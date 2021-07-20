Jeff Bezos Traveled 351,000 Feet Into The Air And Back, And The Entire Internet Proceeded To Dunk On Him

Space travel: it's big! It's wild! That we have the technology to go to space at all is insane, and it should be exciting to witness astronauts and scientists exploring the final frontier. And it would be, if it were, in fact, astronauts and scientists doing so.

Instead, in the past few weeks, we have had to watch not one but two very rich men — one of them literally the richest man alive — pop into space for a matter of minutes just to prove that they can.

Which, honestly, must be very cool for them. Many people dream of going to space. However, just as many people are currently preoccupied with more immediate concerns, like paying rent, eating food and figuring out how to take a bathroom break at work without getting fired or having to pee in a bottle.

In light of all that, jaunts into the stratosphere for reasons that seem more to do with realizing extravagant personal dreams than advancing scientific research that could impact humanity for the better start to look pretty selfish.

The internet has been calling out both Branson and Bezos, but zeroed in today on Bezos, who just completed his journey into "space" (the flight did not enter orbit though it did send the capsule 351,000 feet into the air and back) with partner Blue Origin. Enjoy.

Congrats to Jeff Bezos on his successful rocket launch. And also for totally not overcompensating for something pic.twitter.com/fI3OMxiaVQ — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 20, 2021

Jeff Bezos was in space for 5 minutes—or as its known at the Amazon warehouse, your allotted break time for a 16-hour day — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 20, 2021

There's a $5.5 billion dollar penis in the sky. Too bad Amazon can't afford to provide its employees health insurance, better working conditions, or pay them a living wage. #BezosHasNoShame — Nancy Giles (@nancygilesnyc) July 20, 2021

you're telling me after all that media hype bezos' trip lasted no longer than 11 minutes and went no further than where helium balloons from gender reveal parties go to die — no (@afroelven) July 20, 2021

me doing mean tweets about jeff bezos this morning vs. me lying awake tonight spiraling about how i'll probably never get to go to space pic.twitter.com/tFyO1w9qWc — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) July 20, 2021

sure flying to space is cool but have you ever tried paying income tax — Liz Plank (@feministabulous) July 20, 2021

jeff bezos should have stayed in space long enough to be confronted with the problem of urination while stuck in an amazon vehicle — Charles Louis Richter (@richterscale) July 20, 2021

Yes, it seemed like Jeff Bezos was up there for only a few minutes.... But then why did his video logs record approximately 18 hours of static pic.twitter.com/dZtTu1CRBO — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) July 20, 2021

Live footage of Jeff Bezos getting ready to go to space. pic.twitter.com/6IZiAKOSHV — Victor Z (@MadVictorZ) July 19, 2021

What a waste. The money spent on Jeff Bezos's 15 minute excursion to space could have purchased 1,655,307,452 replays of "What's New, Pussycat?" on the Salt and Pepper Diner jukebox. — Ray (@SirEviscerate) July 20, 2021

If I become a billionaire I will also launch Jeff Bezos into space. — Mat Johnson (@mat_johnson) July 20, 2021

the year is 2030. jeff bezos has weaponized the moon. ben & jerry mobilize the remaining citizens of earth against the impending moon drone occupation. florida is at the bottom of the ocean — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) July 20, 2021

The lesson of the Bezos space flight is: All the material wealth in the world can't make you feel less bad about your dick. Dick confidence must come from within. — Erin And A Half Ryan (@morninggloria) July 20, 2021

when your ex needs to go to space about it, you won the divorce — mothman festival queen (@amyis_trying) July 20, 2021