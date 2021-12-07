Meryl Streep, who holds the record for the most Academy Award nominations of any actor, has frequently been described as the Greatest Of All Time. However, she wasn't familiar with the acronym for the superlative — G.O.A.T. (which has only recently been added to Merriam-Webster's dictionary) — which "Don't Look Up" co-star Jonah Hill kept blithely calling her.

During a recent press conference for the movie, Streep revealed her confusion, "I thought, well that's cute, I am kind of an old goat."

Jonah Hill later hilariously relayed the story to Jimmy Fallon.

"…Today, we're doing a press conference and she's like, you know, 'Jonah is so comfortable with me he's been calling me a goat all week' and I'm like 'What the f*ck!?'"

Jennifer Lawrence later had to explain the acronym to the legendary actress, which she dished to Stephen Colbert.

