Leo Stealing Bezos's Girl, The Feminine/Masculine Urge And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got memes about Twitter Blue, Lady Gaga at the "House of Gucci" UK premiere, Leonardo DiCaprio stealing Jeff Bezos's girl and the feminine/masculine urge.

4. Twitter Blue

The meme

Our favorite social network still hasn't given the world an edit button, but it did launch a new subscription that's probably the closest we'll get to that. Twitter Blue costs $2.99 a month for an "undo" option — but why would you use that when tweeting and deleting is far more cathartic? — and a bunch of other personalization options, including the ability to make bookmark folders and post longer videos (up to 10 minutes' duration). Unfortunately​, the service didn't quite make the first impression it was going for.



Examples

Not paying $2.99 for Twitter Blue to fix typos when half the TL read what they wanna read anyway. — ᴍʏ sᴘᴀᴄᴇsʜɪᴘ? ᴛʜɪs ɪs ᴀ ᴅᴏᴅɢᴇ (@BarkyBoogz) November 9, 2021

Twitter blue?? I already pay a price for twitter. It already costs me my mental health & emotional growth — nat "cops break laws to terrorize/intimidate" puff (@LeftAtLondon) November 9, 2021

Twitter in 2014: "how is this app still free??"



Twitter in 2021: "hey everyone here's Twitter blue"



Everyone: pic.twitter.com/daPMLtthv6 — #BringItToBroad (@jon_dubs393) November 9, 2021





Adwait Patil

3. Lady Gaga At The 'House Of Gucci' UK Premiere

The meme

"House of Gucci" premiered in London last night, and while the question of whether or not the movie is actually good is still up for debate, there is no question that Lady Gaga looked absolutely stunning in that drop-dead-gorgeous purple Gucci (who else?) dress.

"I don't consider myself to be a particularly ethical person, but I am fair." https://t.co/wkm6oNrGHB pic.twitter.com/rAm2ZNuX6G — Variety (@Variety) November 9, 2021

Pictures of Lady Gaga in the sheer purple gown and fishnets immediately elicited reactions on Twitter, while images of Gaga with other members of the cast — notably Adam Driver, who looks relatively plain standing next to Gaga and Jared Leto in their striking outfits — became a great platform for people to dunk on the visible sartorial contrast between the stars.



Examples

Let's bow down to Gaga's magnificence:

The Academy has redesigned the Oscar after seeing Lady Gaga's House of Gucci premiere look pic.twitter.com/AJvfGWS14e — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) November 9, 2021

a film premiere? nope. a Lady Gaga concert? yep pic.twitter.com/oRqcyHIGBH — gaga updates  (@thegagasource_) November 9, 2021

"Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history"



Adam Driver and Lady Gaga: "Hold our beer" pic.twitter.com/VYir0wUtty — thea 🦋 nanowrimo mode 📝 (@kylorenvevo) November 9, 2021

While also acknowledging that her outfit looks vaguely familiar…

we knew it was coming & it was just as funny as we imagined #HouseOfGucci pic.twitter.com/TqWQJVMN2v — M 🌙 (@m_bee4) November 9, 2021

lady gaga and adam driver at the house of gucci uk premier pic.twitter.com/URtxCJCSSs — darcie is back in her driver phase (@darcieblu17) November 9, 2021

And it's not like Adam Driver doesn't look dapper, it's just that he looks out of place in this picture:

When I didn't get the text about the theme of the costume party https://t.co/mo0NKsHEKU — Chris Bains (@cinbinbains) November 9, 2021

"I don't know them. They just came and stood next to me. I think they're sex people." https://t.co/DGmYOGWynt — Dorian Lynskey (@Dorianlynskey) November 9, 2021

The 9th Circuit, 2d Circuit, 7th Circuit pic.twitter.com/U9FX08Qfvk — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) November 9, 2021

"Father, son, and the accountant for Gucci" https://t.co/93vckeBlga — jc 🔪 🦃 (@Patronhippie) November 9, 2021

And finally:





BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

2. Leo Stealing Bezos's Girl

The meme

Leonardo DiCaprio found himself the subject of yet another viral video this past week when he was filmed hobnobbing with Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles.

So we see Leonardo DiCaprio is trending 👀 Here's our original video from @marcmalkin of DiCaprio chatting with Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez at the LACMA Art + Film Gala https://t.co/TpKZZjUS3Y pic.twitter.com/s3nkA6rKrk — Variety (@Variety) November 8, 2021

Sanchez's starstruck behavior around the "Wolf of Wall Street" star piqued the interest of the internet, and soon the memes came flooding in — much to the chagrin of the billionaire Amazon founder.



Examples

Sis walked in with the richest man on the planet and risked it all when she got next to Leonardo.😭😭 https://t.co/0q41C3k1Y8 — Skin Care Bully (@SkinCareBully) November 7, 2021

leo hit em with the "AHT AHT" finger 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yYDnoyNHpD — 🤨🤔whats not clicking steven🤔🤨 (@imgoodtrouble) November 8, 2021

I want my shorty to look at me like how Jeff Bezos girl looks at leonardo dicaprio pic.twitter.com/GQ3ZEgCGHo — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) November 8, 2021

Find you a woman who looks at you the way Jeff Bezos' girlfriend looks at Leonardo DiCaprio pic.twitter.com/s0DogPL6Ir — Kevin11 (@TheSpirit84) November 8, 2021

Find you someone who looks at you the way Jeff Bezos' girlfriend looks at Leonardo DiCaprio. pic.twitter.com/Pr8O2qWzn3 — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) November 8, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio the first time he saw Jeff Bezos girlfriend pic.twitter.com/kqNPC0bysY — JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) November 8, 2021

When Bezos learned that his girlfriend's interaction with the actor had gotten the internet's tongues wagging, he decided to weigh in on the whole hullabaloo.





James Crugnale

1. The Feminine/Masculine Urge

The meme

There are endless tropes and clichés about how men and women think and behave. Some prove true, some are erroneous (and even, often, pretty sexist) — and then there are some gender-related things that we are simply not talking about enough. Thankfully, Twitter is here to capture the kinds of (more and less relatable) feminine and masculine urges that possess us. After all: for everything there is a season; for every urge, apparently, a gender.



Examples

The feminine urges:

the feminine urge to refer to everyone around me as "babe" — jbed (@jocheebd) November 7, 2021

the feminine urge to have three drinks at all times (one for enjoyment, one for energy, and one for hydration) — coolhat mcfist (@raremoth) November 5, 2021

the feminine urge to release a gut-wrenching scream from the depths of your soul. — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔡𝔲𝔠𝔥𝔢𝔰𝔰 𝔬𝔣 𝔥𝔬𝔯𝔯𝔬𝔯 (@reemnamin) November 5, 2021

the feminine urge to leave the tech industry — ee (@shuangsta) November 10, 2021

the feminine urge to fuck the villain — ri ♌︎ 111 (@solarpoison) November 8, 2021

The feminine urge to stop replying to texts and sit in solitude for months at a time — love quinn apologist (@JAjueny) November 6, 2021

The feminine urge to be the most feared witch in the village. — Doth (@DothTheDoth) November 3, 2021

the feminine urge to lure men to their watery graves with my siren song — McErin☘ (@colleen_eileen) November 10, 2021

The feminine urge to buy the flowers yourself pic.twitter.com/PZ3RjOUKz1 — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) November 9, 2021

The masculine urges:

the masculine urge to respond with "damn that sucks" — kirby (@bonebelt) November 10, 2021

the masculine urge to publicly hate astrology and privately ask girls about your placements — seven 🪲 acnh enjoyer (@caroreadstarot) November 8, 2021

the masculine urge to sit on the toilet and disassociate for 45 minutes — Haley OC (@MILFWEEED) November 6, 2021

the masculine urge to bring nothing to the table — (w)horcrux (@JaeAdonis) November 8, 2021

Finally, frankly, an urge for all genders:

Someone needs to get the masculine urge to cash app me $10,000 — Nina Lee (@NinaSerafina) November 8, 2021





Molly Bradley

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank people reacting to the "House of Gucci" trailer, tweets poking fun at Charlie Munger's dorm building design, "Pete Davidson's Native NYC," and at least two memes born out of Aaron Rodgers's latest exploits.