Jeff Bezos Had The Best Reaction To A Viral Video Of Leonardo DiCaprio Mingling With His Girlfriend
Jeff Bezos jokingly issued a warning to Leonardo DiCaprio to steer clear of his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.
A video of the actor mingling with the world's richest man and his partner at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles went viral on Twitter after netizens observed Sanchez making eyes at the heartthrob.
Predictably, the seemingly flirty reaction inspired snarky jokes on social media.
After the video trended on Twitter, Bezos posted a photo of himself with his burly biceps leaning on a warning sign ("DANGER! STEEP CLIFF / FATAL DROP") somewhere in the wilderness and captioned the image with this message: "Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…"