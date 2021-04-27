Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

Diary Of A Storm Chaser
EYE OF THE STORM
adventure-journal.com

People often ask me about the dangers of storm chasing. Put it this way: my parents are not too keen with my chosen activity. Before Covid, my day job was as a wedding photographer. They certainly preferred me photographing newlyweds, because it is of course a lot less risky. But it's also a lot less exciting!

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x