Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships
YOU HAVE GOAT TO BE KIDDING
·Updated:

Meryl Streep, who holds the record for the most Academy Award nominations of any actor, has frequently been described as the Greatest Of All Time. However, she wasn't familiar with the acronym for the superlative — G.O.A.T. (which has only recently been added to Merriam-Webster's dictionary) — which "Don't Look Up" co-star Jonah Hill kept blithely calling her.

During a recent press conference for the movie, Streep revealed her confusion, "I thought, well that's cute, I am kind of an old goat."

Jonah Hill later hilariously relayed the story to Jimmy Fallon.

"…Today, we're doing a press conference and she's like, you know, 'Jonah is so comfortable with me he's been calling me a goat all week' and I'm like 'What the f*ck!?'"

Jennifer Lawrence later had to explain the acronym to the legendary actress, which she dished to Stephen Colbert.

[Via Complex]

Digg Editors
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

WHAT, ME WORRY?
1 digg

Baz Luhrmann's "Everybody's Free (To Wear Sunscreen)" features the memorable line, "Don't worry about the future; or worry, but know that worrying is as effective as trying to solve an algebra equation by chewing bubblegum." But as this viral Reddit thread points out, there might actually be quite a few things to look out for.

OH, CANADA!
thewalrus.ca

As we mark fifty years since the adoption of Canada's federal multiculturalism policy, human rights advocate Amira Elghawaby celebrates its merits and reflects on the work that is yet to be done when it comes to inclusion, acceptance, and fighting systemic racism in our country.

'I'VE LOST MY LIVELIHOOD'
apnews.com

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett denied Monday that he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself in downtown Chicago, testifying at his trial that "there was no hoax." Smollett, who faces charges that he lied to Chicago police about the January 2019 attack, sought to refute damaging testimony from two brothers last week.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x