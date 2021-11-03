Aaron Rodgers Vaccination Memes, Pete Davidson's Native NYC, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got people reacting to the "House of Gucci" trailer, tweets poking fun at Charlie Munger's dorm building design, "Pete Davidson's Native NYC," and at least two memes born out of Aaron Rodgers's latest exploits.

4. 'House Of Gucci' Memes

The meme

Last week, a new trailer for "House of Gucci" dropped and reignited excitement for the movie on the internet. From the looks of the trailer, "House of Gucci" looks to be a fun, pulpy affair featuring Lady Gaga in probably one of her most memorable onscreen performances and the memes that came out in the wake of the trailer reflected that anticipation.

A new trailer, sweeties 💋 #HouseOfGucci - only in theaters This Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/4zVhazUo2N — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 28, 2021



Examples

House of gucci is italian dune — Natalie Walker (@nwalks) October 28, 2021

house of gucci boldly asks: what if a miniseries was a movie — stasis baby (@HarronWawker) October 28, 2021

The "House of Gucci" trailer is making me long for the subtle Italian acting of Waluigi. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) October 28, 2021

How angry is Ryan Murphy about HOUSE OF GUCCI. — Brain Duffield (@BrianDuffield) October 28, 2021

I love that Lady Gaga worked with a speech coach for House Of Gucci and she sounds just like Nadja from What We Do In The Shadows — Molly Lambert 🦔 (@mollylambert) November 3, 2021

saw this doe eyed look of maurizio's from the new house of gucci trailer and had to add a spongebob sound effect to it 🗿 pic.twitter.com/W8hf5nSfWW — taylor 🍰✨ (@empressrey) October 30, 2021

Jesus after hearing "Father, son and House of Gucci" pic.twitter.com/o8q4SrRmHq — Krish (@enigmascandy) October 28, 2021

The gays aren't going to survive November. pic.twitter.com/IQXgGpXelT — Boo! 👻 It's Ryan (@OhItsRyan) November 2, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

3. 'When I'm An Eccentric Billionaire'

The meme

One of the weirdest news to come out recently is how Charlie Munger, billionaire and amateur architect, has designed a dorm for UC Santa Barbara that would house 4,500 students and cost $1.5 billion to build. It's also a building where 94% of the living spaces in the dorm have no real windows — instead, there will be artificial windows that operate like the portholes on Disney cruise ships, where "starfish come in and wink at your children."

Munger, who donated $200 million to the project, stipulated that his donation would come only if he could design the building, and it's a controversial design that has led to architect Dennis McFadden to resign from UC Santa Barbara's design review committee in protest. According to McFadden, the building would be a "social and psychological experiment with an unknown impact on the lives and personal development" of students.

After news came out about Munger's architectural designs, netizens poked fun by coming up with even weirder architectural designs that they would dream up if they were also an eccentric billionaire constructing a dorm for college students.



Examples

When I'm an eccentric billionaire, I will pay colleges to build the perfect dorm https://t.co/Ky2GobSqLH pic.twitter.com/EbdaJGQ68y — ranjodh singh dhaliwal (@ranjodhd) October 30, 2021

When I'm an eccentric billionaire, I will pay colleges to build the perfect dorm https://t.co/BtxnFb8Ay5 pic.twitter.com/UJ1XUeHHjS — ⌜ktb⌟ (@kevinbaker) October 30, 2021

When I'm an eccentric billionaire, I will pay colleges to build the perfect dorm https://t.co/TRY7WeXIQV pic.twitter.com/PtijFpFvzN — Alex Godofsky (@AlexGodofsky) October 29, 2021

When I'm an eccentric billionaire, I will pay colleges to build new dorms reflecting my vision of human perfection pic.twitter.com/ksNCi8ua7t — Richard (Jeep era) (@halkyardo) October 31, 2021



BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

2. Pete Davidson's Native NYC

The meme

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian got tongues wagging after they were photographed last week holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Hold Hands at Knott's Scary Farm: They're 'Just Friends,' Source Says https://t.co/EJb9KQqWgD — People (@people) October 30, 2021

But things got really taken to the next level as the New York Post's gossip section Page Six reported that Kim Kardashian had subsequently flown into "Pete Davidson's native NYC."

Kim Kardashian arrives in Pete Davidson's native NYC after holding hands https://t.co/4NAuOw7DjT pic.twitter.com/uMbHvOxdLI — Page Six (@PageSix) November 1, 2021

The turn of phrase cracked up the internet and soon memes were being mass produced to poke fun at the notion that the city that never sleeps was heretofore no longer be known as the Big Apple but as "Pete Davidson's native NYC."



Examples



hey there delilah, what's it like in pete davidson's native new york city — katherine fitzgerald 🌵🗞 (@kfitz134) November 1, 2021

Gone back to Pete Davidson's ancestral village, New York City https://t.co/MvuKDcKd9Z — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) November 1, 2021

if i can make it in pete davidson's native NYC, i can make it anywhere — ang (@ang5elina) November 2, 2021

i can't believe she's in pete davidson's quaint little hometown of new york city https://t.co/Mb5secrEz6 — matt (@mattxiv) November 1, 2021

can't wait for my upcoming trip pic.twitter.com/TTNIf1ljDg — meg z (@bymeg) November 1, 2021

"Where are you from?"



"Oh, Pete Davidson's native NYC" https://t.co/Rq8EBUoapS — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) November 1, 2021

ah yes new york city, the famously pete-davidson-owned city https://t.co/fGP34iLwvy — ga-byh (@BLONDPETE) November 1, 2021

James Crugnale

1. Aaron Rodgers Combo Memes

The meme

Last week, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers became immortalized in the reaction meme hall of fame after taking a knock on a touchdown pass. And this week, with sources from the NFL confirming to ESPN that Rodgers is unvaccinated despite his claim this August he was "immunized," many people on the internet have continued to meme-ify Rodgers, this time poking fun at his lies about his vaccination status.



Examples

Round 1: Aaron Rodger's face:



espn is so fast pic.twitter.com/AMucqkQCYc — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) October 29, 2021

The Face of War, by Salvador Dalí, 1940 pic.twitter.com/7qRhavCQzh — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) October 29, 2021

Round 2: His, um, questionable vaccination status:

REPORTER: Are you vaccinated?



AARON RODGERS: pic.twitter.com/FACbq0aeAp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2021

Aaron Rodgers talking to the Packers pic.twitter.com/L0GQbHvkxu — McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 3, 2021

Adwait Patil

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked," where we rank "Dune" memes, "I said yes" and "No Children" going viral.