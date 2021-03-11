Piers Morgan Quitting, Oprah Having None Of It And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got fake interview moments from "Oprah With Meghan and Harry," I'd come out to her, dream blunt rotation, Lady Gaga and Adam Drive as Signore e Signora Gucci, Oprah having none of it and Piers Morgan quitting "Good Morning Britain."
6. Dream Blunt Rotation
It's been a long year on Twitter. Everyone's always online, memes are everywhere and staying out of the fray is an everyday struggle. Twitter's latest is a 420-friendly call and response: it's a stoner's delight, with users sharing their "dream blunt rotation" — a quadriptych of their ideal toking buddies. Part vibe-check and part personality test, who would you pick?
5. I'd Come Out To Her
Coming out to others about one's sexual orientation and gender identity can be difficult and scary, so it makes sense that those coming out often begin their journey by opening up to those they believe will be most receptive and supportive: people like Miss Honey from "Matilda," Chicha from "The Emperor's New Groove"… or *checks notes* Babs from "Chicken Run." Because the truth is Babs would love you for who you are and then probably knit you a pride flag.
4. Fake Interview Moments From 'Oprah With Meghan And Harry'
Last Sunday, Oprah Winfrey interviewed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in what turned out to be one of the most explosive interviews with members of the Royal Family in recent memory. Many startling revelations came out of the interview, including that members of the Royal Family questioned how dark the skin of Meghan and Harry's firstborn child would be.
On multiple occasions, Oprah herself seemed stunned by the stories shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While her hands-thrown-up-in-disbelief reaction in the interview has itself become a meme (we'll get there in a minute), there have also been many memes that swap out the original subtitles for less serious and more comical revelations. Some are absurdist confessions about the palace that are clearly not true, while others are quotidian observations that are made hysterical by the image of Oprah's surprised reaction.
3. Adam Driver And Lady Gaga As Signore E Signora Gucci
On Tuesday, Lady Gaga shared a photo of herself and Adam Driver as Patrizia Reggiani and her husband, fashion designer Maurizio Gucci, who Gaga and Driver play in the upcoming movie "House of Gucci" about the fashion designer's 1995 assassination. The alpine photo lit up the internet, where nearly everyone agreed that we are buying whatever they are selling, be it haute couture, cable-knit sweaters or sex.
2. Piers Morgan Walking Off His Show
On Tuesday morning, faced with criticism from his co-presenter Alex Beresford over his disparaging coverage of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Piers Morgan angrily stormed off the set. "I'm done with this!" Morgan exclaimed in disgust.
It was later announced that Morgan would be leaving the show for good. "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave 'Good Morning Britain,'" ITV said in a statement.
Morgan's theatrics did not endear him to much of the internet, who made hay out of his histrionics with many memes and jokes at his expense.
1. Oprah Having None Of It
As promised, among the almost countless other memes, reactions and jokes "Oprah With Meghan and Harry" generated was a particular still of Oprah reacting to Markle's revelation that there had been concern in the Royal Family about what color her son Archie's skin would be.
As is the case with any image that so perfectly encapsulates a reaction or emotion, this one took off.
