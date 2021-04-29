Google Maps Vs. Apple Maps, Problematic Psychology Textbook Diagrams And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Google Maps vs. Apple Maps, psychology textbook diagrams, "What motivated you to get vaccinated?" and reactions to Elon Musk hosting "SNL" next weekend.

4. Elon Musk Hosting 'SNL'

The meme

Last weekend, "Saturday Night Live" tweeted that its upcoming host on May 8 would be Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Despite Musk's legion of ardent fans, the announcement drew a torrent of criticism from people who felt the tech titan's controversial views struck the wrong chord for the show. A few cast members appeared miffed by the decision as well.

Fueled by the backlash over the hosting pick, netizens began riffing on the note cards pinned to the bulletin board that "SNL" uses to announce upcoming guests, with people coming up with the most bizarre and terrible choices imaginable.



Examples



James Crugnale

3. Google Maps Vs. Apple Maps

The meme

After someone — presumably an Apple Maps fan — captioned a picture of a submerged vehicle, "google maps deadass have you like this," people went to war over their preferred navigation app, with many coming to Google Maps' defense. "This must be an Apple Maps burner account tweeting this," replied someone else. Indeed, unfortunately for Apple, the funniest memes were all at their expense.



Examples



Best GPS Apps in order.

1. Google Maps

2. Waze

3. Find my iPhone

4. Compass 🧭

5. Letting the sun guide you.

6. Candle 🕯

7. Using the stars as guidance.



8. Apple Maps. — 6'4 (@OverlyLiked) April 26, 2021

Apple Maps searching for the next wrong turn to tell you to make be like: pic.twitter.com/7WwuisMeMc — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) April 26, 2021

When Apple Maps says it found a faster route. pic.twitter.com/x9YAvsGHbg — David M (@dmed08) April 26, 2021

me when i use apple maps pic.twitter.com/1taQrPVToh — mp (@mrpn1999) April 26, 2021

Jon-Michael Poff

2. 'What Motivated You To Get Vaccinated?'

The meme

This week Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff's curiosity got the better of him and he asked people about their motivations for getting vaccinated. Emhoff's tweet was ripe for nonsensical retort, which obviously followed, but it was also perfect for a little quote-tweet snark.

What motivated you to get vaccinated? — Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) April 27, 2021



Examples



Making out with my friends https://t.co/0TiySOYzTL — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) April 28, 2021

I miss Costco's free samples https://t.co/Arddp0WE5t — Alice Vaughn (@RationalBlonde) April 28, 2021

I like that Kamala's husband is just straight-up asking the American people for a reason to live https://t.co/TFCa4NdARn — Rachel McCartney (@RachelMComedy) April 27, 2021

the hot singles in my area https://t.co/eKDcjUtYay — Rachel (@belovedmoth) April 28, 2021

Adwait Patil

1. Psychology Textbook Diagrams

The meme

Earlier this week, Twitter user Aaron "Gabagool" Ansuini posted a screenshot of a psychology textbook diagram that was supposedly about how cognitive restructuring could benefit a person by helping them change negative thought patterns.

Psychology textbook diagrams never cease to amaze me pic.twitter.com/C4P6jYx0jv — Aaron "Gabagool" Ansuini 🪴🌱✨ (@AaronLinguini) April 24, 2021

As Ansuini has pointed out, the diagram itself is deeply problematic in that it seems to condone or normalize workplace abuse by using the experience of being yelled at by one's boss as an example. Amused by the flawed logic of the chart, many Twitter users subsequently offered their takes and revisions to the diagram.



Examples



Fixed it! This is why I apparently do CBT wrong. https://t.co/vSbDwY4SEg pic.twitter.com/Y7QP5w2ga7 — polly (@pollybananarchy) April 26, 2021

One for the heads pic.twitter.com/3mi9T2Eif1 — shoreditch nighttime economy advisor willy (@willymactweets) April 28, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

