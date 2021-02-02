Librarian Recounts The Weirdest Thing She's Ever Seen In A Library
You would think that working in a library would be less eventful. You would be wrong.
[Via TikTok]
"It didn't take long for the yelling to start up again. They were now in hour four of a meeting unprecedented even by the deranged standards of the final days of the Trump presidency."
When Heidi Russell posted an ad for a roommate in her two-bedroom apartment in West Village, Kate Gladstone answered. What was the worst that could happen? Here, the story of an epic roommate drama on Barrow Street.
If you want couples to disperse in a restaurant, here's a simple trick.
CNBC Make It believes that it's an achievable goal if you stick to a plan and give it time.
"The Mandalorian" isn't your typical Star Wars story. It embraces the power of a simple story like no other live-action entry before it.
They had been serving a warrant as part of a "violent crimes against children case," according to the FBI. The suspect is also dead.
The new thriller is only the latest example of Netflix making a hit out of a foreign import.
Less squeezing, more holding. Made with four-way stretch water-repellent microfiber fabric, these shorts are the only $GME shorts you need.
They may be young, but they know how to executive a good escape.
An online tool targets only a small slice of what's out there, but may open some eyes to how widely artificial intelligence research fed on personal images.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner disclosed receiving between $23,791,645 and $120,676,949 in combined outside income in their final financial disclosure reports.
A driver in a Honda Accord in Texas got really creative with moving stuff with their car.
Millions of Americans ended 2020 living at a different address than where they started the year.
The Backyard Scientist puts together a contraption with a Hulk fist and attempts to punch through everything he can get his hands on.
ProPublica and FRONTLINE have identified more than 20 members with ties to the armed forces.
The literal highest point in Amazon's HQ2.
A dance instructor reported to be Khing Hnin Wai appears to be unaware of the military coup happening behind her.
People tracking their descent into paranoia are already concerned about what could go wrong.
After a "9/11 moment," federal authorities have begun arresting people for domestic threats they might have just monitored in the past.
Why has everyone gone backpacking in southeast Asia?
Rodney Ascher's latest documentary is a mind-bending exploration of the widespread belief that everything can be reduced to lines of computer code. But the director isn't new to the ways humans try to find order amid life's mysteries.
Drew Gooden binge-watched a lot of Architectural Digest and he discovered some of the most egregiously tacky homes are the most expensive ones.
How claims from Rudy Giuliani and Alex Jones spurred a parent of eight to become one of the Capitol riot's biggest mysteries and a fugitive from the FBI.
To end the misery of the global drug war, legalization is just the first step.
Elon Musk grilled Robinhood CEO over his app's decision to halt GameStop trades during a tense session on Clubhouse.
The revelation that has hit me the hardest is that no one — not employers, not Congress — cares nearly enough about supporting America's parents.
"It pissed off enough reporters for people to flag it" for the White House Correspondents' Association, one of The Daily Beast's sources said.
If you're tired of having cereal and milk for breakfast, this recipe for chilaquiles is super handy.
The show's first episode back after a chaotic six weeks in American politics was the equivalent of a giant shrug.
Tiffany Dover fainted after getting the COVID vaccine on TV. Then the insanity started.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opened up on Instagram live, on Monday night, and described the trauma she experienced during the Capitol riot on January 6.
Toothbrushes can't be recycled, but Colgate is launching an alternative.
The CDC ordered software that was meant to manage the vaccine rollout. Instead, it has been plagued by problems and abandoned by most states.
Three moms bring their best cornbread to the table and get judged without mercy.
Brace yourself for six more weeks of winter.
When you're cooking nearly every meal, it's easy to let chaos creep into the kitchen.
Underneath all that optimism, teachers are just as frustrated and cantankerous as the rest of us.
Why an electrician bombed Borussia Dortmund's team bus in an attempt to make $607,933.50.
Financial literacy advocates are worked up that only 26 percent of women have investments, but it's not a simple problem of knowing how.
The answer to the question is "Asia." The answer she gave was very left-field.
Unmasking the late rap supervillain with the people whom Daniel Dumile gave a slightly less obstructed view.
After decades of fits and starts, the multibillion dollar successor to the Hubble telescope is expected to launch as soon as this fall.
Sometimes the only way to go forward is to go backwards first.
Jan. 6 was a terrifying day for members of Congress. Weeks later, they are dealing with the trauma.
A coup in Myanmar has left the military in control under a one-year state of emergency, while the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior politicians have been detained.
Usually for this session, the two people are supposed to play "Truth or Drink," but this two people went all in on the truthfulness.