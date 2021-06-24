Netflix's 'Sexy Beasts,' 'People Talk Sh*t About The Midwest' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got "people talk shit about the Midwest," Netflix's "Sexy Beasts," Jake Gyllenhaal's reaction to Taylor Swift's re-release of "Red" and "I shoulda never smoke that shit."

4. People Talk Shit About The Midwest

The meme

Earlier this month, a netizen named Sads Dikkelsen tweeted photos of a spacious Kansas City studio apartment along with the caption, "People talk shit about the Midwest but this is what $900 a month gets you in Kansas City."

People talk shit about the Midwest but this is what $900 a month gets you in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/z8ReBNefo9 — Sads Dikkelsen (@Merzboner) June 18, 2021

The tweet featuring the swanky digs — which he later clarified are not his own — went viral beyond his wildest dreams. "I don't even live in Kansas City," Dikkelsen said.

"Some more background: someone on Reddit posted this picture of their apartment with their rent," he added. "I just thought it was a nice studio apartment for that price. I don't have any strong opinions on Kansas City."

The viral tweet gave rise to a copypasta paired with other humorous photos.



Examples



People talk shit about the Midwest but this is what $900 a month gets you in Illinois. pic.twitter.com/D6r9GLGaAN — chris (@toefurchris1) June 20, 2021

People talk shit about the Midwest but this is what $900 a month gets you in Ann Arbor, MI pic.twitter.com/U0t9enPd0T — Sabrina Butcher (@sabrina_butcher) June 22, 2021

People talk shit about the Midwest but this is what $900 a month gets you in Michigan pic.twitter.com/AAwoBGg56S — staid (@staidindoors) June 22, 2021

People talk shit about the Midwest but this is what $900 a month gets you in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/k73AIGdnM1 — Killer Springsteen (@TheKillerKev) June 20, 2021

People talk a lot of shit about the Midwest but this is what $900 a month gets you in Kansas City pic.twitter.com/ISlfgmchli — Sophie (@jil_slander) June 21, 2021

People talk shit about the Midwest but this is what $900 a month gets you in Chicago pic.twitter.com/yXrfUGBJ9h — Leor Galil (@imLeor) June 22, 2021

James Crugnale

3. Netflix's 'Sexy Beasts'

The meme

If you've managed to evade the truly horrifying news of Netflix's new blind-dating show "Sexy Beasts," you are truly blessed, and you should not keep reading. But if you have heard, or you otherwise want to punish yourself with this knowledge, let me repeat: Netflix is releasing a new blind-dating show called "Sexy Beasts," and it looks truly horrifying.

Sexy Beasts is a new dating show where real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test. pic.twitter.com/ES7pkvWTOM — Netflix (@netflix) June 23, 2021

It would appear that, unlike its other dating or reality shows in which contestants are kept in separate rooms interacting only via either voice or social media, Netflix has opted this time around to render its contestants unrecognizable via extensive masks, prosthetics and makeup to create the titular beasts — although they are most certainly not sexy.

I'd like to pick a brief bone here and point out that meeting a human in real life wearing just the head part of a furry costume doesn't really constitute a "blind date": after all, you get to see the person's body and talk to them, and you could get to know them about as well as you could under ordinary circumstances. You just aren't seeing their face (or hair, or lack thereof). In all these other shows, there's plausible deniability that even if you connect strongly with someone over text or even actual conversation, you might not physically vibe with them. What Netflix's "Sexy Beasts" suggests is: could you meet someone who, for all intents and purposes, is the love of your life — and then decide you don't like them based solely on their face? Groundbreaking. Brave, even.

"sexy beasts" is this dating show where ppl are dating in costume to find a soulmate based on personality, but the ppl look like they're all slim cishet men and slim cishet women so really all they are doing might be that they're hiding who is not white. — skim (@skimcasual) June 23, 2021

(Also, quick note: not knocking furries — especially since this has nothing to do with them and some in fact have outright denounced this abomination of a television program.)

Netflix's Sexy Beasts looks horrible. And that's coming from a furry.



(Don't think furries like this shit, a lot of us hate it and all of us hate the Cats movie) — Kairo (@KairoShifter) June 23, 2021

Anyway, the trailer is horrifying and cringeworthy and nightmare-inducing, and yet... I am almost certainly going to watch this show. And that's brave of me.

If you're feeling courageous, peruse these great tweets about the show, and good luck getting to sleep tonight.



Examples



I truly would love to know the Netflix algorithm that led to Sexy Beasts getting greenlit. Like is there a huge subset of people who alternate binge watching "Love is Blind" and 80s body horror movies? pic.twitter.com/DjLQquW4RN — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) June 23, 2021

I'm gonna watch the fuck out of this and I don't know what that says about me nor would I like to unpack it at this present moment https://t.co/IIucJs8CL8 — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) June 23, 2021

the existence of "sexy beasts" and "the masked singer" proves that the furry agenda never sleeps https://t.co/bE3SoXGOI4 — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) June 23, 2021

This pretty much sums up the views of

"Sexy Beasts" for mainstream vs furries



LMAO pic.twitter.com/mJb3NkUjmq — Kramer Orett 🦦 (@An_Otter_Nerd) June 23, 2021

Me showing up to my date on Sexy Beasts pic.twitter.com/8FOSy7imEn — josh (@joshh_bosh) June 23, 2021

When I'm watching the Olive Garden waiter bring breadsticks to the table. pic.twitter.com/TlljbEXy3X — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) June 23, 2021

Do you know how many times I've heard "we already have a gay show" https://t.co/N6oJ57WHzC — rb (@RheaButcher) June 24, 2021

between this and love is blind and the circle, reality shows have become obsessed with the question "what would happen if people could talk but not see each other IRL," a question people answer every day by using the internet https://t.co/hLvZkFeuZv — Nathan Vacation (@Vahn16) June 23, 2021

Molly Bradley

2. Jake Gyllenhaal's Reaction To Taylor Swift's Re-Release Of 'Red'

The meme

Last week, Taylor Swift announced that she would release a new version of her album "Red" on November 19. The re-released album will contain 30 songs (the original has 16) and include a song that is 10 minutes long.

The next album that I'll be releasing is my version of Red, which will be out on November 19. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long🧣 https://t.co/FOBLS5aHpS pic.twitter.com/6zWa64Owgp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 18, 2021

"Red" is known as the album in which Swift experiments more overtly with the pop genre. It contains a number of Swift's biggest hits, including breakup anthems "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and "I Knew You Were Trouble." It also includes "All Too Well," allegedly about Swift's relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal and originally intended to be 10 minutes long.

Swift fans speculated that we might be soon getting a 10-minute version of "All Too Well," and internet users gleefully started creating memes imagining Gyllenhaal's reaction to the news. The re-release of the album "Fearless" gave us the song "Mr. Perfectly Fine," which was about Joe Jonas, so who knows what other catchy bops potentially about Gyllenhaal that "Red" might bring.



Examples

Jake Gyllenhaal after seeing that red (Taylor's version) will have 30 songs on it pic.twitter.com/spbtVotxsA — Zoe🧣 signed up for this (@delicatestan1) June 18, 2021

jake gyllenhaal now that all too well (taylor's version) (10 minutes version) is coming: pic.twitter.com/aTLtngZczO — vale 🧣 (@dejavuswft) June 18, 2021

y'all pray for jake gyllenhaal it's gonna be a rough year pic.twitter.com/cAvLS06mrB — mia (@mia_olagbaju) June 18, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal fleeing the country before November: pic.twitter.com/m5JDvOI41b — alyssa (@alyssaacorrine) June 18, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal somewhere right now #redtaylorsversionpic.twitter.com/EV97r2RLK9 — Saanvi || SOLAR POWER IS COMING (@hoaxxcorp) June 18, 2021

UPDATE: 🚨| Jake Gyllenhaal has entered the Witness Protection program. — scooter braun obituary & updates (@folkxlore) June 18, 2021



BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

1. I Shoulda Never Smoke That Shit

The meme

In the final week of May, rapper Big Ratchet tweeted an innocuous picture of himself sitting on a bed in a life-size replica of SpongeBob SquarePants's bedroom.

I Shoulda Never Smoke That Shit Now Im At Spongebob House pic.twitter.com/OnNjPoBW6T — Big Ratchet (@YeaImBigRatchet) May 24, 2021

He captioned the image, "I Shoulda Never Smoke That Shit Now Im At Spongebob House." Simple, relatable and inoffensive, Big Ratchet's tweet spawned an infallible photoshop meme.



Examples



i shoulda never smoke that shit now i'm at 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles pic.twitter.com/UNcWFuQ87W — theodor aporno (@skuhwid) June 21, 2021

I Shoulda Never Smoke That Shit Now I'm at the Trial of Tim Heidecker pic.twitter.com/hAaEKXBBA5 — Justin Gaynor (@justingaynor) June 22, 2021

i shoulda never smoke that shit now im at moominvalley pic.twitter.com/FZHRgOZRI5 — 𓆏 (@xanathgum) June 17, 2021

I Shoulda Never Smoke That Shit Now Im At The Blair Witch House pic.twitter.com/6f4kNO3iw7 — Justin (@JustinByDawn) June 22, 2021

I Shoulda Never Smoke That Shit Now I'm Stuck In The Black Lodge With Special Agent Dale Cooper pic.twitter.com/phi4vdA822 — Firaga Walk With Me (@firagawalkwthme) June 22, 2021

Adwait Patil

