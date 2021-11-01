Mariah Carey Declares Halloween Over In Her Most Over-The-Top Christmas Kickoff Video Yet
Mariah Carey makes hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties from "All I Want For Christmas Is You" every year and this year she's not waiting until after Thanksgiving to kick off the Christmas season. In a video posted on Twitter at midnight, Carey demolished a row of pumpkins to make way for the Yuletide.
In related news, "All I Want For Christmas" has already re-entered the top 200 on iTunes. Merry Christmas, you Mariah Carey-loving freaks.
