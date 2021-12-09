Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships
O TANNENBAUM
After a Christmas tree was lit ablaze outside Fox News's headquarters on Wednesday, many late night hosts made hay out of the cable news network's commentary on the incident, especially the comments made by "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt, who somewhat puzzlingly remarked that their tree represented Hanukkah.

"I'm gonna go out on a burning limb and say this is not about Hanukkah," Stephen Colbert quipped on his program. "…On the other hand, maybe it is about Hanukkah, because I have a feeling that Fox will miraculously make this story last for eight days."

Trevor Noah also speculated on what caused the fire, "It could be an accident, could be arson, could be Santifa!"

Jimmy Kimmel pointed out on his show that the Fox News Christmas tree wasn't even really a tree.

"This is a hollow structure that sort of resembles a tree, in the same way Tucker Carlson is a hollow structure that sort of resembles a human," Kimmel joked.

WHAT, ME WORRY?

Baz Luhrmann's "Everybody's Free (To Wear Sunscreen)" features the memorable line, "Don't worry about the future; or worry, but know that worrying is as effective as trying to solve an algebra equation by chewing bubblegum." But as this viral Reddit thread points out, there might actually be quite a few things to look out for.

