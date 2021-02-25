Please Stand By, 'Why Are You, As A Man,' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Please Stand By, Juergen Teller photographs, Joe Jonas's birthday message to Sophie Turner and "why are you, as a man."

4. Please Stand By

The meme

With "WandaVision" as the most popular TV show in the world at the moment (even more popular than Bridgerton!), fans have begun making pithy in-jokes about the series online — chief among them that the "Please Stand By" chyron appearing at the end of each episode is the most feared villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With the show so abbreviated to begin with, the message has left many viewers unsettled. Netizens sick of staring at those words after each viewing have turned to memes to vent their frustration.



Examples



Top 5 MCU Villains



1. "Please Stand By" – WandaVision

2. Thanos – Infinity War

3. Vulture Spider-Man Homecoming

4. Killmonger Black Panther

5. Mysterio Spider Man Far From Home pic.twitter.com/2yK9AI1rxl — Ryan O'Toole (@RyanOTooleMR) February 19, 2021

Top Villains of the MCU



1. "Please Stand By" – #WandaVision

2. Loki

3. Thanos pic.twitter.com/6v8SJw3vDb — Butterfly_Queen💛💛 (@ChampsFangirl) February 19, 2021

me everytime I see the please stand by thing #wandavision10s: pic.twitter.com/b4IoX0We17 — Angel ☆ (@spideymybby) February 19, 2021

James Crugnale

3. Joe Jonas's Birthday Message To Sophie Turner

The meme

Last Sunday, Joe Jonas posted a birthday message to his wife Sophie Turner, along with two different images of the "Game of Thrones" star. The first photo had Turner dressed up and posing with sunglasses, while the second one featured Turner in a slightly goofier pose.

Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally 💜 love you pic.twitter.com/5di7sI8F17 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) February 21, 2021

Twitter users who were expecting more of a contrast between the two "moods" began to give tongue-in-cheek responses to Jonas's tweet. The tweets poked fun at how often people like to characterize the people around them as being offbeat or weird or doing things out of the ordinary when, really, they're just doing perfectly mundane things that all of us do.



Examples



Vibes pic.twitter.com/NnHshxTqAa — Nacum llorando por Sasha//ᴬˢʰ ⁱˢⁿ'ᵗ ᵈᵉᵃᵈ (@pepsiarmin) February 22, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

2. Juergen Teller Photographs

The meme

Yesterday's fashion magazine discourse is today's meme. For W Magazine's Best Performances issue, German photographer Juergen Teller shot a series of covers with stars like Tessa Thompson, Steven Yeun and Jared Leto.

His portraits, however, immediately garnered fierce online criticism, with many calling him lazy and a fraud. Riz Ahmed, who was also a part of the campaign, called him an "OG" and said the whole shoot took "20 seconds [and] two clicks."

This @wmag shoot was the fastest of my life. 20 seconds, two clicks. Juergen Teller is the OG. https://t.co/LlGyzQbyms pic.twitter.com/Mk41oxBVJn — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) February 24, 2021

Now the question is, would you hire him, as Kim and Kanye did, for your photoshoot?



Examples



MA photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine pic.twitter.com/awJJ2Mqz0Y — Seth (@TheFlemishSeth) February 24, 2021

Hillary Clinton photographed by Juergen Teller pic.twitter.com/zidglCEq83 — dani (@supercutbylorde) February 24, 2021

"you know i had to do it to em"

photographed by juergen teller for w magazine pic.twitter.com/3prnAcuLF5 — wiLL (@willfulchaos) February 24, 2021

I'm not a professional photographer (not is this dude apparently), but I'm pretty sure being caught in the reflection of a nearby car is a big, big mistake? pic.twitter.com/DDTDPJkf7m — Dan Entwistle (@Garcian_Smith) February 24, 2021

Juergen Teller driving around LA shooting celebs like: pic.twitter.com/4UTxP42Cfy — Gavin (@PrimaryCinema) February 25, 2021

Adwait Patil

1. Why Are You, As A Man

The meme

Toxic masculinity is not new, nor has it evolved very much over time. The tropes are endless: men drive big trucks and brag about their sexual prowess, men express anger when they're really feeling sadness, men only share a shred of feeling whilst working out with other men, etc. But we pay so much attention to what men should be doing and not nearly enough to what they should decidedly not do. So Twitter has been providing some examples.



Examples



why are you, as a man, drinking coffee?? if you don't wake up with enough energy then maybe you just don't want the bag enough — greta gerNIG (@NILES100) February 22, 2021

why are you, as a man, at a hospital??? — ko (@makjako) February 22, 2021

as a man why are you gossiping?? go to war or something — bryanna (@bbryann44) February 19, 2021

why are you, as a man, balancing your following/follower ratio — Roronoa (@DoubleSunday0) February 21, 2021

as a man, why are you eating dessert. you like a sweet cream base with caramelized sugar on top? with a light berry purée and some hot caramel drizzled over everything? what is your mouth watering right now? grow a pair dude seriously — rudy betrayed (@rudy_betrayed) February 18, 2021

Molly Bradley

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank the J.Lo Challenge, Ted Cruz goes to Cancun, Martin Scorsese vs. streaming, "It's always 'wyd'" and "To the Joker."