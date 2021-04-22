The Stages Of Smoking A Joint, Tim Cook's Devious Smile, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got "me on my wedding night," the stages of smoking a joint, the European Super League fiasco and Tim Cook's devious smile.
4. The European Super League Fiasco
The meme
On Sunday a dozen of Europe's richest soccer clubs decided to break away and create their own super league. Their idea was simple: create an exclusive tournament and rake in billions of dollars in sponsorships. When news of the super league leaked, fans protested the idea, saying it was against everything the sport stood for. So did a few players. Even Prince William was concerned. Following two days of intense backlash, the majority of teams involved decided it was best to backtrack and apologized for their misdeed. The plan is now on hold.
3. Tim Cook's Devious Smile
The meme
Tim Cook kicked off Apple's Spring Loaded product launch Tuesday with a splashy "Mission Impossible" heist.
With the same finesse as Tom Cruise, Cook maneuvers around lasers and makes off with his company's new M1 chip, personally installing it into a new iPad Pro and smiling devilishly at his work.
Mashable's Morgan Sung observed that the moment was tailor-made for the internet, and Twitter soon became entranced with the billionaire's maniacal grin, attaching hilarious captions.
2. Me On My Wedding Night
The meme
When it comes to stock photos of brides and weddings, most images are pretty run-of-the-mill. But every once in a while, you get a gem like this: a photo of a bride looking at a computer, presumably making a last-minute decision for her wedding.
While this stock photo has been around for awhile and has appeared in many articles about the franticness of wedding planning, this week it gained new life on Twitter as a meme. Observing the inherent humor of the image — a bride all dressed up and ready to go, but at a desk working on the computer — many people put their own spin on the image, usually with the words "Me on my wedding night."
1. The Stages Of Smoking A Joint
The meme
Sometime in the past week, an image of a joint started circulating on Twitter with brackets indicating how it feels to smoke it the further along you get.
Not only did people start creating their own versions of the joint diagram, but they applied the viral meme to myriad different images, and, honestly, it works for everything. We may all have different reactions to substances, but we're all united in the fact that we're very different people at the start of a joint/bottle of wine/movie/book/meatball sub than we are at its bitter end.
