Ted Cruz Goes to Cancun, Martin Scorsese Vs. Streaming And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

5. J.Lo Challenge

The meme

On January 23, Jennifer Lopez celebrated the 20th anniversary of her hit single "Love Don't Cost a Thing" by recreating part of the song's music video, strutting down the beach while tossing aside her jacket and jewelry. Lopez also challenged her fans to post their own renditions. For the most part, however, the internet completely ignored the #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge.

The #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge STARTS NOW !!!! Can't wait to see your renditions. ✨😎✨ pic.twitter.com/z1YQRS2gjx — jlo (@JLo) January 24, 2021

Instead of creating their own renditions, many Twitter users responded in disbelief and questioned whether the challenge was appropriate in the midst of a pandemic.



Examples



No one is doing this Jennifer — Queen D. (@radricadavis_) January 24, 2021

Still cackling at how no one did the #lovedontcostathingchallenge and this response 😭😂🤌🏾 https://t.co/dTURainXez — Aquarius Hottie 💎🏃🏽‍♀️ (@Diamond_ChaseMi) February 17, 2021

How are you going to ask people to go to the beach during a pandemonium? pic.twitter.com/6FrCpUAax9 — Xavia 🇬🇹♋️✨222 (@_StealingBeauty) February 17, 2021

now ashanti i know you not asking us to go to a beach in the middle of a phantasia to litter pic.twitter.com/6HuC4cl1oU — sɪᴍᴏɴᴇ ᴍɪssɪᴄᴋ sᴛᴀɴ ᴀᴄᴄᴏᴜɴᴛ (@heyyitsjanea) January 24, 2021

Jlo we supposed to throw our valuables on the beach?



Is the challenge to find it after we throw it bc we can't afford to replace it?!?



What is the instructions?!?!????? pic.twitter.com/j1wJcEzRqW — Jeanelope the Great👑 (@_nellerita_) January 24, 2021

the fact that even after four week no one did her challenge #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge pic.twitter.com/kJDsppDXam — the audacity (swab) (@_iamadumbass) February 17, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

4. It's Always 'WYD' And Never…

The meme

While versions of this meme have been around since at least 2019, it got new life last week in the run-up to Valentine's Day, with hopeless romantics suggesting invented text-speak abbreviations they'd rather receive instead of "wyd," or "what are you doing?" For many, inspiration came from rom-coms and romantic dramas, whose lines were rendered as nearly indecipherable strings of letters, with captions left to fill in the blanks.



Examples



What am I doing, you ask? Trying to figure out what the heck this means:

It's always "wyd" and never "rtmswcbaibwatltdirybtpaibtpialsbjsy" pic.twitter.com/wYSC7fnQ3J — hey stephen (taylor's version) (@justlovinswift) February 10, 2021

Jon-Michael Poff

3. Martin Scorsese Vs. Streaming

The meme

Martin Scorsese rarely misses. In Harper's Magazine's March 2021 issue, Scorsese published an essay on Italian film auteur Federico Fellini in which he argues that "the art of cinema is being systematically devalued, sidelined, demeaned, and reduced to its lowest common denominator, 'content.'" This take isn't new, not even for Scorsese, who in 2019 famously squared off against Marvel as lying outside the art form of cinema. In 2021, Scorsese is back, and this time, he's taking on all of streaming, too.



Examples



martin scorsese speaks and the film industry immediately steps it up! https://t.co/TX5KOsECuv — helen (@helen) February 17, 2021

i like martin scorsese because he'll see people angry at what he said and then he'll just keep saying it again — ikra (@dunwaIl) February 16, 2021

Martin Scorsese is elitist for thinking movies should be about illuminating the human experience and not about a train driving towards the screen — pixelatedboat aka "mr tweets" (@pixelatedboat) February 16, 2021

the thing about scorsese is that he's an incredibly adorable and intelligent short king with great eyebrows who is right 80% of the time — jourdain (@jourdayen) February 16, 2021

Adwait Patil

2. Ted Cruz Goes To Cancun

The meme

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas earned the scorn of the internet after photos emerged late Wednesday of him boarding a plane en route to Cancun, Mexico, while his home state confronted a winter storm emergency that left millions without power in freezing temperatures.

Caught tonight! @TedCruz fleeing to CANCUN while his home state freezes with no running water or electricity



retweet pic.twitter.com/8jHzF4Qk0L — Make it Rain ☔️🎸 (@Trx1000) February 18, 2021

It wasn't immediately clear that Cruz was the subject of the photographs, as his mask concealed his identity.

me trying to confirm these Ted Cruz photos for the last hour pic.twitter.com/wfuUXR8hxP — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) February 18, 2021

Eventually, it was confirmed that Cruz had indeed left the country via Houston International Airport.

A Reuters photographer caught him boarding his plane back to the United States on Thursday.

Senator Ted Cruz carries his luggage at the Cancun International Airport before boarding his plane back to the U.S., in Cancun, Mexico. Photo by Stringer pic.twitter.com/KKDtldAXoE — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) February 18, 2021

Cruz's detractors made light of his ill-timed trip with a wave of memes, comparing his Cancun getaway to former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's much derided beach vacation during a government shutdown, as well as Mayor Quimby's vacation to the Bahamas in "The Simpsons."



Examples



Greetings from Cancun



Stay warm, Texas



Your Senator, Ted Cruz pic.twitter.com/WHnE1Sg7GE — 🔥 Cancel Cult Leader 🔥 Goddamn Glenn (@GoddamnGlenn) February 18, 2021

Playa del Bad Ideas. pic.twitter.com/7EPMS2NFTY — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz right now pic.twitter.com/kyJcMhTjC8 — Biden-Harris Malarkey Defense (@BidenHarrisBro) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz making a video statement later today pic.twitter.com/65xZcUG5bz — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) February 18, 2021

Be such a alpha move when Ted Cruz shows up to his next press confrence still rocking these pic.twitter.com/jJAcVSRrMY — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) February 18, 2021

wtf was this statement???? pic.twitter.com/JSwhMJVCRi — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) February 18, 2021

James Crugnale

1. To The Joker

The meme

Because we live in a society, everything will always come back to Batman villain The Joker — specifically as portrayed in the 2019 movie "Joker," in which the titular character's origin story and the cause of his wild 'n' crazy behavior is revealed to be (duh duh DUH) society and its various ills.

And frankly, society does have an awful lot of ills, many of which have become glaringly apparent during the pandemic in which we find ourselves now. It's no wonder the Joker's character, corny and clichéd as it is, still resonates.

Each time the shovel catches on a crack brings me one step closer to becoming the joker — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) February 17, 2021

This was the environment into which the trailer for the director's cut of Zack Snyder's 2017 film "Justice League" dropped, featuring a handful of characters who didn't feature in the original version.

that's it

i am becoming the joker https://t.co/aCKChLfpMJ — Garrison Davis (@hungrybowtie) February 14, 2021

So this week, Twitter tried to see the world through the Joker's ham-fisted eyes, where up is down, crazy is regular, and bad Joker movies are, actually, good.



Examples



To the Joker, this is goodminton pic.twitter.com/Hkpbb7QNMo — Patrick M (@MrBikferd) February 16, 2021

to the joker this is just a normal frog pic.twitter.com/oawnI55ken — americ anfootball (@eggplantbear) February 12, 2021

to the joker this is just a regular horse pic.twitter.com/t2bJnspnyF — Good Willsmith (@GoodWillsmith) February 12, 2021

to the joker this is a regular town pic.twitter.com/nGaU0iHvIe — "postboy" rodney berry (@rodney_berry) February 12, 2021

to the joker, this album is regularsexycool pic.twitter.com/PQvHFKW97j — cbort (temporarily not having fun) (@cortmanteau) February 15, 2021

to the joker this is just tea pic.twitter.com/aDFPqipaqq — Keifer (@DannyVegito) February 14, 2021

Molly Bradley

