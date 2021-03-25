Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got "yeah I ate," Suez Canal memes, the Hugh Grant name game, "RIP, you would have loved…" and "stop crying, it's just a movie."

5. Yeah I Ate

The meme

Twitter's latest food and beverage prompt is an ode to coffee. People are sharing their favorite drinks — from iced coffee to an espresso, but also featuring other vices — that they've considered "meals" at some point in their lives.



Examples



Girls will be like yeah I had breakfast and this is breakfast pic.twitter.com/so2Nl7Af4v — Sophie (@jil_slander) March 23, 2021

"yeah i ate"

the food: pic.twitter.com/g7iU06bp5G — im a witch ): (@quteiup_8) March 24, 2021

Adwait Patil

4. Suez Canal Memes

The meme

On Tuesday evening, a large container ship by the name of Ever Given was making its way through the Suez Canal, between Africa and Asia, when strong winds pushed it off course. It ran aground on one of the banks, and there it has sat ever since — just plain stuck.

A boat got sideways 2/2 — Acting like 1NastyNut since 2018 (@neonwario) March 24, 2021

It's a big problem for the shipping route, along which 50 or so ships travel a day — but between them they account for over $9 billion worth of shipping traffic every day. Around 200 ships now await passage through the canal.

But much more riveting than this information is the simple fact that there is a very, very large boat that is very, very stuck in a very, very funny way in the middle of a (relatively) teeny-tiny canal.

just to reiterate: about 10 percent of world trade has been at a standstill for 2 days because a cargo ship drew a giant dick in the Red Sea then wedged itself sideways in the Suez Canalhttps://t.co/hlN1PcmMhW pic.twitter.com/wfSKdrtpkj — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) March 24, 2021

So as we wait for the world's tiniest little bulldozer to try and dig the ship out, all we can really do is stand by and make jokes.

having fun with this boat stuck in the Suez Canal 😂 pic.twitter.com/Xu0Fms3JkB — Matt Dell (@mattdellok) March 25, 2021



Examples



tfw you're about to see the ship make contact with the side of the canal pic.twitter.com/W93LTA1C8U — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 24, 2021

That Suez Canal boat guy in training pic.twitter.com/P18zqb5Qn9 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 24, 2021

I have jammed

the boat

with your goods

in the Suez Canal



Forgive me

it was so big

and hard to steer — logo, uncool zoned dad (@logophobe) March 24, 2021

It's a lovely day in the Suez Canal, and you are a horrible giant container ship — Guybrush Tweetgood (@philgibson01) March 24, 2021

problem with the suez canal thing is everyone is thinking in merely two dimensions. i would simply rotate the ship along the z-axis — pronoun enforcement officer (@Lubchansky) March 24, 2021

Im sooooo stressed out for the person driving that stuck Suez Canal boat. Imagine the entire world watching you park your car? Humiliating stuff — amil (@amil) March 24, 2021

them: doctor I am depressed



doctor: go to the Suez Canal, see the big stupid idiot boat that has got itself stuck sideways in the waterway



the boat: but doctor — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 24, 2021

Petition to rename Ever Given to Stucky McStuckface — Aaron Freedman (@freedaaron) March 25, 2021

Molly Bradley

3. Hugh Grant Name Game

The meme

Earlier this week, fantasy writer Sam Sykes posted a series of tweets playing a game with actor Hugh Grant's name. The first tweet Sykes wrote re-imagined what Grant's name would be if he were in a scenario where he had trouble eating tough beef jerky. In that case, according to Sykes, he would be called "Chew Grant."

Hugh Grant is having trouble eating tough beef jerky

Chew Grant — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) March 23, 2021

Other people joined in on the game, coming up with their own plays on Grant's name. It's not always positive news when a celebrity's name trends on Twitter, but in Grant's case, it was just some good, silly fun.

obsessed with the way this sounds like hugh grant woke up in a forest and a wizard is challenging him to a battle of wits to win his freedom pic.twitter.com/kWH0VVzBZy — anne boleyn 👑✨ (@merrilymaralie) March 24, 2021



Examples



Hugh Grant disguises himself to throw off people searching for him

Who, Grant? — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) March 23, 2021

Hugh Grant teaming up with Dave Grohl. Foo Grant pic.twitter.com/c9fxbdjT4J — Etienne Rhyming (@HIMacdonagh) March 24, 2021

Hugh Grant is the cuddliest when he is



Mew Grant pic.twitter.com/PXiBUM3VC7 — Creature made of clay (@pamijo1963) March 24, 2021

Doctors say Hugh Grant safe after narrowly escaping dangerous banana peel fall.



Phew Grant — Ian Bohen (@IanBohen) March 24, 2021

Hugh Grant is a big advocate of homophones and color appearance parameters



Hue Grant pic.twitter.com/VPSri4Pqkw — Caitlin of County Kerry (@lynn_of_cait) March 24, 2021

Hugh Grant finds shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Ew, Grant. 🤢 — Daniel Graham (@cyclonus11) March 23, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

2. Stop Crying, It's Just A Movie

The meme

Have you ever been emotionally wrecked after watching a sad movie? This week, netizens attempted to out-sad each other on Twitter using the caption "stop crying, it's a movie" with photos from the movies that bummed them out the most.

As things tend to go on the internet, it went from the slightly sad — think "Homeward Bound" — to the first 10 minutes of "Up" pretty quick.



Examples



James Crugnale

1. RIP, You Would Have Loved…

The meme

Of the historical figures that loom large in the public consciousness, do you ever wonder what they would think of the world today? Specifically, do you ever think to yourself, "It really is a shame they aren't around to experience our modern-day culture and technological innovations"?

Well, do I have a meme for you! A new snowclone pairs together "RIP" and a historical figure's name, along with something from the present day they "would have loved." Edgar Allen Poe? Oh, he would have loved "That's So Raven." Sigmund Freud? He'd have spent all his time on PornHub.



Examples



RIP edgar allen poe i know he woud've loved that's so raven — jordan (@mygfreal) March 22, 2021

RIP Shakespeare you would have loved She's The Man — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) March 24, 2021

rip to abraham lincoln he would have loved zoom performances — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) March 23, 2021

rip to the wright brothers they would have loved airplane mode — Harrison (@harriweinreb) March 23, 2021

Rest in peace Moses, you would have loved middle parts — Vinny Thomas ! (@vinn_ayy) March 23, 2021

RIP Charles Darwin I know he would have loved Pokémon — Adam (@adamgreattweet) March 23, 2021

rip sigmund freud i know u would have loved pornhub — bladee's gf (@majorpsyche) March 21, 2021

RIP Narcissus you would have loved having a disorder named after you — Village Person (@SvnSxty) March 23, 2021

Jon-Michael Poff

