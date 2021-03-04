AirDropping This To Everyone, Agnes Harkness Winking, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

WHAT ARE MEMES IF NOT JOKES PERSEVERING

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got crying Boo from "Monsters, Inc.," AirDropping this to everyone, Agnes Harkness winking, you had to be there and what is […] if not persevering […].

5. Crying Boo

The meme

Enduringly popular as they are, only a handful of Pixar characters have the distinction of becoming memes years down the road. This year's latest entrant is Boo, from the beloved "Monsters, Inc." franchise, who's been photoshopped behind the wheel of a car. The meme uses Boo's precarious situation to make a larger point we can all relate to.



Examples

Driving at night with astigmatism pic.twitter.com/T5zXeMmpt6 — Coop (@PirateCoop) February 26, 2021

Me driving Alone vs with my parents pic.twitter.com/35vAhP33Kk — Autoass Media (@autoass) February 28, 2021

Driving to sharjah for the first time and coming across this roundabout pic.twitter.com/fM8CcHiLvL — Mohamed (@m7mdow) February 26, 2021

This is awesome cause I actually animated this character 😭😂 https://t.co/rxmvvktrXP — Tasha Sounart 🎮🏰 (@tashasounart) March 2, 2021





Adwait Patil

4. You Had To Be There

The meme

As we enter the second year of pandemic life, we're nostalgic for all the things we used to be able to do — i.e. literally anything — but this week, the nostalgia is reaching even further back in the Before Times. Peruse these prompts and let the homesickness for some truly iconic cultural moments of the past wash over you. You really did have to be there.



Examples



you had to be there pic.twitter.com/FEKYso0EEY — emily (@iw0uIdntasky0u) February 25, 2021

You had to be there. pic.twitter.com/okGJlGZo4r — 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐫 (@ThatsOnTheTrue) February 26, 2021

you had to be there !!!! pic.twitter.com/INdIPygGzS — amita chatterjee🐛 (@nicetoamitayou) February 27, 2021

you just had to be there pic.twitter.com/ml1BX2YFvN — Sara Hendricks (@sarajhendricks) February 27, 2021

Y'all literally were not there, baby pic.twitter.com/B42WBqTgVU — memory lane (@bitchiwas999) February 26, 2021

you just had to be there pic.twitter.com/yyP2TKMkb7 — alex (@alex_abads) March 3, 2021

Molly Bradley

3. What Is… If Not Persevering…

The meme

As a show, Disney's "WandaVision" is a lot of things: it's a Marvel superhero story, it's a love letter to sitcoms through the decades and it's also an exploration of grief and loss. Last week in its penultimate episode, "WandaVision" dedicated a lot of time to portraying the grief the titular character, Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda, experienced after losing her brother.

In that scene, Paul Bettany's Vision comforts Wanda by offering his musings on life: "I've always been alone, so I don't feel the lack. It's all I've ever known. I've never experienced loss because I've never had a loved one to lose. What is grief, if not love persevering?"

The last line struck a chord with viewers, with many expressing on Twitter how beautiful the writing was:

"What is grief, if not love persevering" is one of the most beautiful phrases I've ever heard. — Barbara Dunkelman (@bdunkelman) March 1, 2021

But of course, with great admiration comes great opportunity for scorn:

It's so fucking cheesy, come on…and this comes from someone who didn't know this came from WandaVision until recently.



It's up there with "Love, Laugh, Live" and S(he) Be(lie)ve(d) in terms of "I'm-14-and-this-is-deep" quotes. — CellophaneKid (@EmiTheGrant) March 1, 2021

And as with anything that goes viral, the quote finally went full circle and became a meme, with many offering funny riffs on the original quote.



Examples



What is a pickle, if not a cucumber persevering — david w. peters (@dvdpeters) March 2, 2021

What is my degree if not my unemployable hobbies persevering? — Saffron Maeve (@saffronmaeve) March 3, 2021

what is a bird if not a dinosaur persevering? — Vinny Thomas ! (@vinn_ayy) March 3, 2021

What is the climate crisis if not colonialism persevering — Bora Chang, MPH • 장보라 (@Borabeet) March 2, 2021

What is love language, if not childhood traumas persevering? — Bryant (@Bryylliant) March 3, 2021

what is SNL if not theater kids persevering — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) March 2, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

2. Airdropping This To Everyone

The meme

This week, netizens rediscovered both AirDrop, a function on Apple's iOS devices that allows people to wirelessly swap files, photos or notes, as well as the joy of AirDropping things to strangers.

The copypasta "airdropping this to everyone [blank]" became one of the top memes of the week as people imagined sharing notes that would freak people out.



Examples



airdropping this to everyone in a restaurant pic.twitter.com/SQylK2x7dS — DORA✰ (@DORUNTlNA) March 3, 2021

airdropping this to everyone in target pic.twitter.com/CVhsrmzenV — anya (@veryanya) March 2, 2021

airdropping this to everyone in my therapist's office pic.twitter.com/PvEVgwA5Tl — goblin king (@distastefulboy) March 2, 2021

Airdropping this to everyone in front of me in the starbucks line pic.twitter.com/dRFBHZs69J — mcKenna (@mckennapringlee) March 2, 2021

Airdropping this to everyone at the next gig pic.twitter.com/zqCitrrmeY — *flips table* (@no_____friends) March 4, 2021

Airdropping this to everyone in congress. pic.twitter.com/K0Tm2zPOqT — FunctionallyDead (@FuncDeadZine) March 4, 2021

James Crugnale

1. Agnes Harkness Winking

The meme

"WandaVision" is one of the biggest streaming shows so far this year, and the show's popularity has led to renewed appreciation of the talents of actress Kathryn Hahn. Hahn's portrayal of Agnes Harkness, an important character on "WandaVision," has made her a fan favorite, and a particular moment in the show where Hahn is doing an exaggerated wink almost instantly became fodder for GIFs and reaction memes.

On Twitter, people began using Hahn's over-the-top wink as a visual punchline to accompany statements that are disingenuous, self-deceiving or obviously a joke. There's no better way to signify that you're not serious than a mischievous wink, and Hahn's wink as Agnes Harkness might be the greatest wink of them all.



Examples



Chekhov writing a gun into the first act of a play pic.twitter.com/M7lAEy551O — MKB (@MatthewKBegbie) February 25, 2021

"If we win, I will ensure that every single American gets $2000 stimulus checks" pic.twitter.com/CispFchb5a — Memetaza (@memetazaa) February 24, 2021

Rachael's skydiving instructor after wrecking her shit on national TV: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/K7oafVpgNK — the bachelor & bitchelor 🌹 (@acceptedrose) February 23, 2021

"i'm ALSO not really looking for anything serious" pic.twitter.com/zTlBWSZyzD — i can be your long lost pal (@PallaviGunalan) March 1, 2021

me telling my computer i'll update everything tomorrow pic.twitter.com/5NIGfcJfB7 — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) February 28, 2021

"Omg let's get together soon, I miss you!!"

"Yesss omg I'll let you know and we can plan something!!" pic.twitter.com/dEMyz2obkC — ✨ (@_wchiv) February 28, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank Please Stand By, Juergen Teller photographs, Joe Jonas's birthday message to Sophie Turner and "why are you, as a man."