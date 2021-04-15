'I Always Loved The Way They Loved,' CDC Post-Vaccine Recommendations And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got actors who always understand the assignment, the CDC's recommendations for vaccinated Americans, "you can be a different person after the pandemic" and "I always loved the way they loved."
4. Actors Who Always Understand The Assignment
The meme
Have you ever noticed when an actor consistently seems to give it their all in every single one of their roles? Recently, Twitter user @paperssil observed the impressive range of Uma Thurman, quipping that she "always understand[s] the assignment."
The tweet went viral and inspired netizens to share photographs of other intrepid performers who are masters of their craft.
Examples
James Crugnale
3. You Can Be A Different Person After The Pandemic
The meme
Last week, the New York Times published an opinion piece by Olga Khazan titled, "You Can Be A Different Person After The Pandemic." In it, Khazan describes people who have realized during the pandemic that they want their post-pandemic lives to look considerably different than they did before, and how they might go about making changes.
Twitter, however, celebrated the characters in movies, literature and beyond who have already mastered the art of shapeshifting — whether metaphorically or literally speaking.
Examples
If the idea of drastic change alarms or upsets you, you're in good company: some of us will be happy to resume our pre-pandemic routines exactly as they were.
Molly Bradley
2. I Always Loved The Way They Love
The meme
Last Friday, Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 99. With his passing came renewed media attention to the fact that he and the queen were third cousins — something that may have escaped singer Lana Del Rey's notice when she posted a tribute to Prince Philip on her Instagram with the caption, "I've always loved the way they loved."
Some internet users immediately found humor in the situation and started parodying Lana Del Rey's post with images of other problematic, weird and funny couples in popular culture, from the pairing of Elon Musk and Grimes (we still cannot wrap our heads around this) to the twisted relationship between Amy and Nick in "Gone Girl."
Examples
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
1. The CDC's Post-Vaccine Recommendations
The meme
As of publication, nearly a quarter of Americans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and more than a third have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Just because you're vaccinated, however, does not mean you can dispense completely with mask-wearing and social distancing — the CDC recommends continuing those measures in public given the large number of unvaccinated Americans.
Speaking of CDC recommendations, we have a lot of new ones this week courtesy of a meme that cropped up on Twitter. Take notes, y'all — this thing isn't behind us just yet.
Examples
Jon-Michael Poff
