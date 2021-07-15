Is 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

25 years after Michael Jordan led the Tune Squad to victory over the Monstars, LeBron James takes the court in this new reboot of "Space Jam." The gist is that James and his son end up getting sucked into the Warner 3000 Server-Verse virtual world and held captive by the villainous Al-G Rhythm, played by Don Cheadle. Their only hope to escape hinges on playing a basketball game with the Looney Tunes against the Goon Squad. Can the movie live up to the much beloved original?

LeBron Gives It His Best Shot

James is a far better actor than Jordan ever was (James already proved his comedic chops in Judd Apatow's "Trainwreck"), but given the unfortunate assignment of being the stone-faced straight man amid a bunch of cartoon characters, his performance is competent at best.

LeBron's arrival in Toonland may be the film's most entertaining passage, as he transforms into an old-fashioned, 2-D animated version of himself and promptly begins to do Looney Tunes things like falling off cliffs and crashing to the ground as a disembodied, bouncing basketball head that then must be pumped by Bugs back into its full human shape. Such psychedelic slapstick retains the ability to surprise.

But He Can't Carry The Movie On His Back

James is an engaging presence, but as this season with the Lakers proved, he alone just isn't enough.

Sadly, LeBron doesn't look much more natural than Mike did trading banter with green-screened tennis balls. And he just looks bored during the Tuneless opening stretch, which establishes the conflict between this fictionalized version of James and his preteen son, Dom (Cedric Joe).

And LeBron Has No Chemistry With Bugs Bunny

Some of this might have been OK if the key friendship in the film between Bugs and James had some heart. It doesn't. On one hand, you have James, who is trying to put together a team to help free his son, and on the other, you have Bugs, who just wants to get his friends back together. The film makes it pretty clear Bugs is using James—who continues to call this out—but Bugs just keeps going. The dynamic is probably supposed to be funny, but it only creates an unsettling, unspoken disconnect between the leads, making the chances of them having any kind of real, formidable bond impossible.

Don Cheadle Is The True MVP Of The Movie

Don Cheadle steals the show as the maniacal but hilarious villain AI G. The recently Emmy-nominated actor (for guest-starring on "The Falcon and Winter Soldier") brings the energy and hijinks to the story. Cheadle took great pleasure in playing a sort of wizard who can manipulate the digital space. Without that character, the entire film would've fallen flat if James had to carry the whole film.

No one can accuse star Don Cheadle of not giving his all to the film as the tricky Al-G. In a performance that straddles the line between Oscar-worthy and Razzie-demanding, Cheadle is always enthralling.

'A New Legacy' Is More Of A Commercial For Warner Bros. Property Than An Actual Movie

It's less a family-friendly film with a hoops legend and more a crassly referential love letter to all things Warner Bros.

So overwhelmingly suffused with corporate propaganda that it seems like the filmmakers are seeking exactly that sort of praise: not satisfying cinema, not a worthwhile story, not a fun time at the movies, but "a great product."

The Movie Doesn't Know Who It's For

To whom this is meant to appeal is anyone's guess, except presumably the studio's marketing department. Children are unlikely to recognize many of the fleeting cameo appearances and cinematic references, while adults will be bored silly by the frenetic pacing that makes you feel as if you're watching somebody else play a video game.

The younger viewers to whom this film has been ostensibly pitched will only be confused by the desperate effort to make a canon out of a brand.

And You'll No Doubt Leave Feeling Dizzy

The purposeful sensory overload mostly yields head-spinning stupefaction, leaving a viewer feeling like Wile E. Coyote after hitting a mesa wall.

TL;DR

I've never seen anything like it. I also hope to never see anything like it again, and I wish I could unsee what I HAVE seen.

