Jeff Bezos Traveled 351,000 Feet Into The Air And Back, And The Entire Internet Proceeded To Dunk On Him
Space travel: it's big! It's wild! That we have the technology to go to space at all is insane, and it should be exciting to witness astronauts and scientists exploring the final frontier. And it would be, if it were, in fact, astronauts and scientists doing so.
Instead, in the past few weeks, we have had to watch not one but two very rich men — one of them literally the richest man alive — pop into space for a matter of minutes just to prove that they can.
Which, honestly, must be very cool for them. Many people dream of going to space. However, just as many people are currently preoccupied with more immediate concerns, like paying rent, eating food and figuring out how to take a bathroom break at work without getting fired or having to pee in a bottle.
In light of all that, jaunts into the stratosphere for reasons that seem more to do with realizing extravagant personal dreams than advancing scientific research that could impact humanity for the better start to look pretty selfish.
The internet has been calling out both Branson and Bezos, but zeroed in today on Bezos, who just completed his journey into "space" (the flight did not enter orbit though it did send the capsule 351,000 feet into the air and back) with partner Blue Origin. Enjoy.