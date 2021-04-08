'Y'all Wanna Hear A Story About Why Me And This B*tch Here Fell Out?' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got "y'all wanna hear a story about why me and this bitch here fell out?", celebrities as grandparents, and being vaccinated does NOT mean you can reenact movie plotlines.
3. 'Y'all Wanna Hear A Story About Why Me And This Bitch Here Fell Out?'
The meme
Last week, the trailer for "Zola" dropped, re-igniting interest in the infamous 2015 Twitter thread from which the movie was adapted. Beginning with the tweet, "Y'all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out???????? It's kind of long but full of suspense," the thread proceeded to unspool a bonkers tale about how two exotic dancers' trip to Florida went horribly wrong.
A new meme sprung up following the release of the trailer, with internet users parodying the "Zola" thread using images referencing other famous falling-outs, from the feud between "Sex and the City" actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall to the complicated relationship between the characters Elphaba and Glinda in "Wicked."
Examples
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
2. Being Vaccinated Does NOT Mean You Can Reenact Movie Plotlines
The meme
After a nerve-wracking start to the vaccine rollout, in which we Zoomed with our parents to help them figure out how to use the internet to refresh government pages for nine hours to get an appointment and ran to our local pharmacies to beg them to toss us any soon-expiring vaccines, things are moving along! More and more people are successfully getting their first and second doses, and normalcy, whatever that is, feels so close we can taste it.
However, just because you're fully vaccinated doesn't mean you're free to do absolutely anything, and you'd be shocked at the kinds of things people think are okay — that is to say, the kinds of things that have happened in movies that would not be okay to do until we've reached a safe threshold of national immunity.
In this week's stern meme, people have taken to Twitter to make it very clear which movie plotlines are NOT remotely COVID-safe. (Yet, anyway.)
Examples
Molly Bradley
1. Celebrities As Grandparents
The meme
On March 30, @ctrlzahr tweeted a sepia-tinged picture of Keira Knightley and Cillian Murphy from the 2008 period romantic drama "The Edge of Love" with the caption, "My grandparents in Basra, Iraq (1960)."
A meme was soon born as inspired Twitter users scoured through screenshots of viral videos, movies and other pop cultural moments, photoshopped them to look retro and created their own hilariously fabricated lineages.
Examples
James Crugnale
