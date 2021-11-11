Is Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'tick, tick... Boom!' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Accomplished entertainer and facial-expression extraordinaire Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature-length film "tick, tick… Boom!' is out in select cinemas this week and will be streaming on Netflix next week.

It's an adaptation of the eponymous musical written by Jonathan Larson and stars Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp and Vanessa Hudgens, among others.

Is Miranda's directorial debut feature a solid start to a long and successful career, or is it a shaky beginning that might set him back? Here's what the reviews say.

The Characters Really Shine Through

Garfield, who studied musical performance to prepare for his role, latches onto the Larson character with inspired enthusiasm, digging deeply into Jon's creative struggles and conflicted emotions, consistently surfacing the bittersweet rewards of his artistic life path. Displaying considerable range as Susan discovers her own journey, Shipp also delivers on her character's solos and duets. While de Jesús doesn't get as many singing opportunities as the other principals, his intensely interpreted dramatic scenes more than compensate.

Yet it's a testament to Garfield's charms that you can start understand how Larson was able to convince people, long before he became a musical theater icon to acolytes like Miranda (who himself played Jon in a limited-run revival seven years ago), that his enthusiasm could one day lead to something more tangible. That's evident in the Larson performance scenes (where he's joined on-stage in a workshop setting by Vanessa Hudgens and Joshua Henry, among others), like the lingering "Boho Days" (which the film reintroduces after being excised from most stage productions). Watching the camera follow Jon around his apartment, flanked by friends and neighbors alike, it's enough to make you wish that there were more opportunities to see him through the eyes of those who knew him instead of being trapped by his sense of solitude.

Miranda's Directorial Skills Are Hit And Miss

Miranda handles his directorial role (and a brief cameo) with assured professionalism, foregrounding the characters with fluid camera movement and precise editorial pacing, but it's a somewhat sterile style, more akin to a concert film than an immersive narrative feature. However, he's adeptly supported by cinematographer Alice Brooks' affinity for a variety of camera formats and aspect ratios, as well as the talented team of editors Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum.

The "Hamilton" star may be considered by many as the most talented theatre artist of this generation, but he doesn't seem especially attuned to the camera; and, perhaps more glaringly, its lens. Compared to director Jon M. Chu's bombastic adaptation of Miranda's own "In the Heights," "tick, tick's" widescreen canvas looks remarkably flat, the depth of field so feebly disposable that one tracking shot in which confetti pops off feels like it has no texture at all.

It's A Good Adaptation, But It Could Have Been Sharper

Consequently, either in the writing or directing, "tick, tick...Boom!" would have been better served with a greater degree of self-awareness, or even an understated bit of humor over the precipice at which Larson has placed himself. Though the character has not yet learned the deeper truth that creativity is a game of inches, Larson has not only obviously but unnecessarily set himself at fourth down and goal with six seconds on the game clock, and the movie should acknowledge that self-imposed burden a little more astutely.

Miranda's film finds a graceful balance between fact and fiction, framing art as a heightened form of self-obsession and the most magical and important thing in the world.

TL;DR

For those who swim in the world of Broadway, like Miranda and his collaborators, or worship at the feet of Sondheim — legions, justifiably — "tick, tick... Boom!" will be a natural watch, most likely on the streaming service as opposed to its theatrical awards-qualifying run (Netflix will probably strain for a nomination for Garfield as hard as he stretches himself to portray Larson here). Outside that world, though, it remains a doubtful prospect. The streaming service has requested that advance notices do not reveal some of the cast who make cameo appearances: sadly, the chances are that many viewers new to the scene may not even get that far.

