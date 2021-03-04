AirDropping This To Everyone, Agnes Harkness Winking, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got crying Boo from "Monsters, Inc.," AirDropping this to everyone, Agnes Harkness winking, you had to be there and what is […] if not persevering […].
5. Crying Boo
The meme
Enduringly popular as they are, only a handful of Pixar characters have the distinction of becoming memes years down the road. This year's latest entrant is Boo, from the beloved "Monsters, Inc." franchise, who's been photoshopped behind the wheel of a car. The meme uses Boo's precarious situation to make a larger point we can all relate to.
Examples
Adwait Patil
4. You Had To Be There
The meme
As we enter the second year of pandemic life, we're nostalgic for all the things we used to be able to do — i.e. literally anything — but this week, the nostalgia is reaching even further back in the Before Times. Peruse these prompts and let the homesickness for some truly iconic cultural moments of the past wash over you. You really did have to be there.
Examples
Molly Bradley
3. What Is… If Not Persevering…
The meme
As a show, Disney's "WandaVision" is a lot of things: it's a Marvel superhero story, it's a love letter to sitcoms through the decades and it's also an exploration of grief and loss. Last week in its penultimate episode, "WandaVision" dedicated a lot of time to portraying the grief the titular character, Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda, experienced after losing her brother.
In that scene, Paul Bettany's Vision comforts Wanda by offering his musings on life: "I've always been alone, so I don't feel the lack. It's all I've ever known. I've never experienced loss because I've never had a loved one to lose. What is grief, if not love persevering?"
The last line struck a chord with viewers, with many expressing on Twitter how beautiful the writing was:
But of course, with great admiration comes great opportunity for scorn:
And as with anything that goes viral, the quote finally went full circle and became a meme, with many offering funny riffs on the original quote.
Examples
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
2. Airdropping This To Everyone
The meme
This week, netizens rediscovered both AirDrop, a function on Apple's iOS devices that allows people to wirelessly swap files, photos or notes, as well as the joy of AirDropping things to strangers.
The copypasta "airdropping this to everyone [blank]" became one of the top memes of the week as people imagined sharing notes that would freak people out.
Examples
James Crugnale
1. Agnes Harkness Winking
The meme
"WandaVision" is one of the biggest streaming shows so far this year, and the show's popularity has led to renewed appreciation of the talents of actress Kathryn Hahn. Hahn's portrayal of Agnes Harkness, an important character on "WandaVision," has made her a fan favorite, and a particular moment in the show where Hahn is doing an exaggerated wink almost instantly became fodder for GIFs and reaction memes.
On Twitter, people began using Hahn's over-the-top wink as a visual punchline to accompany statements that are disingenuous, self-deceiving or obviously a joke. There's no better way to signify that you're not serious than a mischievous wink, and Hahn's wink as Agnes Harkness might be the greatest wink of them all.
Examples
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank Please Stand By, Juergen Teller photographs, Joe Jonas's birthday message to Sophie Turner and "why are you, as a man."