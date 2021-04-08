Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got "y'all wanna hear a story about why me and this bitch here fell out?", celebrities as grandparents, and being vaccinated does NOT mean you can reenact movie plotlines.

3. 'Y'all Wanna Hear A Story About Why Me And This Bitch Here Fell Out?'

The meme

Last week, the trailer for "Zola" dropped, re-igniting interest in the infamous 2015 Twitter thread from which the movie was adapted. Beginning with the tweet, "Y'all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out???????? It's kind of long but full of suspense," the thread proceeded to unspool a bonkers tale about how two exotic dancers' trip to Florida went horribly wrong.

A new meme sprung up following the release of the trailer, with internet users parodying the "Zola" thread using images referencing other famous falling-outs, from the feud between "Sex and the City" actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall to the complicated relationship between the characters Elphaba and Glinda in "Wicked."



Examples



Y'all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out?! It's kinda long but full of suspense pic.twitter.com/3nKanbkmDf — i'm just like dennis reynolds but a girl (@jezfrompeepshow) April 4, 2021

Y'all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out?! It's kinda long but full of suspense https://t.co/sV3GMQyj98 pic.twitter.com/QWNY5XIXAO — MOST TONY NOMINATED ONEHIT WONDER Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) April 5, 2021

Y'all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out?! It's kinda long but full of suspense pic.twitter.com/SlEQD5Shge — anna 🕊 (@roguesanya) April 5, 2021

Y'all wanna hear a story about why me and this bitch here fell out? It's kind of long but full of suspense pic.twitter.com/ejsAjm7EI3 — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) April 5, 2021

Y'all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out?! It's kinda long but full of suspense pic.twitter.com/hHiprNzbeP — alex (@alex_abads) April 5, 2021

Y'all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out?! It's kinda long but full of suspense https://t.co/8ERkJ0f1FL pic.twitter.com/FVmO2watCt — rachel syme (@rachsyme) April 5, 2021

Y'all wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out?! It's kinda long but full of suspense pic.twitter.com/56k7vFUXWr — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) April 5, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

2. Being Vaccinated Does NOT Mean You Can Reenact Movie Plotlines

The meme

After a nerve-wracking start to the vaccine rollout, in which we Zoomed with our parents to help them figure out how to use the internet to refresh government pages for nine hours to get an appointment and ran to our local pharmacies to beg them to toss us any soon-expiring vaccines, things are moving along! More and more people are successfully getting their first and second doses, and normalcy, whatever that is, feels so close we can taste it.

However, just because you're fully vaccinated doesn't mean you're free to do absolutely anything, and you'd be shocked at the kinds of things people think are okay — that is to say, the kinds of things that have happened in movies that would not be okay to do until we've reached a safe threshold of national immunity.

Being vaccinated does NOT mean you can invite three men who you believe might be your father to your destination wedding in Greece without telling anyone. — Lauren Pokedoff (@LaurenPokedoff) April 6, 2021

In this week's stern meme, people have taken to Twitter to make it very clear which movie plotlines are NOT remotely COVID-safe. (Yet, anyway.)



Examples



Just because you're vaccinated does not mean you can fly to a family's 17th century villa in Italy and have a passionate love affair all summer with your professor's son — Justin Randall (@imjustinrandall) April 7, 2021

being vaccinated does NOT mean that you can go on vacation to Italy and pretend to be your pop star doppelgänger and perform to thousands of people at the Colosseum. — Elly Belle, notably not a woman 🔮 (@literElly) April 7, 2021

Being vaccinated does NOT mean you can host an extravagant party at your West Egg mansion that symbolizes the superficiality and moral corruption of the rich — SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) April 7, 2021

Being vaccinated does NOT mean you can host a younger Professor and his wife over for a seemingly endless night of booze and sick little mind games. — Jeff Heimbrock (@jheimbrock) April 6, 2021

being vaccinated does NOT mean you can invite six people you've been blackmailing over and pretend to be your butler while coercing them into killing all your informants. no matter how convoluted your scheme might be. please be smart. — matt ford (@JMatthiasFord) April 7, 2021

Being vaccinated does NOT mean you can book a trip to Hawaii, stay in the Kapua suite for free to make your ex gf/new bf jealous, fall in love with the hotel's front desk girl, and create a sock puppet musical based on Dracula — Edmée Jorge (@edmeejorge) April 7, 2021

being vaccinated does NOT mean you can sleep with the brother of your fiancé while he's with his dying mother in Sicily. Your life is going down the toilet. Please be smart. — Danielle Sepulveres (@ellesep) April 7, 2021

Molly Bradley

1. Celebrities As Grandparents

The meme

On March 30, @ctrlzahr tweeted a sepia-tinged picture of Keira Knightley and Cillian Murphy from the 2008 period romantic drama "The Edge of Love" with the caption, "My grandparents in Basra, Iraq (1960)."

A meme was soon born as inspired Twitter users scoured through screenshots of viral videos, movies and other pop cultural moments, photoshopped them to look retro and created their own hilariously fabricated lineages.



Examples

My great-grandma in 1914 ♥ She was the first female flight attendant for the United States' first scheduled commercial airline flight on 1 January 1914 😍 pic.twitter.com/lycJPdjxEm — Shady Brian (@FramingBritney) April 4, 2021

My grandma fighting for Greek rights by distracting German soldiers occupying Greek islands with traditional dance (1942) pic.twitter.com/Pa7Pl668Ob — Alex (@YoungKouklos) April 6, 2021

my grandpa was such a vibe in the 40s pic.twitter.com/NV0cIafmDE — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) April 1, 2021

My great-grandmothers in 1914. First women to perform at the roman colosseum ♥ pic.twitter.com/rXqAqZXyLj — Nico Correia (@notn1co) April 5, 2021

Boy pictured during WW2 leaving his home in protest of food rations pic.twitter.com/x7zLLZeMPt — Asia (@asialwo) April 5, 2021

Archived footage of my Grandmother in 1969, being interrogated by the FBI and refusing to turn over members of the Black Panther Party. pic.twitter.com/xe4IB8LErj — Clay10® 🔎🏡 (@djordxc) April 7, 2021

James Crugnale

