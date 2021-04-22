The Stages Of Smoking A Joint, Tim Cook's Devious Smile, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got "me on my wedding night," the stages of smoking a joint, the European Super League fiasco and Tim Cook's devious smile.

4. The European Super League Fiasco

The meme

On Sunday a dozen of Europe's richest soccer clubs decided to break away and create their own super league. Their idea was simple: create an exclusive tournament and rake in billions of dollars in sponsorships. When news of the super league leaked, fans protested the idea, saying it was against everything the sport stood for. So did a few players. Even Prince William was concerned. Following two days of intense backlash, the majority of teams involved decided it was best to backtrack and apologized for their misdeed. The plan is now on hold.



Examples



Why I'm Leaving Super League — 'Weird Alex' Pareene (@pareene) April 20, 2021

I haven't seen Europe this United since they were dividing up Africa https://t.co/Rs6hws6zwV — Zito (@_Zeets) April 19, 2021

For anyone confused by the football drama – it's like Ross Matthews launching a Drag Show and Ru saying anyone in that competition can't be on All Stars — Alex (@disFag_) April 19, 2021

It can't be too long before Stan Kroenke and Ed Woodward are driving around the country in this. pic.twitter.com/0RnO4ft6rj — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) April 20, 2021

no one's talking about this!!! please educate yourself and sign petitions ✨ pic.twitter.com/4UzUyeSPGs — European Soapy League (@sophiehnnh) April 18, 2021

/in my awful New Jersey American voice while reading about the collapse of the Super League "Mate. It's absolute scenes." — David Roth (@david_j_roth) April 20, 2021

The Simpsons even predicted the European Super Leaguepic.twitter.com/aD22kRtuWh — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 20, 2021

Adwait Patil

3. Tim Cook's Devious Smile

The meme

Tim Cook kicked off Apple's Spring Loaded product launch Tuesday with a splashy "Mission Impossible" heist.

With the same finesse as Tom Cruise, Cook maneuvers around lasers and makes off with his company's new M1 chip, personally installing it into a new iPad Pro and smiling devilishly at his work.

Mashable's Morgan Sung observed that the moment was tailor-made for the internet, and Twitter soon became entranced with the billionaire's maniacal grin, attaching hilarious captions.



Examples



that feeling Cook gets when Apple starts enforcing the ads tracking prompt in iOS pic.twitter.com/7WneM6bMdJ — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) April 20, 2021

tim apple putting 2TB of storage in the new iPad and 256GB in the new iMac pic.twitter.com/jE3KbI1TON — darth™ (@darth) April 20, 2021

When your hungry stomach find some snacks In the fridge at 2AM#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/YMNXwfhBBF — Meera💫 (@meera_3001) April 20, 2021

Tim Cook's reaction once he saw @jon_prosser had to shave his eyebrows – probably. pic.twitter.com/psCByVhkJs — Brad Hutchison (@hutchison15) April 21, 2021

James Crugnale

2. Me On My Wedding Night

The meme

When it comes to stock photos of brides and weddings, most images are pretty run-of-the-mill. But every once in a while, you get a gem like this: a photo of a bride looking at a computer, presumably making a last-minute decision for her wedding.

me minutes before my wedding checking his twitter pic.twitter.com/KyUaGwZdhe — ultraviolet (@nixsane) April 16, 2021

While this stock photo has been around for awhile and has appeared in many articles about the franticness of wedding planning, this week it gained new life on Twitter as a meme. Observing the inherent humor of the image — a bride all dressed up and ready to go, but at a desk working on the computer — many people put their own spin on the image, usually with the words "Me on my wedding night."



Examples



me tweeting a spotify link before i walk the aisle pic.twitter.com/G5qUEIL0TH — vin ⚡️ (@peachcrisis) April 18, 2021

me at my wedding looking up my cake's calories pic.twitter.com/Z9iDkhbgfb — luna (@losecals) April 18, 2021

me on my wedding night doing my games' daily missions pic.twitter.com/qEjopfTjtW — mics (@lfgceo) April 19, 2021

me on my wedding night replying "i want u so bad" under oomfs selfies pic.twitter.com/VKch3yqTgt — motorola razr (@eyesofwadjet) April 17, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

1. The Stages Of Smoking A Joint

The meme

Sometime in the past week, an image of a joint started circulating on Twitter with brackets indicating how it feels to smoke it the further along you get.

Not only did people start creating their own versions of the joint diagram, but they applied the viral meme to myriad different images, and, honestly, it works for everything. We may all have different reactions to substances, but we're all united in the fact that we're very different people at the start of a joint/bottle of wine/movie/book/meatball sub than we are at its bitter end.



Examples



ok i made one pic.twitter.com/qyL7tecatS — abram AKA "The Funky Khazar" (@fanofthetroops) April 19, 2021

fell asleep before i could post this last night pic.twitter.com/7MpGugIlS0 — chase (normal) (@chuchugoogoo) April 17, 2021

Molly Bradley

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank actors who always understand the assignment, the CDC's recommendations for vaccinated Americans, "you can be a different person after the pandemic" and "I always loved the way they loved."