Aaron Rodgers Vaccination Memes, Pete Davidson's Native NYC, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got people reacting to the "House of Gucci" trailer, tweets poking fun at Charlie Munger's dorm building design, "Pete Davidson's Native NYC," and at least two memes born out of Aaron Rodgers's latest exploits.
4. 'House Of Gucci' Memes
Last week, a new trailer for "House of Gucci" dropped and reignited excitement for the movie on the internet. From the looks of the trailer, "House of Gucci" looks to be a fun, pulpy affair featuring Lady Gaga in probably one of her most memorable onscreen performances and the memes that came out in the wake of the trailer reflected that anticipation.
3. 'When I'm An Eccentric Billionaire'
One of the weirdest news to come out recently is how Charlie Munger, billionaire and amateur architect, has designed a dorm for UC Santa Barbara that would house 4,500 students and cost $1.5 billion to build. It's also a building where 94% of the living spaces in the dorm have no real windows — instead, there will be artificial windows that operate like the portholes on Disney cruise ships, where "starfish come in and wink at your children."
Munger, who donated $200 million to the project, stipulated that his donation would come only if he could design the building, and it's a controversial design that has led to architect Dennis McFadden to resign from UC Santa Barbara's design review committee in protest. According to McFadden, the building would be a "social and psychological experiment with an unknown impact on the lives and personal development" of students.
After news came out about Munger's architectural designs, netizens poked fun by coming up with even weirder architectural designs that they would dream up if they were also an eccentric billionaire constructing a dorm for college students.
2. Pete Davidson's Native NYC
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian got tongues wagging after they were photographed last week holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.
But things got really taken to the next level as the New York Post's gossip section Page Six reported that Kim Kardashian had subsequently flown into "Pete Davidson's native NYC."
The turn of phrase cracked up the internet and soon memes were being mass produced to poke fun at the notion that the city that never sleeps was heretofore no longer be known as the Big Apple but as "Pete Davidson's native NYC."
1. Aaron Rodgers Combo Memes
Last week, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers became immortalized in the reaction meme hall of fame after taking a knock on a touchdown pass. And this week, with sources from the NFL confirming to ESPN that Rodgers is unvaccinated despite his claim this August he was "immunized," many people on the internet have continued to meme-ify Rodgers, this time poking fun at his lies about his vaccination status.
Round 1: Aaron Rodger's face:
Round 2: His, um, questionable vaccination status:
