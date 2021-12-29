John Madden Explaining The Turducken On Live TV Reminds Us Why He Was Such A Special Character
The highly influential former Raiders coach and veteran NFL commentator died at the age of 85 on Tuesday, the league announced. He will fondly be remembered as a successful coach who continued to find great success as a commentator, bringing millions of new fans into the world of football.
Madden began a "Turducken" — a chicken stuffed inside a duck stuffed inside a turkey — tradition during the games he called and would gift one to the best player on Thanksgiving day. Here's him explaining the phenomenon.
