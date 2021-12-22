Omicron Vs. Our Festive Plans And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got omicron vs. our festive plans, the controversial cast members in the "Death on the Nile" trailer and student loans.

3. The Controversial Cast Members Of 'Death On The Nile'

The meme

It's been a rough few years for a handful of Hollywood actors: in late 2020, Black Panther's Letitia Wright posted an anti-vax video, to copious backlash; more recently, a source claimed that she's been sharing similar views on the set of the new Black Panther film. Next, as of January this year, multiple women have alleged that Armie Hammer sexually abused them. Then in May, as conflict escalated between Israel and Palestine, Gal Gadot was criticized for a statement that seemed to feign ignorance of her native country's increasing occupation of Palestinian territory that has left Palestinians dispossessed.

So, what to do when the stars of your upcoming movie turn up in the news for the wrong reasons? If you're Disney: absolutely nothing — other than maybe keeping the star with the most uncomfortable scandal largely out of sight in the trailer.



Examples



the year is 2019. you cast Armie Hammer and Letitia Wright in meaty supporting roles. you've nailed it, absolutely nothing can go wrong– — Russell (@RussellHFilm) December 21, 2021

A movie with Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer AND Letitia Wright?! https://t.co/Dvo7lwlvkM pic.twitter.com/9UCqJDIH8A — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) December 21, 2021

Regardless of Armie Hammer's involvement I would watch an Agatha Christie story where the cast is canceled one by one. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) December 21, 2021

the new Death on the Nile trailer really said "we know Armie Hammer is still in the movie, but we're not showing you Armie Hammer is still in the movie" pic.twitter.com/1JWw7yH60G — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 21, 2021

the way they absolutely dont want you to know armie hammer is in this movie lmao https://t.co/oai7cydGbZ — alex (@alex_abads) December 21, 2021





Molly Bradley

2. Omicron Vs. Our Festive Plans

The meme

If these past two years are any indication, life comes at you fast and often happens when you're making other plans.

The Omicron variant telling me all my plans are in jeopardy. pic.twitter.com/k1QJBQ1wol — Chris D. (@cdiggi1) December 17, 2021

This Christmas season, the surge in omicron cases has thrown a monkey wrench into everyone's holiday travel itineraries. But some people are trying to make the best of things by canceling their flights and staying at home making memes. Over the past week, netizens joked about how their holiday plans looked before and after omicron showed up.



Examples

My festive plans // The omicron variant pic.twitter.com/ZTUx6FDa6I — Chris Louttit (@drchrislouttit) December 15, 2021

My festive plans: Omicron: pic.twitter.com/CGSyYjQ3TW — Trinity Trims the Tree (@TrinityMustache) December 15, 2021

My Christmas plans Omicron pic.twitter.com/k8Kir1UaF5 — Sean Coleman (@colemandesign) December 20, 2021

My festive plans: The Omicron variant: pic.twitter.com/2fSTS7JhHH — Ryan Mac, But Festive (@RyeHenMac84) December 15, 2021

My festive plans: Omicron: pic.twitter.com/Pp0zwBYtQF — In Excelsis Deco 🎄 (@Tweet_Dec) December 14, 2021





James Crugnale

1. Student Loans

The meme

Joe Biden has made a bunch of promises about reducing the burden of student loans, and so far, he hasn't kept them. And until this week, loan repayments were scheduled to restart in February 2022. However, on Wednesday, the President announced that repayments would be put on ice until May 1.

Now, has Biden been reading all the mean tweets about his broken promises, or is the administration cruelly stringing along roughly 41 million student loan borrowers whose lives have been stunted by payments that together total roughly $1.6 trillion? Whatever the reason, the jokes keep coming, and they won't stop until every last cent of American student loans is rightfully forgiven.



Examples

hear me out: what if every single one of us didn't pay our student loans. like what would they do just keep calling us — ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) December 21, 2021

When Sallie Mae asks who's paying back my student loans pic.twitter.com/jSZUcs7GAU — ANT (Extra Festive Version) 🎄 (@ntferny) November 26, 2021

the us department of education emailing me everyday trying to make me enroll in auto payments before student loans resume pic.twitter.com/w68O97plqL — dj franzia (@hawillisdc) December 19, 2021

i heckin want your daddy to cancel my student debt. i'm getting teh zoomies waiting on him wuuf wuuf!! https://t.co/LgUZvoUemh — bailey moon (@Baileymoon15) December 21, 2021

cancel student loans or i kill the little dog — sara david (@SaraQDavid) December 21, 2021

Democrats restarting student loan payments just as another wave of COVID rages on pic.twitter.com/e55WPBRO7e — grussy glutton (@FeelingFisky) December 20, 2021





Adwait Patil

