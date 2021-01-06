👋 Welcome to Digg

People Are Discovering Jon Ossoff's Hilariously Dorky Old Tweets
LAUGHING MY OSSOFF

As Democrat Jon Ossoff edged closer to victory last night in Georgia's Senate runoff election, netizens turned their attention to the millennial candidate's endearingly dorky old tweets.

Back in 2012, the Georgia pol seemed to be completely fixated on Imagine Dragons.

According to Josie Duffy Rice, Ossoff's infatuation is likely connected to the fact that he attended high school with the band's drummer.

However, Ossoff has scores of other goofily earnest tweets from years back in which he gleefully lets his freak flag fly.


[Via Twitter]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

