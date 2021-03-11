Piers Morgan Quitting, Oprah Having None Of It And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got fake interview moments from "Oprah With Meghan and Harry," I'd come out to her, dream blunt rotation, Lady Gaga and Adam Drive as Signore e Signora Gucci, Oprah having none of it and Piers Morgan quitting "Good Morning Britain."

6. Dream Blunt Rotation

The meme

It's been a long year on Twitter. Everyone's always online, memes are everywhere and staying out of the fray is an everyday struggle. Twitter's latest is a 420-friendly call and response: it's a stoner's delight, with users sharing their "dream blunt rotation" — a quadriptych of their ideal toking buddies. Part vibe-check and part personality test, who would you pick?



Examples



Dream blunt rotation pic.twitter.com/XcruopNhx8 — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) March 10, 2021

dream blunt rotation pic.twitter.com/NwRzFQAsBt — one of ur hoes (@miliondollameat) March 10, 2021

dream blunt rotation pic.twitter.com/lB54rNaT1E — noah maloney (@truckerboy420) March 9, 2021

Dream blunt rotation pic.twitter.com/WeC1AL2EPl — trent andrew (@trentandrewrld) March 8, 2021

dream blunt rotation pic.twitter.com/eOyXZSUUgj — kathy ack (@katpickhardt) March 9, 2021

Adwait Patil

5. I'd Come Out To Her

The meme

Coming out to others about one's sexual orientation and gender identity can be difficult and scary, so it makes sense that those coming out often begin their journey by opening up to those they believe will be most receptive and supportive: people like Miss Honey from "Matilda," Chicha from "The Emperor's New Groove"… or *checks notes* Babs from "Chicken Run." Because the truth is Babs would love you for who you are and then probably knit you a pride flag.



Examples



i'd come out to her pic.twitter.com/vOrj5cYzoE — Vardaan Arora (@vardaanarora) March 10, 2021

i'd come out to her pic.twitter.com/beyG8LVXKN — oisin carroll (@oisincarroll9) March 6, 2021

i'd come out to her pic.twitter.com/jRtELk2Civ — Rayne McGowan (@iblesstherayne) March 8, 2021

I'd come out to her pic.twitter.com/ro8tG7izGw — really (@RyRysYerGuy) March 7, 2021

I'd come out to her. pic.twitter.com/jfx6n1FD7K — Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) March 10, 2021

i would have definitely come out to them pic.twitter.com/ze5v3ioxqf — chase (@cfree94) March 10, 2021

Jon-Michael Poff

4. Fake Interview Moments From 'Oprah With Meghan And Harry'

The meme

Last Sunday, Oprah Winfrey interviewed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in what turned out to be one of the most explosive interviews with members of the Royal Family in recent memory. Many startling revelations came out of the interview, including that members of the Royal Family questioned how dark the skin of Meghan and Harry's firstborn child would be.

On multiple occasions, Oprah herself seemed stunned by the stories shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While her hands-thrown-up-in-disbelief reaction in the interview has itself become a meme (we'll get there in a minute), there have also been many memes that swap out the original subtitles for less serious and more comical revelations. Some are absurdist confessions about the palace that are clearly not true, while others are quotidian observations that are made hysterical by the image of Oprah's surprised reaction.



Examples



this was shocking honestly pic.twitter.com/as3nPZd8Ry — kylie brakeman (@deadeyebrakeman) March 8, 2021

wow…can't believe harry went through this pic.twitter.com/bsHbAhejAN — kristofer thomas (@itskristofer) March 10, 2021

i…. can't believe oprah asked this pic.twitter.com/7zCzZSoGib — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) March 8, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

3. Adam Driver And Lady Gaga As Signore E Signora Gucci

The meme

On Tuesday, Lady Gaga shared a photo of herself and Adam Driver as Patrizia Reggiani and her husband, fashion designer Maurizio Gucci, who Gaga and Driver play in the upcoming movie "House of Gucci" about the fashion designer's 1995 assassination. The alpine photo lit up the internet, where nearly everyone agreed that we are buying whatever they are selling, be it haute couture, cable-knit sweaters or sex.



Examples



adam driver and lady gaga look like they're about to drop a new critical theory reader pic.twitter.com/Y24LlrxAaE — lauren quigley (@laurenlquigley) March 9, 2021

You're at Davos and these two have just asked you to join them in their suite before an evening plenary on stakeholder capitalism. What do you do? pic.twitter.com/Zj36Vt7Qnu — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) March 10, 2021

my parents on their honeymoon 🥺 (1994) pic.twitter.com/J4fLDjyU1C — freia lobo (@freialobo) March 10, 2021

naw this is from knives out 2 https://t.co/WfRsx2XIhD — Knives Out (@KnivesOut) March 9, 2021

Jon-Michael Poff

2. Piers Morgan Walking Off His Show

The meme

On Tuesday morning, faced with criticism from his co-presenter Alex Beresford over his disparaging coverage of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Piers Morgan angrily stormed off the set. "I'm done with this!" Morgan exclaimed in disgust.

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

It was later announced that Morgan would be leaving the show for good. "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave 'Good Morning Britain,'" ITV said in a statement.

Morgan's theatrics did not endear him to much of the internet, who made hay out of his histrionics with many memes and jokes at his expense.



Examples



piers morgan: piers morgan:

harassing a black receiving a

woman for years slight criticism pic.twitter.com/8hpT3a10lq — muso moon says revolution (@musomoon) March 9, 2021

piers morgan on his way to the job centre pic.twitter.com/2JQfcOHg5V — will not a fan of alex mulholland (@LadiesLoveWiII) March 9, 2021

The second someone asks me to listen and do my job. #piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/oSgUsbj0Xo — Loudandproudpodcast (@Loudandproudpo1) March 9, 2021

James Crugnale

1. Oprah Having None Of It

The meme

As promised, among the almost countless other memes, reactions and jokes "Oprah With Meghan and Harry" generated was a particular still of Oprah reacting to Markle's revelation that there had been concern in the Royal Family about what color her son Archie's skin would be.

As is the case with any image that so perfectly encapsulates a reaction or emotion, this one took off.



Examples



"So if we all could turn our cameras on..." pic.twitter.com/VVGXJ1qE4x — reggie (@kidnoble) March 9, 2021

"Your auntie is on the phone, come and say hi" pic.twitter.com/gCPOhcPGoN — Stretch 🇬🇭 (@stretchfchw) March 10, 2021

When dudes tell me to give Tom Waits another try. pic.twitter.com/dnlHAA5bwV — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) March 9, 2021

Molly Bradley

