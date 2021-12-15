Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships
The White House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Riot revealed that three Fox News hosts — Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade — along with Donald Trump Jr., texted Mark Meadows, who was the acting White House chief of staff at the time, and pleaded for President Trump to make a statement denouncing the rioters' actions and calling for it to end, reported CBS News.

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney read the text messages out loud on Monday night at the Capitol. "These non-privileged texts are further evidence of President Trump's supreme dereliction of duty during those 187 minutes," she said.

Coming up on a year since the fateful day, late night TV hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers went straight for the Fox News trio, calling out their opposing personal and private views of the insurrection.

"Gee, if only they had some sort of media outlet where they could have said that publicly," quipped Jimmy Kimmel

"So, the January 6 attack scared Laura Ingraham — and keep in mind, her side gig is appearing in your bathroom mirror if you whisper 'Medicare for all' three times," said Stephen Colbert

"Now clearly, Don Jr.'s texts didn't work, which honestly I'm kind of glad about because the only thing worse than an insurrection would have been to thank Don Jr. for stopping the insurrection," said Trevor Noah, making sure Don Jr. didn't feel left out

"The records show that then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also received a text from Fox News host Brian Kilmeade that said, 'Please get him on TV. Destroying everything we've accomplished.' That is a shocking revelation — they had to beg Trump to go on TV?" asked a confounded Seth Meyers

