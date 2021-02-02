👋 Welcome to Digg

Here's Mark Cuban's Reddit AMA Advice For Redditors Who Bought GameStop Stock
'STAY WITH IT'

· Updated:

On Tuesday, Mark Cuban stopped by Reddit's r/WallStreetBets and participated in a spirited Ask Me Anything that was a pep talk of sorts for the beleaguered GameStop investors, who saw shares of their meme stock plunge this week.

Cuban was very supportive of the renegade traders and gave them insight into the future of their movement. "Thanks for taking on Wall Street," he wrote. "WSB changed the game far more than everyone on this board will ever get credit for."

Here are a few of his best responses to questions from the r/WallStreetBets community.

Why Is GameStop Stock Plummeting Right Now?

Comment from discussion mcuban's comment from discussion "Hey everyone, Its Mark Cuban. Jumping on to do an AMA…. so Ask Me Anything".

Do Hedge Funds Actually Cover Their Shorts In The First Place?

Comment from discussion mcuban's comment from discussion "Hey everyone, Its Mark Cuban. Jumping on to do an AMA…. so Ask Me Anything".

Are Hedge Funds Manipulating The Market?

Comment from discussion mcuban's comment from discussion "Hey everyone, Its Mark Cuban. Jumping on to do an AMA…. so Ask Me Anything".

How Will The SEC Respond To The GameStop Debacle? Will There Be New Regulations?

Comment from discussion mcuban's comment from discussion "Hey everyone, Its Mark Cuban. Jumping on to do an AMA…. so Ask Me Anything".
Comment from discussion mcuban's comment from discussion "Hey everyone, Its Mark Cuban. Jumping on to do an AMA…. so Ask Me Anything".

Has r/WallStreetBets Significantly Changed The Way Wall Street Operates? How Will It Change Going Forward?

Comment from discussion mcuban's comment from discussion "Hey everyone, Its Mark Cuban. Jumping on to do an AMA…. so Ask Me Anything".
Comment from discussion mcuban's comment from discussion "Hey everyone, Its Mark Cuban. Jumping on to do an AMA…. so Ask Me Anything".

Would Cuban Consider Opening A Brokerage Aimed At Small-Scale Individual Investors, Like The Members Of r/WallStreetBets?

Comment from discussion mcuban's comment from discussion "Hey everyone, Its Mark Cuban. Jumping on to do an AMA…. so Ask Me Anything".

What Should People Who Lost Money From Investing In GameStop Do, And What Can They Take Away From It?

Comment from discussion mcuban's comment from discussion "Hey everyone, Its Mark Cuban. Jumping on to do an AMA…. so Ask Me Anything".

Can Users Of Trading Apps Like Robinhood That Restricted Trading Sue?

Comment from discussion mcuban's comment from discussion "Hey everyone, Its Mark Cuban. Jumping on to do an AMA…. so Ask Me Anything".

What Industries Have The Potential For Significant Growth In The Future?

Comment from discussion mcuban's comment from discussion "Hey everyone, Its Mark Cuban. Jumping on to do an AMA…. so Ask Me Anything".

Any Advice For People Who Want To Keep Disrupting Wall Street?

Comment from discussion mcuban's comment from discussion "Hey everyone, Its Mark Cuban. Jumping on to do an AMA…. so Ask Me Anything".


[Read more of Mark Cuban's AMA at r/WallStreetBets]

