Evil Celebs, Unpopular Opinions About 'Batman' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

4. Unpopular Opinions About 'Batman'

The meme

Amid the release of the trailer for "The Batman," featuring Robert Pattinson's turn as the dark knight, over the weekend, a viral debate broke out this week among netizens about their most unpopular opinion about Batman.

quote this with your most unpopular opinion about batman pic.twitter.com/NdoSkh55Vf — Saπt¡ (@BatmanShilI) October 17, 2021

Despite Batman's everlasting popularity, fans of the Caped Crusader had some controversial bones to pick about the superhero — and while they might not be the opinions we deserve, they're the opinions we need.



Examples

Batman movies should have Robin in them again and not as a joke https://t.co/6jbT9AswuN — Evil Cosmonaut Marcus (@CosmonautMarcus) October 18, 2021

It makes no sense that this man is so good at driving https://t.co/bINY503ehH — Grace Freud (@GraceGFreud) October 19, 2021

We've never had a great live action Batman movie, we've had great movies that have Batman in them but the character and concept of Batman has never been explored in film to its fullest extent the way it has in comics/animation, the closest we've come is Batman Begins https://t.co/WxJaO8mXuD — tr🎃y🎃b🎃y🎃17 (@troyoboyo17) October 20, 2021

He's the perfect American superhero. He's rich enough to solve a bunch of problems with his money but instead just cosplays as a cop in a weird outfit. https://t.co/p3p5IiHyWx — Derailed 7000 series tran (@transscribe) October 18, 2021

Batman is much more interesting with a sidekick https://t.co/eTD3cBoxsC — Ashley💖|TheBatFamily 🦇 (@TheBat_Family) October 18, 2021

Batman is a Mary Sue. https://t.co/jco5iGtFjg — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) October 19, 2021

He needs a hyphen. https://t.co/OOSKiW8Wub — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) October 19, 2021

I've said this before, but: Whatever its rule of law problems, Gotham appears to be a city in an advanced country with a generally high standard of living. So Bruce Wayne ought to redirect his charitable activities away from fighting-crime-as-a-bat and toward malaria prevention. https://t.co/WSFu10ag6J — Josh Barro (@jbarro) October 18, 2021

Batman is not a character meant for kids. Sure, kids can enjoy him — I know I did — but everything about him is not kid friendly. His origin isn't, his enemies (the ones that count) aren't kid friendly, and all of his best stories aren't kid friendly. https://t.co/7SmTaEAqLI — Noah Pfister (@NoahMPfister) October 19, 2021

I don't have any controversial opinions about #Batman. He's great. Definitely one of #Nightwing's best sidekicks. https://t.co/pFAQ5jJ44r — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) October 19, 2021





James Crugnale

3. Facebook's Name Change

The meme

Earlier today we rounded up some of the best responses on Twitter to Facebook's announcement that it's planning to change its name — presumably in the hopes of shaking its sullied reputation in the public sphere. You can see that overall meme roundup here, but below, here are some of the suggestions people made for what Zuckerberg might rename his company.



Examples

Facebook is changing its name?



Too bad Waste Management is already taken. pic.twitter.com/Gj2b8vA5XB — 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@DeathMetalV) October 20, 2021

AP: Facebook to change its name to John Cougar Facebook. — The Volatile Mermaid (Resting Witch Face) (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 20, 2021

Facepalm 🤦‍♀️ — Jennie on the Block 💎🙌🏻 (@cryptofuturyst) October 20, 2021

Dear Facebook- have you thought about the name Phillip Morris? I think it's available.

Your welcome — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) October 20, 2021

BREAKING: Facebook changes its name to The Washington Redskins — blaaaaaaaaaines (@blainecapatch) October 20, 2021

iZuck — The Moon (@TheMoonCarl) October 20, 2021

there's only one name that has the vitality, the aesthetics, the sheer undiluted sprezzatura to be appropriate for Facebook's rebrand: pic.twitter.com/ThFxMpCJB9 — James Vincent (@jjvincent) October 20, 2021

I hear Facebook is changing its name to Shitface Ratfucker to improve its brand reputation. — Jeff VanderMeer (@jeffvandermeer) October 20, 2021

Facebook changing its name back to The Facebook: pic.twitter.com/4atuz4S0Mv — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) October 20, 2021





Molly Bradley

2. 'Check Your Kids' Halloween Candy'

The meme

For this Halloween, it's best for you to check your kids' Halloween candy and no, it's not because they contain razors, drugs or poison — all urban myths, by the way, that are not true — but because they might contain perfectly delightful memes.

Poking fun at the old trope of parents fearing that their children's Halloween candy might contain something nefarious, in the past few days, a fresh crop of memes have popped up on Twitter that show Halloween candy containing more benign things within, including Lil Nas X's debut album and for no good reason except why the heck not, a Dashcon ball pit.



Examples

Parents, please check your kids' Halloween candy. We just found the Dashcon ball pit, inside of a Snickers bar. pic.twitter.com/jMWItHJcyi — Tumblr (@tumblr) October 18, 2021

y'all make sure to check your kids candy this halloween. my son came home with lil nas x's debut album "montero" in his lollipop pic.twitter.com/fDcadSbdBm — Cindy Nero (@mschunti) October 13, 2021

check your kids halloween candy. my cousin found kyle stealing kim richard's god damn house inside of a snickers bar pic.twitter.com/yb0BLRAxab — Sutton Stracke Stan Account (@yolandafister) October 19, 2021

ATTENTION PARENTS:

please be sure to check your children's candy this Halloween! I just found a copy of The Communist Manifesto hidden in my kid's bag under a KitKat pic.twitter.com/9f82jIL8gf — Shitheadsteve (@shitheadsteve__) October 12, 2021

parents please check your kids' halloween candy. just found heironymus bosch's garden of earthly delights inside of a peanut butter cup. pic.twitter.com/idp5r5fdp1 — amanda (@motelamanda) October 19, 2021

check your kids halloween candy. my cousin found the assassination of archduke franz ferdinand in sarajevo by serbian nationalist gavrilo princip inside a snickers bar pic.twitter.com/3EgySLKapD — everett byram (@rad_milk) October 18, 2021

Parents out there, please check your children's Halloween candy. Last year I found this gate to Oblivion in my son's Rolos. pic.twitter.com/jZsYaoXj8b — North Dutchie (@DutchieNorth) October 19, 2021





BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

1. Evil Celebs

The meme

It doesn't get simpler than this. No greater meaning or story to tie into. No further context needed, that is unless you're unfamiliar with seminal pop culture — in which case stop reading this now. The long forgotten 'negative' photo effect makes a triumphant comeback, and with it celebrities flip the switch. Thought you knew everything about your favorite entertainer? Think again.



Examples





Adwait Patil

