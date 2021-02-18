Ted Cruz Goes to Cancun, Martin Scorsese Vs. Streaming And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got the J.Lo Challenge, Ted Cruz goes to Cancun, Martin Scorsese vs. streaming, "It's always 'wyd'" and "To the Joker."
5. J.Lo Challenge
The meme
On January 23, Jennifer Lopez celebrated the 20th anniversary of her hit single "Love Don't Cost a Thing" by recreating part of the song's music video, strutting down the beach while tossing aside her jacket and jewelry. Lopez also challenged her fans to post their own renditions. For the most part, however, the internet completely ignored the #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge.
Instead of creating their own renditions, many Twitter users responded in disbelief and questioned whether the challenge was appropriate in the midst of a pandemic.
Examples
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
4. It's Always 'WYD' And Never…
The meme
While versions of this meme have been around since at least 2019, it got new life last week in the run-up to Valentine's Day, with hopeless romantics suggesting invented text-speak abbreviations they'd rather receive instead of "wyd," or "what are you doing?" For many, inspiration came from rom-coms and romantic dramas, whose lines were rendered as nearly indecipherable strings of letters, with captions left to fill in the blanks.
Examples
What am I doing, you ask? Trying to figure out what the heck this means:
Jon-Michael Poff
3. Martin Scorsese Vs. Streaming
The meme
Martin Scorsese rarely misses. In Harper's Magazine's March 2021 issue, Scorsese published an essay on Italian film auteur Federico Fellini in which he argues that "the art of cinema is being systematically devalued, sidelined, demeaned, and reduced to its lowest common denominator, 'content.'" This take isn't new, not even for Scorsese, who in 2019 famously squared off against Marvel as lying outside the art form of cinema. In 2021, Scorsese is back, and this time, he's taking on all of streaming, too.
Examples
Adwait Patil
2. Ted Cruz Goes To Cancun
The meme
Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas earned the scorn of the internet after photos emerged late Wednesday of him boarding a plane en route to Cancun, Mexico, while his home state confronted a winter storm emergency that left millions without power in freezing temperatures.
It wasn't immediately clear that Cruz was the subject of the photographs, as his mask concealed his identity.
Eventually, it was confirmed that Cruz had indeed left the country via Houston International Airport.
A Reuters photographer caught him boarding his plane back to the United States on Thursday.
Cruz's detractors made light of his ill-timed trip with a wave of memes, comparing his Cancun getaway to former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's much derided beach vacation during a government shutdown, as well as Mayor Quimby's vacation to the Bahamas in "The Simpsons."
Examples
James Crugnale
1. To The Joker
The meme
Because we live in a society, everything will always come back to Batman villain The Joker — specifically as portrayed in the 2019 movie "Joker," in which the titular character's origin story and the cause of his wild 'n' crazy behavior is revealed to be (duh duh DUH) society and its various ills.
And frankly, society does have an awful lot of ills, many of which have become glaringly apparent during the pandemic in which we find ourselves now. It's no wonder the Joker's character, corny and clichéd as it is, still resonates.
This was the environment into which the trailer for the director's cut of Zack Snyder's 2017 film "Justice League" dropped, featuring a handful of characters who didn't feature in the original version.
So this week, Twitter tried to see the world through the Joker's ham-fisted eyes, where up is down, crazy is regular, and bad Joker movies are, actually, good.
Examples
Molly Bradley
