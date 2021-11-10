Leo Stealing Bezos's Girl, The Feminine/Masculine Urge And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got memes about Twitter Blue, Lady Gaga at the "House of Gucci" UK premiere, Leonardo DiCaprio stealing Jeff Bezos's girl and the feminine/masculine urge.
4. Twitter Blue
The meme
Our favorite social network still hasn't given the world an edit button, but it did launch a new subscription that's probably the closest we'll get to that. Twitter Blue costs $2.99 a month for an "undo" option — but why would you use that when tweeting and deleting is far more cathartic? — and a bunch of other personalization options, including the ability to make bookmark folders and post longer videos (up to 10 minutes' duration). Unfortunately, the service didn't quite make the first impression it was going for.
Examples
Adwait Patil
3. Lady Gaga At The 'House Of Gucci' UK Premiere
The meme
"House of Gucci" premiered in London last night, and while the question of whether or not the movie is actually good is still up for debate, there is no question that Lady Gaga looked absolutely stunning in that drop-dead-gorgeous purple Gucci (who else?) dress.
Pictures of Lady Gaga in the sheer purple gown and fishnets immediately elicited reactions on Twitter, while images of Gaga with other members of the cast — notably Adam Driver, who looks relatively plain standing next to Gaga and Jared Leto in their striking outfits — became a great platform for people to dunk on the visible sartorial contrast between the stars.
Examples
Let's bow down to Gaga's magnificence:
While also acknowledging that her outfit looks vaguely familiar…
And it's not like Adam Driver doesn't look dapper, it's just that he looks out of place in this picture:
And finally:
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
2. Leo Stealing Bezos's Girl
The meme
Leonardo DiCaprio found himself the subject of yet another viral video this past week when he was filmed hobnobbing with Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles.
Sanchez's starstruck behavior around the "Wolf of Wall Street" star piqued the interest of the internet, and soon the memes came flooding in — much to the chagrin of the billionaire Amazon founder.
Examples
When Bezos learned that his girlfriend's interaction with the actor had gotten the internet's tongues wagging, he decided to weigh in on the whole hullabaloo.
James Crugnale
1. The Feminine/Masculine Urge
The meme
There are endless tropes and clichés about how men and women think and behave. Some prove true, some are erroneous (and even, often, pretty sexist) — and then there are some gender-related things that we are simply not talking about enough. Thankfully, Twitter is here to capture the kinds of (more and less relatable) feminine and masculine urges that possess us. After all: for everything there is a season; for every urge, apparently, a gender.
Examples
The feminine urges:
The masculine urges:
Finally, frankly, an urge for all genders:
Molly Bradley
And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank people reacting to the "House of Gucci" trailer, tweets poking fun at Charlie Munger's dorm building design, "Pete Davidson's Native NYC," and at least two memes born out of Aaron Rodgers's latest exploits.