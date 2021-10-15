Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Gabriel Ocasio-Cortez is a musician, artist and former real-estate agent who turned to a career of progressive advocacy work after his sister Alexandria's election in 2018. He took the Cut to a rave he hosted in Ridgewood.
Why do electric cords have holes in their two flat prongs? Here's the answer that will leave you forever satisfied.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
You know how they say that just because everyone jumps off a cliff doesn't mean you should, too? Enough said.
Ever felt horny on a plane, train or automobile? Experts explain why sexual arousal and travel often go hand in hand.
Love standing up with your back against the wall while you take care of business with your non-dominant hand? Here's why.
A Redditor keenly observed, "They got the shark denier, the 'just be careful around sharks' guy, the 'but I wanna party' whiner, and even the 'if only there were something we could do' people."
Some were brilliant and others were BS.
Tom Vitale recounts his time as his late friend's director and producer.
Just when you thought the optical illusion, known as the Ames window, couldn't get any weirder, it does with a simple sticking of a ballpoint pen.
Add it to the list of things adults under 40 are being blamed for.
Despite lawsuits and bannings, Alex Jones's raving and ranting are still working their way into the broadcast of the most prominent conservative media figure in the country: Tucker Carlson.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"Tiptoes" is an honest-to-God real movie made in 2003 with ethically questionable casting decisions (ahem: Gary Oldman) that sparked controversy — and rightly so.
This guy plays guitar with 10 gloves on better than us with none.
Banksy's famous self-destructing painting just sold at auction for a record $25 million after selling for $1.4 million in 2018.
Q-Anon conspiracy theories flourished during the pandemic. Now women are trying to get out and get their lives back, but lack the mental health resources.
This curated box of Japanese snacks is worth every penny. Not only do we keep these around the house, they're our go-to gift these days.
Red Bull's RB7 Formula 1 race car zipped through the streets of NYC last week, from Wall Street to the FDR Drive along the East River.
The ideal cities to set up in are where cost of living is low, networking opportunities are high and internet is fast. Here are some of those places.
Is there such a thing as male menopause, commonly referred to as andropause? We look at the symptoms, treatments, causes and more.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
A cheeky dad pulls off the ultimate dad prank with the help of a friend.
A lasting effect of this pandemic will be a revolution in worker expectations.
Just about every aspect of this office chair is adjustable: The lower back support, foot rest, head rest, height, angle of recline and more are easy to fine tune.
A Toyota Mirai has set an official Guinness World Record for the longest distance by a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle without refuelling. The 2021 Mirai achieved 845 miles on a single tank. Those with weak bladders, look away now.
Just because you can't cook doesn't mean you can't make soothing food videos like the best of 'em.
Now that it's truly feeling like fall, anything that isn't flannel might as well not be in our closets.
The app has created a space free of the problems that plague the rest of the Web, but only by leaving almost everybody out.
The mystique of the all-knowing, all-powerful football coach is fading away. That's a good thing for the sport.
We're loving this award-winning pain relief product that's packed full of active ingredients like menthol and methyl salicylate.
Donald Trump has said a lot of screwy things, but Jimmy Kimmel thinks this latest quip may have taken the cake.
San Francisco Giants fans and Los Angeles Dodgers fans had a touching moment of unity during Game 5 of the NLDS Thursday night in expressing their collective disdain for a Giants fan sitting behind home plate.
It's a surprisingly delightful prank.
All the most delightfully vile Roy family barbs from the first two seasons of "Succession."
"I don't care about made up satanism or pedo rings… The very first post I read here was about Gary Busey trying to use gold doubloons as legitimate currency and tbh I would just like more of that please."
Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains to Erin Burnett why he went on Joe Rogan's podcast and whether he felt he convinced the podcaster to get vaccinated.
As early as October 16th, NASA is launching the Lucy spacecraft into deep space on an Atlas V rocket. The probe will spend the next 12 years traveling to various Trojan asteroids, which orbit along the path of Jupiter.
The 83-year-old novelist is a reliable source of Twitter drama — for which we should be grateful.
When the OceanXplorer found an anomaly on their radar, they decided to investigate it further.
The reasons for firing Ashley Gjøvik include tweeting a photo of herself—taken by her own phone.
Ready to host again? Same. Here's everything we're cooking, drinking, discussing, reimagining and letting go of this time around.
Marques Brownlee takes a look back at every single iPhone model, the pros and the cons and whether they withstood the test of time.
This week's characters include a Republican who inadvertently made Democrats sound awesome, a Congressional candidate who compared Kyrie Irving to Magic Johnson and more.
Need a high-end ultra-wide gaming display? What about a spare laptop? Amazon has big discounts today from brands like Acer, Dell and AOC.
Starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, "Hawkeye" will debut on Disney+ on November 24.
Google will finally reveal full details of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro at its October 19th event — here's what to expect.
Dozens, if not hundreds, of well-preserved AMCs on a lot in North Carolina are looking for homes. But they're running out of time.
Here's how the call of the loon became the ultimate mood setter in Hollywood.