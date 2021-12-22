Omicron Vs. Our Festive Plans And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got omicron vs. our festive plans, the controversial cast members in the "Death on the Nile" trailer and student loans.
3. The Controversial Cast Members Of 'Death On The Nile'
It's been a rough few years for a handful of Hollywood actors: in late 2020, Black Panther's Letitia Wright posted an anti-vax video, to copious backlash; more recently, a source claimed that she's been sharing similar views on the set of the new Black Panther film. Next, as of January this year, multiple women have alleged that Armie Hammer sexually abused them. Then in May, as conflict escalated between Israel and Palestine, Gal Gadot was criticized for a statement that seemed to feign ignorance of her native country's increasing occupation of Palestinian territory that has left Palestinians dispossessed.
So, what to do when the stars of your upcoming movie turn up in the news for the wrong reasons? If you're Disney: absolutely nothing — other than maybe keeping the star with the most uncomfortable scandal largely out of sight in the trailer.
Molly Bradley
2. Omicron Vs. Our Festive Plans
If these past two years are any indication, life comes at you fast and often happens when you're making other plans.
This Christmas season, the surge in omicron cases has thrown a monkey wrench into everyone's holiday travel itineraries. But some people are trying to make the best of things by canceling their flights and staying at home making memes. Over the past week, netizens joked about how their holiday plans looked before and after omicron showed up.
James Crugnale
1. Student Loans
Joe Biden has made a bunch of promises about reducing the burden of student loans, and so far, he hasn't kept them. And until this week, loan repayments were scheduled to restart in February 2022. However, on Wednesday, the President announced that repayments would be put on ice until May 1.
Now, has Biden been reading all the mean tweets about his broken promises, or is the administration cruelly stringing along roughly 41 million student loan borrowers whose lives have been stunted by payments that together total roughly $1.6 trillion? Whatever the reason, the jokes keep coming, and they won't stop until every last cent of American student loans is rightfully forgiven.
Adwait Patil
