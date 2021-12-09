We Used To Be A Proper Country, 'In Love With The Greatest Gamer' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got "We used to be a proper country," the cringe lyrics to Grimes's new song, unlocking Face ID on a celeb's stolen phone and avoiding the things that killed different celebs.

4. The Cringe Lyrics To Grimes's New Song

The meme

On December 3, Grimes — musician, erstwhile houseboat river captain, Elon Musk's former girlfriend and mother to their child X Æ A-Xii — released a new song called "Player of Games." From all evidence, it seems to be about her relationship with Musk — and by "all evidence" we mean a very particular few lines that the internet has fixated on, and rightly so.

grimes is down bad lmao pic.twitter.com/lar3IEREna — amy b (@arb) December 3, 2021

Look: everyone is entitled to vent their heartbreak; artists are entitled to make art about it. But no one is entitled to having their art taken seriously when it involves the lyric "I'm in love with the greatest gamer."



Examples

Grimes: I can never be her

Her: pic.twitter.com/UKo2cGfTpW — QueenGrits (@quarantinebee) December 4, 2021

really want to thank grimes for writing the lyric "i'm in love with the greatest gamer" because no matter what i know nothing i did in 2021 is more embarrassing than that — emma (@emmaschuetz) December 4, 2021

Grimes music so good if u ignore the music https://t.co/Zi1FTWMLcj — artegchan (@artegchan) December 7, 2021

🎶 "I'm in love with the greatest gamer. But he'll always love the game more than me." 🎶 pic.twitter.com/FGOzSXcme9 — Eric Allen Hatch (@ericallenhatch) December 5, 2021

I'm also in love with the greatest gamer. The gamer who sacrificed themselves to give us all a 1-up. That's right. Our lord and savior, Jesus Christ. — FamiConsumer 2: With New Elves (@famiconsumer) December 4, 2021

Grimes really released a song about how Elon Musk loves rocket ships more than her I am retching pic.twitter.com/Zu8y2kPgNy — World Princess (@maybenoise) December 3, 2021





Molly Bradley

3. Unlocking Face ID On A Celeb's Stolen Phone

The meme

This week, TikTokers challenged each other to unlock their favorite celebrity's iPhone by emulating their signature mannerisms.

According to Know Your Meme, Kyra Lamont got the ball rolling on the meme, demonstrating her method for "online shopping at 4 AM and having to use Face ID for Apple Pay."

Soon after, another TikToker made a joke about needing to unlock The Rock's phone, using Lamont's audio — and an avalanche of celebrity impressions ensued, riffing about how they'd steal a celebrity's phone.



Examples





James Crugnale

2. 'We Used To Be A Proper Country'

The meme

Last week a Twitter user got nostalgic about 7-Eleven. Not for a particular outlet from an obscure town; not for a fake one from a cult TV show — frankly it's unclear what the nostalgia was for.

A "7-Eleven" in 1973.



We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/OGoPh2mdh8 — Rosie's Omicron Dance Party (@DarnelSugarfoo) December 2, 2021

Are the people in the picture somehow related the poster, and their strong memories evoked the tweet? We will never know. What did happen is the Internet took it at face value (i.e. as a shitpost) and ran with it.



Examples

we used to be a country. a proper country. pic.twitter.com/lykAm9Mp3L — 🕷 𝖓𝖆𝖙 🕷 (@N4TSFERATU) December 6, 2021

A "LAN party" in 2006.



We used to be a country. A proper country. https://t.co/1665NDCePf pic.twitter.com/RAEGSqeOpn — 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰🔪 (@MKUltraTranny) December 4, 2021

A "McDonald's" in 1983.



We used to be a country. A proper country. pic.twitter.com/wM7WaOFUyB — big cat (@paricyte) December 5, 2021

a combination pizza hut and taco bell



we used to be a country. a proper country pic.twitter.com/DGr0r6exWF — todd bonzalez (@doinkpatrol) December 5, 2021

we used to be a country. a proper country. pic.twitter.com/mtbBzAbeZz — Oriana Nichelle (@OrianaNichelle) December 7, 2021

i miss 1983 when taco bell was bisexual.



we used to be a country. a proper country. pic.twitter.com/wKyz5hsZh9 — Wheat 2 (@Wheatspams) December 5, 2021





Adwait Patil

1. The Things That Killed Celebrities

The meme

It doesn't take much to realize the world is a very scary place full of things that will kill you. From toilets to cars, ice to music, there is pretty much nothing on earth that hasn't killed someone (or almost killed them, or symbolically killed them). Thanks to the fact that Twitter exploded this week with dark jokes pointing this out, we will be avoiding, uh, everything until future notice.



Examples

you want me to get in a car. The thing that killed Princess diana — Will Sennett (@Senn_Spud) November 30, 2021

you want me to go to the toilet. The thing that killed Elvis — dj fuck (@eggshellfriend) December 1, 2021

you want me to drink water. the thing that killed jack in titanic — ali (@aIiqze) December 2, 2021

you want me to watch a video. the thing that killed the Radio Star — beks (@wonderhag) December 1, 2021

you want me to go to the movies. the thing that killed Abraham Lincoln. — whit (@wsshep) December 1, 2021

u want me to listen to music. the thing that made missy elliott lose control — old tom (@YuckyTom) December 1, 2021

You want me to give you space. The thing that almost killed Tom Hanks in Apollo 13. — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) December 7, 2021

you want me to take a shot. The thing that killed JFK — jackson dickert (@SwagXMcNasty) December 1, 2021

u want me to eat a salad. the thing that killed caesar — cory (harvard graduate) (@coolmathgame_) December 7, 2021

you want me to get in a double decker bus. the thing that kills the both of us — Kyle 🚄 (@KyleTrainEmoji) December 1, 2021

u wanna be horny? the thing that killed romeo and juliet? — maddy rose fellows (@mabbylmao) December 7, 2021

You want me to go to an Olive Garden? where Jesus got arrested then killed?! — David W. Peters (@dvdpeters) December 7, 2021

you want me to be my authentic self. the thing that killed JK Rowling. — silent nate, holy nate (@MNateShyamalan) December 8, 2021





Molly Bradley

