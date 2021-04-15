Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got actors who always understand the assignment, the CDC's recommendations for vaccinated Americans, "you can be a different person after the pandemic" and "I always loved the way they loved."

4. Actors Who Always Understand The Assignment

The meme

Have you ever noticed when an actor consistently seems to give it their all in every single one of their roles? Recently, Twitter user @paperssil observed the impressive range of Uma Thurman, quipping that she "always understand[s] the assignment."

Uma Thurman will always understand the assignment pic.twitter.com/yUIoUMfXHC — siu (@paperssil) March 13, 2021

The tweet went viral and inspired netizens to share photographs of other intrepid performers who are masters of their craft.



Examples



SHE always understands the assignment pic.twitter.com/KiW4T80AMp — no context schitt's creek (@nocontxtSC) April 5, 2021

margot robbie will always understand the assignment pic.twitter.com/B8RDWbzcx6 — ANYA DAY 🦦 (@cinecults) April 6, 2021

Pedro Pascal ALWAYS understands the assignment pic.twitter.com/yXgo6bmsGn — C (@cgarci_) April 2, 2021

the way he always understands the assignment pic.twitter.com/Z9tGzDq67A — ‎ ‎peach ♥ (@ceciliataIlis) April 4, 2021

Now if we want to talk about someone who understands the assignment… pic.twitter.com/TpZyeBPHGj — Blk Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) April 6, 2021

natasha lyonne always understands the assignment pic.twitter.com/N9f7iEmczI — Debbie (@dtooshie) April 5, 2021

James Crugnale

3. You Can Be A Different Person After The Pandemic

The meme

Last week, the New York Times published an opinion piece by Olga Khazan titled, "You Can Be A Different Person After The Pandemic." In it, Khazan describes people who have realized during the pandemic that they want their post-pandemic lives to look considerably different than they did before, and how they might go about making changes.

Twitter, however, celebrated the characters in movies, literature and beyond who have already mastered the art of shapeshifting — whether metaphorically or literally speaking.



Examples



If the idea of drastic change alarms or upsets you, you're in good company: some of us will be happy to resume our pre-pandemic routines exactly as they were.

Molly Bradley

2. I Always Loved The Way They Love

The meme

Last Friday, Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 99. With his passing came renewed media attention to the fact that he and the queen were third cousins — something that may have escaped singer Lana Del Rey's notice when she posted a tribute to Prince Philip on her Instagram with the caption, "I've always loved the way they loved."

Some internet users immediately found humor in the situation and started parodying Lana Del Rey's post with images of other problematic, weird and funny couples in popular culture, from the pairing of Elon Musk and Grimes (we still cannot wrap our heads around this) to the twisted relationship between Amy and Nick in "Gone Girl."



Examples



I've always loved the way they loved pic.twitter.com/xuuM7jIF7k — chlo℮ (@chIoecherrie) April 12, 2021

i've always loved the way they loved pic.twitter.com/X82HX2UvUB — annie (@thisyearsgurl) April 10, 2021

i've always loved the way they loved pic.twitter.com/JxSLQaQbYd — alina (@loversinfilm) April 12, 2021

i've always loved the way they loved pic.twitter.com/8Bkycx72RN — fool (@cordomum) April 13, 2021

I've always loved the way they love pic.twitter.com/DoHpaG9eBL — rowena (@rancidfruitcake) April 12, 2021

i've always loved the way they loved pic.twitter.com/32sD3QOLhV — tan (@urworstdesigirl) April 11, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

1. The CDC's Post-Vaccine Recommendations

The meme

As of publication, nearly a quarter of Americans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and more than a third have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Just because you're vaccinated, however, does not mean you can dispense completely with mask-wearing and social distancing — the CDC recommends continuing those measures in public given the large number of unvaccinated Americans.

Speaking of CDC recommendations, we have a lot of new ones this week courtesy of a meme that cropped up on Twitter. Take notes, y'all — this thing isn't behind us just yet.



Examples



Even if you are fully vaccinated the CDC recommends not taking up the entire sidewalk like you're the main character in a small town dramedy — Jose A. Del Real (@jdelreal) April 12, 2021

Even if you're fully vaccinated the CDC recommends finishing some of the books on your shelf before buying new ones — CiCi Adams🌸 (@CiCiAdams_) April 10, 2021

even if you're fully vaccinated, the CDC still recommends not transporting minors across state lines and leaving a digital trail of your payments — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 10, 2021

even if you're fully vaccinated the CDC advises against tweeting I love your music but — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) April 11, 2021

even if you're fully vaccinated, the CDC recommends that this meeting could have been an email — Rebecca Hedreen (@bioscilibrarian) April 9, 2021

Jon-Michael Poff

