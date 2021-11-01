Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos
KEEP CALM AND CAREY ON

Mariah Carey makes hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties from "All I Want For Christmas Is You" every year and this year she's not waiting until after Thanksgiving to kick off the Christmas season. In a video posted on Twitter at midnight, Carey demolished a row of pumpkins to make way for the Yuletide.

In related news, "All I Want For Christmas" has already re-entered the top 200 on iTunes. Merry Christmas, you Mariah Carey-loving freaks.

Digg Editors
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

