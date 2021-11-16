Is Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Licorice Pizza' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Paul Thomas Anderson is known for ambitious films with striking visuals and star-studded casts. Now "Licorice Pizza," his first film since 2017's "Phantom Thread," is out: it seems like lighter fare, but looks can be misleading.

Is Anderson's new movie a pitch-perfect time capsule of young love in Hollywood in the '70s, or an underwhelming attempt at his own "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood"? Here's what the reviews say.

The Movie Is An Engaging Story Of Young Love Set In California In The '70s

Named for the regional record chain where Valley kids got their vinyl — but ostensibly Anderson's own "Once Upon a Time in North Hollywood (or a few blocks west thereof)" — "Licorice Pizza" delivers a piping-hot, jumbo slice-of-life look at how it felt to grow up on the fringes of the film industry circa 1973, as seen through the eyes of an ambitious former child actor plotting how to follow up his early screen career. […] Played with sweaty-faced chutzpah by Philip Seymour Hoffman's son, Cooper, the 15-year-old character hustles his way through a series of wild, loosely fictionalized adventures from a different, if not necessarily more innocent era in Los Angeles history.

This is a love story set in 1973 (Erich Segal's novel is in fact slyly positioned in one shot), and far too interesting and complicated to be called "coming-of-age." A grinningly fast-talking 15-year-old boy meets a bored 25-year-old woman who works as assistant to a photographer taking pictures for the high-school yearbook. She is in equal parts amused, intrigued and depressed when this kid starts hitting on her, and she realises that she is somehow interested in him.

The Film Marks A Distinct Shift To The Whimsical For Anderson

Over his brilliant, wandering career, Anderson has shown us plenty of scuzz and grime, alongside flashes of kinetic verve and primordial howl. But "Licorice Pizza" is, by some measure, his most deliberately pleasant film to date. It's a lively, messy coming-of-age story which turns the clashing elements of that title into reflections of a certain youthful folly and daring, a penchant for base gross-out humor and big, revolutionary thinking.

This San Fernando Valley palimpsest is so buoyant and bubbly, it practically floats off the screen. It's the giddiness that grabs you in the Californian's latest gem, and the dizzying sense of possibility and innocence. It left me with a contact high.

… But It Also Has A Lot To Say About Real People And Places

But "Licorice Pizza" is also more than that: a quasi-romantic comedy and a shaggy-dog epic, a rise-and-fall portrait of a waterbed empire, a string of Hollywood tall tales, a peek inside the chambers of political power and — not to be redundant — a roundelay of men behaving badly. Anderson, cinematic-historical magpie that he is, draws inspiration from all directions: Much of the plot was drawn from anecdotes told by his friend Gary Goetzman, an actor, prolific producer and loose stand-in for Gary Valentine. Some of it was inspired by classics like "American Graffiti," with its burger-joints-and-cherry-bombs vision of California youth, or plucked from real-life events, like the '70s gas shortages that caused car lines to stretch on for blocks.

Anderson says that Gary's character is partly based on former child actor Gary Goetzman who grew up to be Tom Hanks's producing partner, and partly on a kid he saw in 2001 trying to chat up an older woman in high school.

The Cast Is Remarkably Good

His stars are an unlikely couple. Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, a PTA regular, is outstanding as 16 year old precocious hustler and sometime child actor Gary. Alana Haim (pronounced Hay-yim) is the 25 year old girl (they were girls then) Gary has a crush on also named Alana. They each give the breakthrough performances of the year. Despite the age difference, Gary (who is modeled on real life Tom Hanks producer Gary Goetzman) and Alanna (from her sisters' rock group), have an undeniable sweetness that cements quickly and carries the film through some rough waters later.

Anderson hangs it all on his two wonderfully engaging leads, but the supporting cast is given moments you won't soon forget. Let's start with Bradley Cooper, adorned in white polyester '70s disco outfit as producer Jon Peters, then best known as an ex-hairdresser who became Barbra Streisand's boyfriend. Anderson uses the name — and the real-life waterbed delivery Goetzman and friends made — to turn it into a wild fiasco at the expense of Peters (who appears here hyped up on some sort of substance). Cooper is a hoot. […] And Sean Penn as revered actor Jack Holden clearly is meant to emulate William Holden with the name changed as he tries to pick up Alana during an audition and then outing to Tail O' the Cock restaurant in the Valley, including an incident involving a wild motorcycle stunt there engineered by the restaurant's owner Rex Blau (Tom Waits) that is also likely totally invented.

Though It's Not Clear Why Anderson Chose To Feature This Time Period

Could it be that Anderson has chosen the 1970s for what many suggest was Jonathan Franzen's motivation in choosing that era for his new novel Crossroads? Backdate your story to the disillusioned-yet-still-groovy 70s and it's easier to explore issues of transgressive love and sex in the right mood of tolerant romantic adventure without getting bogged down in 21st-century gender politics? Maybe. The ironising 70s might also, incidentally, make it easier to get away with the perennial male fantasy of the teen boy entrancing an older woman (yeah right).

There are many more flagrant "What the?" moments, though, i.e. what is John Michael Higgins doing speaking in offense broken English to his female Japanese business partners? These are moments that almost detract from the story Anderson is trying to tell, and it only serves to remind one how un-PC and problematic the '70s actually were, for those who weren't there or have forgotten.

And The Setting May Not Be Enough To Give The Film The Weight It Needs

Make no mistake, this is an entertaining, Altmanesque fictionalized remembrance of things past, crafted with contagious affection for the period and bursting with eccentric delights — not to mention a punchy soundtrack of late '60s/early '70s bangers (Sonny & Cher, Suzi Quatro, Paul McCartney and Wings, Bowie, etc.), augmenting Jonny Greenwood's evocative and playfully eclectic score. But unless you feel a kinship with awkward adolescent boys madly crushing on young women out of their league, you might wish for a more robust skeleton on which to hang a two-hour-plus movie.

As the film rattles and swoons along, one starts to get a bit itchy waiting for a real story to come spinning together. It never really does. Anderson is far more concerned with mood and place than he is with narrative. This effectively captures the often aimless jumble of adolescent exploration. But as a followup to the glorious knot-tying of Anderson's last film, "Phantom Thread" — which gradually revealed a disarmingly poignant meaning behind all its elusive tailoring — "Licorice Pizza's" amorphous discursiveness is a bit of disappointment.

It's Not Anderson's Best Work, But It's A Welcome Addition That's At Home In His Oeuvre

While the specters of Robert Altman and Hal Ashby hover, not for the first time, over Anderson's work, "Licorice Pizza" is neither as virtuosic an ensemble piece as "Magnolia" nor as whiplash-inducing an oddball coupling as "Punch-Drunk Love." And while it may unfold in the vicinity of the '70s porn empire from "Boogie Nights," it pulls back the curtain on a far tamer, not necessarily kinder corner of the entertainment industry. Curiously enough, the Anderson film it may most resemble, more in theme than in ambience, is "Phantom Thread," another story of a woman negotiating her emotional and professional place within the life of an easily distracted male partner.

Anderson is too honest to grant us a doubt-free happily ever after; as his stories have consistently shown, he has nearly as many doubts about heterosexual romance as he does about Hollywood. But this is an artist for whom skepticism has never stood in the way of passion, and for whom the past is more than just an excuse for a nostalgia trip. With "Licorice Pizza" he has sifted through a haze of wildly embellished tales and half-forgotten memories — and pieced together something that feels more concrete, more achingly, tangibly real, than just about any American movie this year.

The plot of this movie doesn't matter because it barely has one, even though it's incredibly entertaining. Part of me thinks Anderson saw Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and thought, huh, yeah, I can do something like that. And, frankly, if all our current upper echelon filmmakers want to try their hand at movies like this, I'm all for it. But, in the end, this is a movie with heart and emotion. Something Anderson hasn't seemed too interested in over the last 19 years.

