendaya? Figuring out who she really is when the cameras aren't rolling.
Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and other ex-officials have been told they're being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal.
YouTuber Atomic Frontier takes over Tom Scott's channel to explain how Australia uses satellite imagery to keep a track of the deadly bushfires that destroyed parts of the country between June 2019 and May 2020.
Some 80 terabytes of posts, many already deleted, preserved for posterity.
Looking for your "Star Wars" fix now that Season 2 of "The Mandalorian" is over? Worry not, the first novel during the "High Republic" era is available, and it's receiving glowing reviews. It has a 4.4/5 average on Amazon and 4.35/5 on Goodreads.
Leggari's team created an underwater scene inside a church's children's wing.
'And Just Like That,' the newly announced revival, flies in the face of everything the original series stood for — and leaves out its most valuable player.
Beats by Dre used to be the hottest item you could buy. How did they fall out of style?
Scientists think they may have spied the universe's "gravitational wave background" after more than a decade of searching.
What Trump tried is called a "self-coup," and he did it in slow motion and in plain sight.
After four years of tongue-biting silence that critics say enabled the president's worst instincts, the vice president would not yield to the pressure and name-calling from his boss.
International Affiliate Reporter Philip Crowther of the Associated Press filed reports last week in six different languages.
Mila takes a leap of faith to swim with friendly looking sea creatures.
One plot includes surrounding the Capitol and murdering Democrats to allow Republicans to take control of the government.
Wildberries, the country's answer to Amazon, is a genuine success. But its corporate backstory involves a lot of mythmaking.
She's likely never going to see that guy again, but at least she gained a friend.
DALL-E can create images based on text descriptions alone.
An at-home test for colon cancer is as reliable as the traditional screening, health experts say, and more agreeable.
Jordan Klepper knew something bad was about to happen when he talked to pro-Trump rioters on Wednesday.
A day before rioters stormed Congress, an FBI office in Virginia issued an explicit internal warning that extremists were preparing to travel to Washington to commit violence and "war," according to an internal document reviewed by The Washington Post.
The answer, it seems, is fairly obvious.
From the Trump-taunting Borat to his subversive Abbie Hoffman, Sacha Baron Cohen is a modern revolutionary. He shared more behind-the-scenes stories from "Borat 2: Subsequent Moviefilm" with the LA Times.
The movie, with a crackling performance from Carey Mulligan, never apologizes for finding the pleasure in revenge.
"You have a photograph of our client in a building, unauthorized to be there, with what appears to be a podium or a lectern," acknowledged defense lawyer Dan Eckhart. "I don't know how else to explain that, but yeah, that would be a problem."
Senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader, has told associates that he believes President Trump committed impeachable offenses and that he is pleased that Democrats are moving to impeach him, believing that it will make it easier to purge him from the party, according to people familiar with his thinking.
Time might be running out.
Ethan Chlebowski demonstrates the best way to chop an onion.
At least several users of the far-right social network Parler appear to be among the hoard of rioters that managed to penetrate deep inside the U.S. Capitol building and into areas normally restricted to the public, according to GPS metadata.
Plus, the case for a surprisingly effective alternative.
From "Red Notice," a spy movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds to Adam McKay's new comedy "Don't Look Up," there is a new movie debuting on Netflix every week this year.
Behold The One — a record-breaking Los Angeles estate with 105,000 square feet of living space and, it seems, a nearly $350 million price tag.
Legends only.
Eric Feurer came up with an extremely bizarre sketch that is bound to put a smile on your face.
Some states allow residents to preregister for the COVID-19 vaccine; others are taking appointments from select populations. See what your state is doing.
The seditionist frontiersmen of the Capitol riot certainly meant to send a message through their clothing. But what was it?
CNN's Brianna Keilar unearths the warnings that numerous Republicans made about Donald Trump.
It's cheap, widely available and might help us fend off the virus. So should we all be dosing up on the sunshine nutrient?