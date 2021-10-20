Evil Celebs, Unpopular Opinions About 'Batman' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got evil celebs, "Check your kids' Halloween candy," Facebook's name change and unpopular opinions about "Batman."
4. Unpopular Opinions About 'Batman'
The meme
Amid the release of the trailer for "The Batman," featuring Robert Pattinson's turn as the dark knight, over the weekend, a viral debate broke out this week among netizens about their most unpopular opinion about Batman.
Despite Batman's everlasting popularity, fans of the Caped Crusader had some controversial bones to pick about the superhero — and while they might not be the opinions we deserve, they're the opinions we need.
Examples
3. Facebook's Name Change
The meme
Earlier today we rounded up some of the best responses on Twitter to Facebook's announcement that it's planning to change its name — presumably in the hopes of shaking its sullied reputation in the public sphere. You can see that overall meme roundup here, but below, here are some of the suggestions people made for what Zuckerberg might rename his company.
Examples
2. 'Check Your Kids' Halloween Candy'
The meme
For this Halloween, it's best for you to check your kids' Halloween candy and no, it's not because they contain razors, drugs or poison — all urban myths, by the way, that are not true — but because they might contain perfectly delightful memes.
Poking fun at the old trope of parents fearing that their children's Halloween candy might contain something nefarious, in the past few days, a fresh crop of memes have popped up on Twitter that show Halloween candy containing more benign things within, including Lil Nas X's debut album and for no good reason except why the heck not, a Dashcon ball pit.
Examples
1. Evil Celebs
The meme
It doesn't get simpler than this. No greater meaning or story to tie into. No further context needed, that is unless you're unfamiliar with seminal pop culture — in which case stop reading this now. The long forgotten 'negative' photo effect makes a triumphant comeback, and with it celebrities flip the switch. Thought you knew everything about your favorite entertainer? Think again.
Examples
