'YOU GET A LITTLE CHICKEN, A LITTLE TURKEY AND DUCK'
·Updated:

The highly influential former Raiders coach and veteran NFL commentator died at the age of 85 on Tuesday, the league announced. He will fondly be remembered as a successful coach who continued to find great success as a commentator, bringing millions of new fans into the world of football.

Madden began a "Turducken" — a chicken stuffed inside a duck stuffed inside a turkey — tradition during the games he called and would gift one to the best player on Thanksgiving day. Here's him explaining the phenomenon.

[Via Twitter]

