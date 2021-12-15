Late Night Hosts Roast Fox News Anchors Over Their Two-Faced Capitol Riot Coverage Amid Text Message Revelations
The White House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Riot revealed that three Fox News hosts — Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade — along with Donald Trump Jr., texted Mark Meadows, who was the acting White House chief of staff at the time, and pleaded for President Trump to make a statement denouncing the rioters' actions and calling for it to end, reported CBS News.
Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney read the text messages out loud on Monday night at the Capitol. "These non-privileged texts are further evidence of President Trump's supreme dereliction of duty during those 187 minutes," she said.
Coming up on a year since the fateful day, late night TV hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers went straight for the Fox News trio, calling out their opposing personal and private views of the insurrection.