Stop Crying, It's Just A Movie, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got "yeah I ate," Suez Canal memes, the Hugh Grant name game, "RIP, you would have loved…" and "stop crying, it's just a movie."
5. Yeah I Ate
The meme
Twitter's latest food and beverage prompt is an ode to coffee. People are sharing their favorite drinks — from iced coffee to an espresso, but also featuring other vices — that they've considered "meals" at some point in their lives.
Examples
Adwait Patil
4. Suez Canal Memes
The meme
On Tuesday evening, a large container ship by the name of Ever Given was making its way through the Suez Canal, between Africa and Asia, when strong winds pushed it off course. It ran aground on one of the banks, and there it has sat ever since — just plain stuck.
It's a big problem for the shipping route, along which 50 or so ships travel a day — but between them they account for over $9 billion worth of shipping traffic every day. Around 200 ships now await passage through the canal.
But much more riveting than this information is the simple fact that there is a very, very large boat that is very, very stuck in a very, very funny way in the middle of a (relatively) teeny-tiny canal.
So as we wait for the world's tiniest little bulldozer to try and dig the ship out, all we can really do is stand by and make jokes.
Examples
Molly Bradley
3. Hugh Grant Name Game
The meme
Earlier this week, fantasy writer Sam Sykes posted a series of tweets playing a game with actor Hugh Grant's name. The first tweet Sykes wrote re-imagined what Grant's name would be if he were in a scenario where he had trouble eating tough beef jerky. In that case, according to Sykes, he would be called "Chew Grant."
Other people joined in on the game, coming up with their own plays on Grant's name. It's not always positive news when a celebrity's name trends on Twitter, but in Grant's case, it was just some good, silly fun.
Examples
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
2. Stop Crying, It's Just A Movie
The meme
Have you ever been emotionally wrecked after watching a sad movie? This week, netizens attempted to out-sad each other on Twitter using the caption "stop crying, it's a movie" with photos from the movies that bummed them out the most.
As things tend to go on the internet, it went from the slightly sad — think "Homeward Bound" — to the first 10 minutes of "Up" pretty quick.
Examples
James Crugnale
1. RIP, You Would Have Loved…
The meme
Of the historical figures that loom large in the public consciousness, do you ever wonder what they would think of the world today? Specifically, do you ever think to yourself, "It really is a shame they aren't around to experience our modern-day culture and technological innovations"?
Well, do I have a meme for you! A new snowclone pairs together "RIP" and a historical figure's name, along with something from the present day they "would have loved." Edgar Allen Poe? Oh, he would have loved "That's So Raven." Sigmund Freud? He'd have spent all his time on PornHub.
Examples
Jon-Michael Poff
And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank the Ides of March, Beyoncé at the Grammys, "so close I can almost taste it," Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performing "WAP" at the Grammys and people's plans for their $1,400 stimulus direct deposits.