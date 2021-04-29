Google Maps Vs. Apple Maps, Problematic Psychology Textbook Diagrams And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Google Maps vs. Apple Maps, psychology textbook diagrams, "What motivated you to get vaccinated?" and reactions to Elon Musk hosting "SNL" next weekend.
4. Elon Musk Hosting 'SNL'
The meme
Last weekend, "Saturday Night Live" tweeted that its upcoming host on May 8 would be Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Despite Musk's legion of ardent fans, the announcement drew a torrent of criticism from people who felt the tech titan's controversial views struck the wrong chord for the show. A few cast members appeared miffed by the decision as well.
Fueled by the backlash over the hosting pick, netizens began riffing on the note cards pinned to the bulletin board that "SNL" uses to announce upcoming guests, with people coming up with the most bizarre and terrible choices imaginable.
Examples
James Crugnale
3. Google Maps Vs. Apple Maps
The meme
After someone — presumably an Apple Maps fan — captioned a picture of a submerged vehicle, "google maps deadass have you like this," people went to war over their preferred navigation app, with many coming to Google Maps' defense. "This must be an Apple Maps burner account tweeting this," replied someone else. Indeed, unfortunately for Apple, the funniest memes were all at their expense.
Examples
Jon-Michael Poff
2. 'What Motivated You To Get Vaccinated?'
The meme
This week Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff's curiosity got the better of him and he asked people about their motivations for getting vaccinated. Emhoff's tweet was ripe for nonsensical retort, which obviously followed, but it was also perfect for a little quote-tweet snark.
Examples
Adwait Patil
1. Psychology Textbook Diagrams
The meme
Earlier this week, Twitter user Aaron "Gabagool" Ansuini posted a screenshot of a psychology textbook diagram that was supposedly about how cognitive restructuring could benefit a person by helping them change negative thought patterns.
As Ansuini has pointed out, the diagram itself is deeply problematic in that it seems to condone or normalize workplace abuse by using the experience of being yelled at by one's boss as an example. Amused by the flawed logic of the chart, many Twitter users subsequently offered their takes and revisions to the diagram.
Examples
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
