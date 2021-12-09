We Used To Be A Proper Country, 'In Love With The Greatest Gamer' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got "We used to be a proper country," the cringe lyrics to Grimes's new song, unlocking Face ID on a celeb's stolen phone and avoiding the things that killed different celebs.
4. The Cringe Lyrics To Grimes's New Song
On December 3, Grimes — musician, erstwhile houseboat river captain, Elon Musk's former girlfriend and mother to their child X Æ A-Xii — released a new song called "Player of Games." From all evidence, it seems to be about her relationship with Musk — and by "all evidence" we mean a very particular few lines that the internet has fixated on, and rightly so.
Look: everyone is entitled to vent their heartbreak; artists are entitled to make art about it. But no one is entitled to having their art taken seriously when it involves the lyric "I'm in love with the greatest gamer."
3. Unlocking Face ID On A Celeb's Stolen Phone
This week, TikTokers challenged each other to unlock their favorite celebrity's iPhone by emulating their signature mannerisms.
According to Know Your Meme, Kyra Lamont got the ball rolling on the meme, demonstrating her method for "online shopping at 4 AM and having to use Face ID for Apple Pay."
Soon after, another TikToker made a joke about needing to unlock The Rock's phone, using Lamont's audio — and an avalanche of celebrity impressions ensued, riffing about how they'd steal a celebrity's phone.
2. 'We Used To Be A Proper Country'
Last week a Twitter user got nostalgic about 7-Eleven. Not for a particular outlet from an obscure town; not for a fake one from a cult TV show — frankly it's unclear what the nostalgia was for.
Are the people in the picture somehow related the poster, and their strong memories evoked the tweet? We will never know. What did happen is the Internet took it at face value (i.e. as a shitpost) and ran with it.
1. The Things That Killed Celebrities
It doesn't take much to realize the world is a very scary place full of things that will kill you. From toilets to cars, ice to music, there is pretty much nothing on earth that hasn't killed someone (or almost killed them, or symbolically killed them). Thanks to the fact that Twitter exploded this week with dark jokes pointing this out, we will be avoiding, uh, everything until future notice.
