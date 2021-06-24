Netflix's 'Sexy Beasts,' 'People Talk Sh*t About The Midwest' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got "people talk shit about the Midwest," Netflix's "Sexy Beasts," Jake Gyllenhaal's reaction to Taylor Swift's re-release of "Red" and "I shoulda never smoke that shit."
4. People Talk Shit About The Midwest
The meme
Earlier this month, a netizen named Sads Dikkelsen tweeted photos of a spacious Kansas City studio apartment along with the caption, "People talk shit about the Midwest but this is what $900 a month gets you in Kansas City."
The tweet featuring the swanky digs — which he later clarified are not his own — went viral beyond his wildest dreams. "I don't even live in Kansas City," Dikkelsen said.
"Some more background: someone on Reddit posted this picture of their apartment with their rent," he added. "I just thought it was a nice studio apartment for that price. I don't have any strong opinions on Kansas City."
The viral tweet gave rise to a copypasta paired with other humorous photos.
Examples
James Crugnale
3. Netflix's 'Sexy Beasts'
The meme
If you've managed to evade the truly horrifying news of Netflix's new blind-dating show "Sexy Beasts," you are truly blessed, and you should not keep reading. But if you have heard, or you otherwise want to punish yourself with this knowledge, let me repeat: Netflix is releasing a new blind-dating show called "Sexy Beasts," and it looks truly horrifying.
It would appear that, unlike its other dating or reality shows in which contestants are kept in separate rooms interacting only via either voice or social media, Netflix has opted this time around to render its contestants unrecognizable via extensive masks, prosthetics and makeup to create the titular beasts — although they are most certainly not sexy.
I'd like to pick a brief bone here and point out that meeting a human in real life wearing just the head part of a furry costume doesn't really constitute a "blind date": after all, you get to see the person's body and talk to them, and you could get to know them about as well as you could under ordinary circumstances. You just aren't seeing their face (or hair, or lack thereof). In all these other shows, there's plausible deniability that even if you connect strongly with someone over text or even actual conversation, you might not physically vibe with them. What Netflix's "Sexy Beasts" suggests is: could you meet someone who, for all intents and purposes, is the love of your life — and then decide you don't like them based solely on their face? Groundbreaking. Brave, even.
(Also, quick note: not knocking furries — especially since this has nothing to do with them and some in fact have outright denounced this abomination of a television program.)
Anyway, the trailer is horrifying and cringeworthy and nightmare-inducing, and yet... I am almost certainly going to watch this show. And that's brave of me.
If you're feeling courageous, peruse these great tweets about the show, and good luck getting to sleep tonight.
Examples
Molly Bradley
2. Jake Gyllenhaal's Reaction To Taylor Swift's Re-Release Of 'Red'
The meme
Last week, Taylor Swift announced that she would release a new version of her album "Red" on November 19. The re-released album will contain 30 songs (the original has 16) and include a song that is 10 minutes long.
"Red" is known as the album in which Swift experiments more overtly with the pop genre. It contains a number of Swift's biggest hits, including breakup anthems "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and "I Knew You Were Trouble." It also includes "All Too Well," allegedly about Swift's relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal and originally intended to be 10 minutes long.
Swift fans speculated that we might be soon getting a 10-minute version of "All Too Well," and internet users gleefully started creating memes imagining Gyllenhaal's reaction to the news. The re-release of the album "Fearless" gave us the song "Mr. Perfectly Fine," which was about Joe Jonas, so who knows what other catchy bops potentially about Gyllenhaal that "Red" might bring.
Examples
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
1. I Shoulda Never Smoke That Shit
The meme
In the final week of May, rapper Big Ratchet tweeted an innocuous picture of himself sitting on a bed in a life-size replica of SpongeBob SquarePants's bedroom.
He captioned the image, "I Shoulda Never Smoke That Shit Now Im At Spongebob House." Simple, relatable and inoffensive, Big Ratchet's tweet spawned an infallible photoshop meme.
Examples
Adwait Patil
And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank Chris Meloni's photoshoot with Interview magazine, "deleting my dating apps to find love the old-fashioned way," "heroes don't do that" and Anakin and Padme.